U.S. and Saudi reiterate their commitment to stability of global energy markets - joint statement

(Reuters) - The United States and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their commitment to the stability of global energy markets, during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency (SPA) said.

In the statement released after Biden held talks with senior Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the United states also welcomed the kingdom's commitment to support balanced global oil markets in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The two countries agreed on consulting regularly on global energy markets in the short and long terms, and also to work together as strategic partners in climate and energy transition.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Sandra Maler)