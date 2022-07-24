Are U.S. Savings Bonds a Good Investment During Inflation?

Mark Henricks
·6 min read
are savings bonds a good investment
are savings bonds a good investment

U.S. savings bonds are ultra-safe offer tax advantages, especially when used for eligible education costs. However, other investments such as stocks and mutual funds typically produce higher rates of return, and the government also limits the amount of savings bonds investors can purchase every year. As a result, for most investors savings bonds are no more than a small part of a diversified investment portfolio. A qualified financial advisor can help you determine how savings bonds can fit into your investment strategy.

Savings Bond Basics

Savings bonds are fixed-income securities guaranteed by the U.S. government, making them some of the lowest-risk investments available. Many different series of savings bonds have been issued by the Treasury Department starting in 1935 and they have offered a range of interest rates, maturities and other features.

The only two series issued today are Series EE and Series I bonds. These are 30-year bonds sold at full face value. This means the bonds pay interest for 30 years and a $50 bond costs $50 to purchase.

The bonds are also zero-coupon, meaning the buyer does not receive periodic interest payments. Instead, interest is added to the principal and compounded, so that the interest then earns interest. The   only way to recoup the principal and receive the interest is to cash the bonds.

Buyers may not cash the bonds for the first year and, if they cash the bonds before five years since purchase, they forfeit the last three months of interest. After five years, there is no penalty to cash the bond. The bonds stop paying interest after 30 years.

Savings bonds can only be purchased online directly from the U.S. Treasury. It’s not necessary to have a brokerage account. Individuals as well as trusts, corporations, partnerships and other entities can open an account at TreasuryDirect.gov and buy or redeem savings bonds any time day or night.

Series I Savings Bonds

Series I bonds pay an interest rate based on inflation. The rate is changed twice a year, in April and October. In April 2022, the rate was set at 9.62% annually, reflecting the then-current rate of inflation. I bonds bought before the end of October 2022 pay that rate for the first six months after purchase. After that, the rate will be adjusted for the next six months based on whatever inflation was at the prior reading.

Series I bonds can be purchased online in penny increments starting at $25. Each taxpayer can purchase only up to $10,000 in I bonds per year. However, by using a tax refund, a taxpayer can purchase another $5,000 in I bonds each year. Tax refunds can also be used to purchase paper I bonds.

Series EE Savings Bonds

are savings bonds a good investment
are savings bonds a good investment

Series EE bonds pay a rate that is fixed when issued and stays the same for the entire 30 years. The rate is typically similar to what is available from a bank savings account and, as of May 2022, was set a 0.1%.

Unlike deposits to bank savings accounts, however, Series EE bonds guaranteed to double in value after 20 years. If the accumulated interest is less than twice the bond’s face value, the Treasury makes up the difference. This is equivalent to an interest rate of approximately 3.5%, but it’s only available if the bond is held for 20 years.

Series EE bonds can only be purchased electronically through Treasury Direct. There are no paper Series EE bonds since 2012. Buyers are limited to $10,000 in Series EE bond purchases each year.

Savings Bond Pros

Security is the key feature of savings bonds. These investments are considered risk-free since they are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

Simplicity is another major appeal. Savings bonds are easy to buy without a brokerage account using the TreasuryDirect site. Electronic bonds can be purchased in penny increments from $25 to $1,000. The small initial minimum investment of just $25 is another benefit.

They are also easy to cash in. Using the TreasuryDirect website, savings bond redeemers can have the proceeds deposited directly to their checking accounts.

Inflation protection is another important benefit of Series I bonds. Investors can be sure money used to buy Series I bonds will not lose purchasing power no matter how much inflation rises.

Tax advantages also come with savings bonds. The interest is free from state and local taxes, although estate and inheritance taxes may apply. Federal income tax is due on interest, but if used for eligible education purposes the federal income tax too may be evaded.

Savings Bond Cons

Money used to buy a savings bond is locked up for at least a year. For more years, the saver has to forfeit three months of interest as an early withdrawal penalty.

The purchase limit is another downside of savings bonds. For investors with large portfolios, the $10,000 cap on purchases makes savings bonds at most a small part of their investment strategy. There is no secondary market for buying and selling savings bonds, so the Treasury purchase limit can’t be avoided.

The low interest paid by EE bonds is another downside. At a yield of 0.1%, money put into Series EE savings bonds will fail to keep pace with even very low inflation and fall far behind many other investments.

Bottom Line

are savings bonds a good investment
are savings bonds a good investment

Savings bonds are very low-risk investments and are easy to make even for people with only small amounts to invest. Series I bonds can offer valuable inflation protection, and both Series I and Series EE bonds are free of state and local income taxes and, if used for eligible education expenses, federal income taxes as well. However, purchase limits and the low Series EE interest rates make these at most a part of a diversified portfolio of investments.

Tips for Investing

  • A qualified financial advisor can discuss how and whether savings bonds fit into your financial strategy and finding the right one doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Use SmartAsset’s free online investment calculator to find out how your investment will grow over time. Start with the initial amount, set additional periodic contributions, rate of return and years of growth, and see what the balance will be at any year in the future.

©iStock.com/AsiaVision, ©iStock.com/Jitalia17, ©iStock.com/triloks

The post Are U.S. Savings Bonds a Good Investment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

.

Recommended Stories

  • Someone not drinking alcohol? It's none of your business.

    Hundreds of reasons can explain why someone chooses not to drink alcohol – but they don’t owe you an explanation, experts say.

  • The Easiest Way To Shuck Oysters At Home w/ Two Different Sauces

    Fresh and gorgeous, these Oysters are the perfect party-starter! However, many people think that shucking oyster is a little bit of a high hurdle. This video will show you how to open up the shell very easily and prepare an impressively delicious raw oyster. No special skills required! ============================================================= ❥ YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDvCGAygv511zlEkVAWQfbA ❥ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hungrycookingstudio/ ============================================================= ● Ingredients ・Fresh Oysters ... as may as you like ・Lemmon ... 1 ・Ketchup ・Tabasco ・Chives ・Daikon ... 8~10cm ・Dried Thai Red pepper ... 2 ・Ponzu ● Cooking Recipe 1) Peel Daikon and make a 1 - 2in cut through the center. 2) Remove seeds from the Dried Red Peppers and embed them into the cut you made in the Daikon. 3) Grate the Daikon on the side containing the Red Peppers. Softly squeeze the water from grated Daikon. This is called “Momiji Oroshi.” 4) Finely chop Chives. 5) In a small bowl, combine the juice of 1/4 a lemon, ketchup, tabasco. Mix well. 6) Scrub the oysters under cold water with a stiff brush, such as old tooth brush, to remove the dirt paying attention to the hinge and seam areas where mud has a tendency to get trapped. 7) Put a work glove on the hand holding the oyster. Make a small hole on the side of the oyster using pilers or a hammer. 8) Place the oyster up-side down and insert an oyster/butter knife into the hole and cut the adductor muscle. 9) Remove the upper shell and lightly rinse the contents with running water to wash off fragments of shell and the dirt inside. 10) Cut the bottom of the adductor muscle. 11) Serve with sauce made during step 5 and/or Ponzu with chopped chives and Momiji Oroshi. ● Cooking tips ・Leftover Momiji Oroshi can be wrapped in batches and stored in a freezer. ・The oyster shell is sharp and pointed, so make sure that your hand is well protected. ・It’s controversial whether to wash oyster after opening the shell, but I do. Some Japanese chefs say that they wash them with grated Daikon and rinse with water.

  • Rich Americans Keep Borrowing, Defying Economic Gloom

    Wealthy people ramped up borrowing in the first half of the year despite rising rates and a stock-market rout that hit the value of their portfolios.

  • R-rated Marvel movies 'Deadpool' and 'Logan' were added to the Disney+ library

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors check out actor Ryan Reynolds' comments on R-ratings in the Disney+ vault.

  • McLaughlin sets the world record — again — in the women's 400 hurdles

    Reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad also takes bronze as fellow Americans Shamier Little and Britton Wilson finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

  • If You Can't Do This, You May Be at High Risk of Dementia, New Study Says

    With a host of various and sometimes subtle symptoms, dementia—a general term for diseases that cause cognitive decline, such as Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia—is a global health crisis. "Alzheimer's disease and related dementias can be emotionally and financially ruinous for people living with the disease, their caregivers and families, and society at large," warns UsAgainstAlzheimer's (UsA2). "[These diseases] have catastrophic healthcare, economic, and social impacts—and these impacts are

  • Saturday at Hayward: American trio will attempt a medal breakthrough in women's 5,000

    Former Duck Alaysha Johnson (100 hurdles) and current Ducks Shana Grebo (4x400) and Emmanuel Ihemeje (triple jump) are scheduled to compete Saturday

  • Get More of the Social Security You Deserve With These 3 Strategies

    While you may assume getting money from the Social Security Administration is a simple matter of filing for benefits, the reality is that this entitlement program is much more complicated than it seems. When you think of Social Security, you probably think first of retirement benefits. If you become disabled, you may be entitled to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits.

  • Stranded by COVID, Biden loses time on the trail

    President Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis has scuttled his plans for domestic travel, presenting another roadblock to the president’s efforts to get out and sell his accomplishments ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Biden’s positive case caused the White House to cancel — so far — planned trips to Pennsylvania and Florida, two key battlegrounds. Biden has…

  • 6 Tips for Surviving a Bear Market. A Beginner Investor’s Guide.

    Markets can confound amateurs and experts alike. Here's how to position yourself for long-term financial health.

  • Defending champion Ali crashes out of world 100m hurdles

    Defending champion Nia Ali failed to advance to the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles after crashing out of her heat at the world championships on Saturday.

  • I’m 40 and married with 2 kids. How aggressively should I invest my money right now, and should I own crypto? Here’s what 5 financial advisers told him to do now.

    Ask the Advisers: Have an investing question? Email picks@marketwatch.com, and we’ll ask a panel of CFPs to answer it for you.

  • Tootoo denies knowing about alleged 2003 team sexual assault

    Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in an alleged group sex assault while with Canada’s 2003 world junior hockey team. Tootoo, who was a member of the silver-medal winning team and played 13 seasons in the NHL with Nashville, Detroit, New Jersey and Chicago, issued a statement Saturday calling for a full investigation into the “disturbing allegations.”

  • Whitmer sitting on $14.9M as Republicans spend heavily in GOP primary

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has raised close to twice as much as all five Republican candidates combined, reports filed with the state Friday show.

  • Fidelity Launches 2 New Ways to Invest in Alternative Assets, But There's a Catch

    Investors looking to diversify their portfolios with alternative investments have two new options courtesy of Fidelity. The financial services giant is expanding its lineup of alternative investment products with the launch of two liquid alternative mutual funds that will invest … Continue reading → The post Fidelity Launches 2 New Ways to Invest in Alternative Assets, But There's a Catch appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • Tsegay wins women’s 5000m world title after dramatic last lap (video)

    Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay powered through a chaotic final lap to win the women's 5000m world title at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

  • Letters to the Editor: Homeless, addicted, pregnant — how can a failed city like L.A. possibly fix this?

    Readers respond to The Times' in-depth, years-long reporting on Mckenzie Trahan, who has spent years navigating L.A.'s homeless service mazes.

  • Cryptocurrency IRAs: Advantages and Disadvantages

    Cryptocurrency IRAs might sound like a great way to use crypto for your retirement, and reduce your tax burdens. Learn the issues regarding crypto in an IRA.

  • Novavax Wins FDA OK For Covid Shot, But Collapses — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after the FDA authorized its Covid shot? Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell right now?