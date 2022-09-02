U.S. says Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve whistleblower lawsuits

FILE PHOTO: The historical headquarters of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG is pictured in Leverkusen
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Bayer AG and some of its subsidiaries agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to the drugs Trasylol, Avelox and Baycol, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The settlement arose from two whistleblower lawsuits filed by Laurie Simpson, a former Bayer employee who worked in its marketing department.

Bayer will pay $38.9 million to the United States and $1.14 million to 20 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Recommended Stories

  • Down 12.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Cavco (CVCO) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

    Cavco (CVCO) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

  • After Plunging 11.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for InterContinental Hotels (IHG)

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for InterContinental Hotels (IHG) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Raytheon awarded nearly $1B contract to upgrade widely used air-to-air missiles

    The deal calls for updates to the hardware and software for AIM-120D3 and AIM-120C8 missiles, which are part of the military’s Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM, program.

  • Detailed list of what FBI took from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, storage is unsealed

    Federal agents pulled more than two-dozen documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” “SECRET,” and “TOP-SECRET” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, along with empty folders with banners reading “CLASSIFIED,” government photos and scores of magazines and other media clippings, according to a newly unsealed document filed in federal court.

  • Erika Jayne Scores a Legal Win as Judge Rules She Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

    A California judge ruled in favor of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills's Erika Jayne as part of a fraud lawsuit against the reality star and her husband Tom Girardi.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Files to Return Custody Clients' Funds

    Crypto lender Celsius has filed to return custody holders' funds to them, saying these funds are not part of the bankruptcy estate.

  • Employees prank boss who has worn the same outfit every day for 13 years: 'Awesome'

    The New South Wales workplace in Australia decided to tease one of the doctors who wore the same outfit for over a decade.

  • Erika Jayne Just Won A $5 Million Lawsuit, But There's More To Come

    'RHOBH's Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are getting divorced, but there's lots of legal drama. What to know about her lawsuits, earrings, Tricia Bigelow, and more.

  • Sony PlayStation faces $5.9 billion class-action lawsuit

    Sony PlayStation is facing a class-action lawsuit in London that could seek up to $5.9 billion in damages over allegations of overcharging customers for video games and in-game purchases.

  • South Carolina Cheer Coach Who Died By Suicide Accused Of Sexually Abusing Underage Student

    A prominent South Carolina cheer coach who took his own life last week has been accused of sending a minor cheerleader nude photos of himself, supplying her with alcohol and coercing her to perform sexual acts, according to a new lawsuit. Scott Foster — the 49-year-old owner and co-founder of Rockstar Cheer — was found dead in his vehicle Aug. 22 at Paris Mountain State Park. The Greenville County Coroner later concluded that Foster died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, shortly a

  • 33 Women With Well-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs Are Revealing What They Do For A Living, And This Is Important If You're Thinking Of Changing Careers

    "Eventually, I got sick of being constantly stressed out with no money, so I decided to abandon my doctoral program and find a career where my research and problem-solving skills would be well remunerated...now I’m five years into a comfortable career that pays six figures."View Entire Post ›

  • After a golden era at Snap and other tech firms, it's back to reality for workers

    The pandemic was a great time to be a tech worker, as business boomed, working remotely became standard and perks flowed like water. Now, things look less certain.

  • Disney mulls membership program to offer discounts and perks - WSJ

    Internally, some executives have referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime", although that won't be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions. A membership program is one of the ideas that is being explored, a company spokesperson said. Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn't known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, WSJ reported.

  • Nigeria Becomes The First Country To Officially Ban The Use Of White Models In Advertising

    Representation matters and Nigeria is standing on it.

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/znvneweoopl/Arrington%20v%20Burger%20King.pdf a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • California Walnut Farmers, Facing Glut, Struggle to Reach Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As summer winds down and the holiday season nears, California’s $1 billion walnut industry is gearing up for its busiest shipping season. The problem is getting nuts out the door. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingHong Kong Officials Ta

  • U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

    (Reuters) -Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in the country. The announcement signals a major escalation of the U.S. crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.

  • 3M planning job cuts amid slowing economy, earplug case defeat

    The manufacturer, in an internal memo, said the moves would be part of a broader cost-cutting effort.

  • The Bitcoin crash has wiped out over $1.3 billion in value from Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin holdings. Now he’s being sued for tax fraud

    District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine said Wednesday that he’s suing Saylor for tax fraud as well as his company, MicroStrategy, for helping him.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.