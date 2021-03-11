U.S. slams China's Hong Kong move, to raise Xinjiang genocide charge in talks

Closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing
Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom
·3 min read

By Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system and forecast "difficult" talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week, when the genocide Washington says China is committing against minority Muslims will be an issue the U.S. side plans to raise.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan would not hold back when they meet with the Chinese diplomats in Alaska on March 18 and 19, "whether it's on Taiwan, or ... efforts to push back democracy in Hong Kong, or on concerns we have about the economic relationship."

"Addressing the genocide against Uighur Muslims is something that will be a topic of discussion with the Chinese directly next week," she added.

China rejects U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against Uighur and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region and calls criticism of its behavior toward Hong Kong and self-ruled Taiwan unwarranted interference in its internal affairs.

China's parliament on Thursday approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the changes "a direct attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy, its freedoms and democratic processes."

"There will be some difficult conversations I would expect," he said, referring to the talks Blinken and Sullivan plan to hold in Anchorage with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councillor Wang Yi, the first high-level in-person contacts between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration. {nL1N2L825Q]

Price said Washington would explore areas for cooperation with China where it was in the U.S. interest, including climate change, but called on Beijing to change if it wanted to improve the frayed relationship.

"We're not looking to engage in talks for the sake of talks," he said.

"We are looking for Beijing ... to demonstrate that seriousness of purpose, to demonstrate that it seeks to live up to its own oft-stated desire to change the tone of the bilateral relationship."

President Joe Biden's administration has committed to reviewing elements of U.S. policies toward China, as the world's two largest economies navigate relations that sank to their lowest depths in decades during Donald Trump's presidency.

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders last month and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China and the United States had common interests and many areas for cooperation and that Beijing hoped ties could develop in a healthy way based on respecting each other's core interests, win-win cooperation and non-interference in internal affairs.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis, Daphne Psaledakis and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong court grants bail to 5th activist, jails another

    A Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to a fifth pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker but revoked bail for another, after both were charged with subversion under the national security law. Authorities say the primary was part of a plot to paralyze the government and subvert state power, as at least some of the activists had planned to vote down major bills and force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign if their pro-democracy camp had gained a legislative majority. The city’s High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Democratic Party lawmaker Helena Wong, who was one of the candidates in the primaries.

  • Former Hong Kong anti-Beijing lawmaker moves to Australia

    Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker and activist Ted Hui Chi-fung said he had relocated to Australia where he would continue campaigning against the Chinese Communist Party. The 38-year-old fled Hong Kong for Europe in December while he was free on bail on protest-related charges. Hui on Wednesday thanked the Australian government for intervening so that he was allowed to travel from London to Australia this week on a flight that was repatriating Australian citizens.

  • China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

    China's parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over the global financial hub following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. Beijing is responding to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, which it saw as a threat to China's national security.

  • JD.com revenue surges on online order boom

    Sales are booming at Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. Net revenue jumped 31% in the fourth quarter to over 34.5 billion dollars, beating forecasts. While China has largely emerged from lockdowns, consumers seem to be sticking with the online habit. The company has also been striving to expand into smaller and more price-sensitive cities. That's to fend off competition from rivals like Alibaba and Pinduoduo. But China has vowed to step up scrutiny of its big tech firms. Officials cite concerns over excessive market power, the use of data, and violations of consumer rights. Analysts say the long-term impact of that on JD.com is unclear, but a real threat. In December regulators fined the company, and some rivals, for engaging in irregular pricing.

  • Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

    Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritize restoring the department’s reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. “The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee,” Garland said in his first address to the department’s more than 115,000 employees. “All of us are united by our commitment to the rule of law, and to seek an equal justice under law,” he said.

  • Canadian dollar post biggest gain in seven weeks as Wall Street jumps

    The Canadian dollar rose to a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as calmer U.S. bond markets bolstered Wall Street and a Bank of Canada official said spending of excess savings could lead to a stronger economic recovery. "The third U.S. Treasury auction of the week calmed bond markets, allowing risk assets to rally," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell and the S&P 500 index notched an all-time high as U.S. bond yields steadied.

  • Retired four-star US naval officer warns of 'real' threat of war with China

    Admiral James Stavridis, a retired four-star U.S. naval officer, says the U.S. 'must prepare' for the threat of war with China.

  • Canadian men detained in China to face trial ‘soon’ as hopes of diplomatic deal dim

    Editorial in state-run Global Times said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor would likely stand trial in coming weeks People hold signs calling for China to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in Vancouver, British Columbia, on 6 March 2019. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters Two Canadian men detained in China are likely to stand trial in the coming weeks, according to a state-backed newspaper, dimming hopes that a diplomatic deal could secure their release. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been held without bail for more than 820 days, since they were detained soon after the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested on a US warrant in Vancouver. On Thursday, an editorial in the state-run Global Times said they would face trial “soon”, citing anonymous sources. “Kovrig was accused of having used an ordinary passport and business visa to enter China to steal sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017, while Spavor was accused of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig,” the paper wrote. “They are suspected of crimes endangering China’s national security, and have already been prosecuted.” In some cases, a guilty verdict in espionage cases can mean life in prison. China’s courts have a notorious reputation for high rates of conviction. Canada’s foreign ministry says it is “not aware” of any timeline for the trial of the two men. “The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told the Guardian by email, adding that consular officials continue to provide services for the two men. Despite claims from China that the two were endangering national security, Canada maintains Beijing is conducting hostage diplomacy. Justin Trudeau, the prime minister, has previously said he believes the arrests were carried out in retaliation for Meng’s detention. The Huawei executive is currently fighting extradition to the US on fraud charges. Her court hearing is expected to conclude on 14 May. For two years, Canada has worked to build global support for its campaign to secure the release of the two. Last month, it signed a declaration against arbitrary detention, prompting anger from China. As its options run low the Canadian government has increasingly pinned its hopes that pressure from the US could help secure the release of the men. “Human beings are not bartering chips,” Joe Biden, the US president, told reporters last month. “We’re going to work together until we get their safe return. Canada and the United States will stand together against abuse of universal rights and democratic freedom.”

  • Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza

    Yehya Al-Sinwar has been re-elected to head Hamas in the Gaza Strip for a second term, officials said on Wednesday, reflecting his control over both political and military wings of the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave. Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza since 2017, was freed in a 2011 prisoner swap with Israel after spending more than 20 years behind bars on charges that included killing suspected informants against Palestinian militants. While he supports Hamas' opposition to co-existence with Israel, Sinwar has maintained a relatively stable standoff across the Gaza border.

  • Biden has gone longer without a formal news conference than any president in the past 100 years

    Thursday is President Biden's 50th day in office, and he'll be marking the occasion with a speech on the anniversary of the pandemic in the U.S. But Biden has so far only given remarks like these, making official statements and speeches, but so far failing to schedule a formal solo press conference to allow reporters to ask questions. As ABC News reports, "Biden has gone longer without facing extended questions from reporters than any of his 15 predecessors over the past 100 years." Former President George W. Bush waited 33 days into his tenure to hold a press conference, the previous record. Most other presidents held them within days or weeks. Former President Donald Trump held his first 27 days into his time in office. Last week, the White House promised Biden would hold a press conference within the month of March, but a date isn't yet set. Of course, Biden has taken some questions from reporters at times. In January, he took eight questions after commenting on a recently-signed executive order. And he's answered one or two questions at a time at a few different Oval Office events. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has pointed to those instances while answering questions about the lack of a presser. Psaki, meanwhile, has held a daily press briefing where reporters ask questions. She has said Biden's "focus and his energy and his attention" is on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines, leaving him with little time for other events. "It's not a substitute for the more normal press conference to just have the president take a few questions in passing," Mike McCurry, a press secretary for President Bill Clinton, told ABC. CNN Business speculates Biden might be more willing to go ahead with press conferences now that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill has passed. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Chinese Retailer JD.com Beats Sales Estimates. The Online Boom May Be Here to Stay.

    The Chinese e-commerce giant’s earnings suggest the shift toward online shopping, initially driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, may be here to stay.

  • Cuomo groping allegation referred to police

    A recent allegation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has been reported to the Albany Police Department. After the Times Union reported that a female Cuomo aide alleged the governor "aggressively groped" her at the Executive Mansion last year, The New York Times reported Thursday that the Albany Police Department was notified about the allegations, an incident that officials said may have risen "to the level of a crime." Beth Garvey, the governor's acting counsel, confirmed to the Times she reported the allegations, saying that "as a matter of state policy, when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department," and if they decline to do so, "the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves." Garvey added that the accuser "did not want to make a report," so the state provided police with their attorney's information. An Albany police spokesperson told the Times it had reached out to a lawyer for the accuser. Cuomo has been facing allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women, and he previously apologized for making "anyone feel uncomfortable," but he denied that he ever "touched anyone inappropriately." The new groping claim was the "most serious allegation made yet," the Associated Press noted. Cuomo denied the allegation, saying, "I have never done anything like this." The Times noted that although it was standard procedure for the groping allegation to be referred to police, the step emphasized "the potential criminal exposure" the governor could face were the accuser to pursue charges. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) says it could have the capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in 2022, Bloomberg reports. BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin said that the increased manufacturing depends on demand and factors such as the requirement of the additional boost to vaccinations. Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. “We have an order book of already 1.3 billion orders, which is already fixed. We are discussing additional doses -- hundreds of millions of doses as options -- with government organizations.” Sahin said. Pfizer committed to delivering two-thirds of the U.S.’s 300 million-dose order by the end of May. In the European Union, the companies have promised to ship at least 500 million doses this year, with an option for an additional 100 million doses. Pfizer has projected about billion in revenue this year from COVID vaccine sales, and CEO Albert Bourla said the price of the shot might increase. Pfizer will use McPherson, Kansas plant to accelerate the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The plant has been in trouble with the FDA for repeated quality-control violations. According to a recent lab study, the PFE/BNTX’s COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new Brazilian variant of the virus. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.41% at $34.59, while BNTX shares moved 3.04% higher at $99.41 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Graybug Vision Stock Plunging Today?J&J Facing Supply Issues, Shaky To Meet EU Q2 Vaccine Deliveries: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on U.S. lockdown anniversary

    President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday, commemorating the one-year anniversary of a U.S. lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic with a measure designed to bring relief to Americans and boost the economy. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives gave final congressional approval to the measure on Wednesday, handing the Democratic president a major victory in the early months of his term. "This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country," Biden said before signing.

  • South Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

    In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people. But at Seoul's National Medical Center, healthcare workers say it's actually a safe and easy process that should be a no-brainer for countries struggling to provide enough vaccines quickly. "Two designated nurses take shifts to extract the doses and each of us had no trouble getting seven doses from each vial, vaccinating everyone," said Kim Eun-suk, an intravenous therapy specialist who was taking a shift extracting doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from vials that officially only hold six.

  • At the Grammys, sister trio HAIM makes rock 'n' roll history

    Este Haim’s birthday will look different this year from last. This year, she’ll be finding out if she and her sisters, who make up the pop-rock trio HAIM, will be taking home their first Grammy Award. “Whether we win or lose, there will be a lot of tequila happening,” said 29-year-old Alana Haim, the youngest of the three.

  • Ship Forced to Wait 269 Days Finally Unloads Australian Coal in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A ship that waited nine months is among a handful of vessels that China has let unload their cargoes of Australian coal, a reprieve for some of the seafarers and vessels caught by a trade war that at one point stranded more than 70 carriers and 1,400 mariners.The Topas dropped anchor outside the northeast port of Jingtang in June of last year and finally discharged her cargo earlier this month, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg shows. The 269-day wait period includes a diversion the vessel made to South Korea, likely to relieve crew. Eight other vessels that waited upwards of 200 days have unloaded at Chinese ports since Feb. 10.​Planned unladings are aimed at showing goodwill to nations with stranded seafarers and aren’t a loosening of China’s ban on Australian coal, a person familiar with the situation said last month before the ships began discharging. China’s general administration of customs didn’t respond to a faxed inquiry and it’s unclear if the cargoes are being cleared by authorities or held in storage.The stranded mariners have became a flash-point between Beijing and the seafarers’ home countries as maritime organizations warn of deteriorating mental health among crews trapped between authorities who won’t let them unload their cargoes and buyers who won’t let them leave. In December, four seafarers on the merchant ship Anastasia were on suicide watch, the Sydney Morning Herald reported at the time.​In January, steel magnate Naveen Jindal tweeted there was a humanitarian crisis due to 39 stranded Indian seafarers and that he was “ready to buy the coal on these ships if it can help bring our sailors back home.”At least 10 vessels carrying Australian coal that dropped anchor in China between June and October diverted this year and discharged at Indian ports, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg shows.While the ban on Australian coal has never been publicly acknowledged by Beijing, Chinese power stations and steel mills were verbally told to stop using the fuel in mid-October. Authorities also ordered traders to halt purchases of a raft of the country’s commodities, including coal, from Nov. 6.Two more vessels have berthed at Chinese ports this month, although they have yet to discharge, according to the shipping data. Forty-six ships loaded with Australian coal remain waiting outside Chinese ports.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese premier rejects idea that 2021 GDP growth target too 'low'

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday defended the government's target for more than 6% economic growth this year, saying it is "not low", and policies would not be dramatically loosened to chase higher growth. The target was well below analysts expectations, as their consensus forecast is for growth of more than 8% this year. Li said the focus this year is on consolidating China's economic recovery, and setting hugely different growth targets from year to year would only "disturb" market expectations.

  • Russia’s Biggest LNG Producer Joins Race to Make Fuel Greener

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s biggest liquefied natural gas producer joined the race to make sales of the fastest growing fossil fuel as clean as possible.Buyers from Singapore to Europe are increasingly demanding to know exactly how dirty the gas is and the scale of the emissions it produces on its journey from wells to the end user. There is also mounting pressure from investors concerned by a lack of progress among the biggest energy companies to curb pollution.Novatek PJSC plans to clean up its production along with tripling output by the end of the decade. That includes installing carbon capture and storage at one of its Arctic fields and exploring hydrogen opportunities. And showing its intent, the company bid, but lost out on price, in a landmark tender with Pavilion Energy Pte where each cargo comes with details on its emissions.“The trend toward “Green LNG” may be seen as a premium product and as a way for LNG suppliers to differentiate themselves,” Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said in an interview.Detailing the pollution that comes with cargoes is very recent. Commodity trader Vitol Group began offering carbon offsets for LNG earlier this year. Russia’s biggest gas producer, Gazprom PJSC, this week supplied Royal Dutch Shell Plc with the first carbon-neutral cargo in Europe, sourced from Novatek’s Yamal plant.But even if LNG is sold with carbon offsets attached, the fuel will still be responsible for a considerable amount of emissions. Every stage of the process, from production to transport and consumption, adds to the pollution.The eventual winners in Pavilion’s tender last year were Qatar Petroleum and Chevron Corp. Cheniere Energy Inc., the biggest U.S. LNG exporter, expects to provide the so-called cargo emissions tags from next year.Novatek’s Yamal LNG project is already among global plants with the lowest carbon footprint, with 0.26 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of LNG produced, versus an industry average of about 0.4 tons. The producer is recovering vapors from the plant’s storage tanks and is exploring ways to further slash emissions, Gyetvay said.However, only a few gas consumers are ready to pay a significant premium for green LNG, he said. Carbon offsets will add at least another 10% to current cargo prices, according to the company’s calculations.But the Gazprom-led LNG project Sakhalin Energy in Russia’s Far East expects that Asian buyers will be willing to pay extra for green LNG, Alexander Singurov, the deputy production director, said in an interview with a company magazine in February. Japan, South Korea and China have committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25-30% by 2030.But without further details on measurement, reporting and verification, there’s a risk that such initiatives will be dubbed as “greenwash,” said Jonathan Stern, a research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.To Gyetvay, the biggest environmental benefit would be to expand natural gas and curb the use of dirtier fossil fuels, including coal.“Let’s be realistic at this point in time. Natural gas has an already established low-cost base, a reliable infrastructure, it’s affordable and is plentiful,” he said. “The shift alone to natural gas will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • $30bn aircraft leasing deal brings a bumpy ride for Airbus and Boeing

    General Electric is selling its aircraft leasing business to an Irish rival in a deal that will form a $30bn (£21bn) aviation powerhouse and create problems for Airbus and Boeing. GE Capital Aviation Services and AerCap are already the two biggest players in the sector. The combined business will own more than 2,000 aircraft - about 7pc of the global fleet - and some 300 helicopters. GE will take a 46pc stake in the company and two board seats. The deal comes with the aviation industry taking a pounding from coronavirus, with the number of global flights currently running at about half pre-pandemic levels.