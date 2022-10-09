U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: The White House in Washington
9
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The White House said on Sunday it would continue to arm Ukraine but declined direct comment on an explosion that damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea.

"We don't really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told ABC's "This Week" program. "What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country."

Kirby said both sides needed to find a way to negotiate an end to the war but that Putin had shown no interest in doing so.

"Quite the contrary," he added. "By calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists, by politically annexing, or at least trying to annex four areas of Ukraine, he has shown every indication that he is doubling down," Kirby added.

This, said Kirby, "is why, quite frankly, we are in touch almost daily with the Ukrainians and we’re going to continue to provide them security assistance."

Largely echoing the White House's comments last week after U.S. President Joe Biden referenced the possibility of nuclear "Armageddon," Kirby said the United States had no indication that Putin had made a decision to use nuclear weapons and that there was no reason to change the U.S. strategic posture.

"The president was reflecting the very high stakes that are in play right now ... when you have a modern nuclear power, and the leader of that modern nuclear power, willing to use irresponsible rhetoric the way Mr. Putin has," Kirby said.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York and by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey wants to arrange Russia-West negotiations, says Turkish journalist

    Turkey wants to bring Russia and the Western countries, including the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, to the negotiating table, Özay Şendir, a columnist for the Turkish Milliyet newspaper, wrote on Oct. 7.

  • Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Spain’s far-right in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe's populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on an airplane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they do.

  • Task force seeks lighter Javelin missiles, robot dogs for infantry

    The Close Combat Lethality Task Force serves as lead advocate for infantry, close-combat programs.

  • US needs to 'back off' Armageddon language, work to get Russia to the table with Ukraine: Mullen

    President Joe Biden’s warning last week that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "not joking" about possibly using nuclear weapons was "concerning" but counterproductive to bringing an end to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, retired Adm. Mike Mullen said Sunday. Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was asked in an interview on ABC's "This Week" to assess the nuclear threat from Russia after Putin threatened to use "all available means" to protect what he called country's territorial integrity.

  • British intel says Crimean bridge explosion will ‘greatly affect’ Russian dictator Putin, harm his army’s logi

    The explosion on the Crimean bridge could significantly affect the logistics of the Russian military in the south of Ukraine and “will greatly affect” Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, an intelligence summary by the UK Ministry of Defense reads.

  • 'Those comments were reckless': Pompeo slams Biden's 'Armageddon' remarks

    He urged the president to pursue "quiet diplomacy."

  • Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI

    Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to research about Donald Trump and Russia goes on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information. Igor Danchenko is the third person to be prosecuted by Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed to investigate the origins of “Crossfire Hurricane" — the designation given to the FBI's 2016 probe into former president Trump's Russia connections. It is also the first of Durham's cases that delves deeply into the origins of the dossier that Trump derided as fake news and a political witch hunt.

  • Russian occupiers try to contact Baykar CEO impersonating Ukrainian PM

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 08:34 Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has foiled a Russian provocation targeting the CEO of the Baykar defence company, Haluk Bayraktar.

  • Musk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover saga comes with all the drama necessary to be immortalised in case studies for future captains of industry, as the tycoon's on-off pursuit of the social media platform and unique management style make for a union like no other. The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc performed a U-turn by proposing to buy Twitter at the agreed price having spent months trying to get out of the deal, just as a Delaware Court was getting ready to rule on the standoff. "This is unique in many cases," said Arturo Bris, Professor of Finance and Director of IMD World Competitiveness Center.

  • Lukashenko regime says Ukraine planning to attack, Ukraine issues denial

    Claims by the regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko that Ukraine plans to attack Belarus are untrue, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said late on Oct. 8.

  • Pentagon to resume F-35 deliveries after Chinese materials discovered

    The discovery did not affect flight operations already in service, the Joint Program Office said.

  • Platoon of 20 men ‘destroyed in a minute’ says Russian soldier captured after 12 days at front

    Ukrainian troops killed a Russian army platoon of 20 recently mobilized soldiers in around a minute in battle, a captured Russian soldier said in testimony published by Ukraine’s SBU security service on its channel on the Telegram messenger on Oct. 9.

  • Zelenskyy says Russia will answer for massive missile attack on city of Zaporizhzhiya

    Russia will be held to account for the massive missileattack it carried out on residential buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhya in the early hours of Oct. 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written in a post on his Facebook page.

  • Most of President Putin's Kremlin elite oppose the Ukraine war, report says

    Top Russian officials know that Putin's war with Ukraine cannot be won, two well-connected journalists told the Guardian.

  • President Biden just warned that nuclear ‘Armageddon’ is at the highest risk since 1962 — here's what Warren Buffett says about the ‘greatest danger’ facing the world

    The biggest risk of them all.

  • Kerch Bridge explosion is personal for Putin: UK intelligence

    (VIENNA) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely personally affected by the explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia and the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula it occupies, which occurred hours after his birthday, England’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. The British intelligence report makes a key link between Putin’s emotions and the military setback Russia…

  • General Staff shows how Canadians train Ukrainian soldiers in Britain

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 10:58 Canada has resumed the Ukrainian training mission in the UK; instructors note that Ukrainians are incredibly motivated to learn. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "Together with our allies in the United Kingdom, Canadian Armed Forces soldiers are now conducting targeted training for Ukrainian recruits on the essential individual and collective military skills that are needed to enable them

  • "So?": Russian authorities and propagandists react to destruction of Crimean bridge

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 12:33 Officials of Russia and occupied Crimea, as well as Russian propagandists, react to the explosion and fire on the Crimean bridge with threats. Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Mariya Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, on Telegram Quote from Zakharova: "The reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure testifies to its terrorist nature.

  • Russia says it is open to peace talks with Ukraine through mediators

    The Kremlin has said it might consider conducting peace talks with Ukraine through mediators, Russian state-owned news agency TASS quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry representative, Alexey Polishchuk, as saying on Oct. 9.

  • Ex-grad student held in Arizona professor's fatal shooting

    A former University of Arizona graduate student arrested in the fatal shooting of a hydrology professor was being held without bond Friday after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try him on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault. An interim complaint in the case released Friday says Thomas Meixner, who headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, was shot four times on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the hydrology department.