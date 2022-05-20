U.S. says Cuba not cooperating fully against terrorism, inflaming tensions

FILE PHOTO: A vintage car passes by the U.S. Embassy in Havana
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Sherwood and Matt Spetalnick
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Dave Sherwood and Matt Spetalnick

HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday once again placed Cuba on a short list of countries the United States alleges are "not cooperating fully" in its fight against terrorism, further inflaming tensions with its long-time rival.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in the final assessment published Friday in the U.S. Federal Register, named Cuba among five countries - along with Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Syria - that the United States says fall short of its expectations.

The State Department is required by law to provide this list annually to the U.S. Congress.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez anticipated the move on Thursday, calling a draft notice from May 11 signed by Blinken “one more lie” coming from Washington.

“The United States again maintains the slander of saying that Cuba doesn’t cooperate sufficiently in the fight against terrorism,” Rodriguez said on Twitter on Thursday, calling it a "pretext to continue an unceasing economic war universally repudiated.”

The U.S. assessment is almost identical to the one issued by the Biden administration a year ago, which stuck with the Trump administration’s determination.

A U.S. State Department spokesman told Reuters that its Friday decision was a result of a review of "counterterrorism objectives with that country and a realistic assessment of its capabilities."

The decision follows the Biden administration’s move on Monday to partially rollback some Trump-era restrictions on remittances and travel to the Communist-ruled island, measures that Havana has blasted as sparse on details, politically-driven and insufficient.

Tensions on both sides have risen over signals that Cuba – along with Nicaragua and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government – could be excluded from the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas next month.

A potential boycott by a growing number of leaders, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has raised the risk of embarrassment for President Joe Biden.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump separately designated Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism just prior to leaving office, a measure distinct from the assessment of insufficient cooperation.

The Biden administration said the state sponsor designation is still under review.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick in Washington and Dave Sherwood in Havana; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The AP Interview: US trade rep. sees opportunity in recovery

    With world economies all suffering from more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic and global supply problems exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has an “incredible opportunity” to engage with other nations on a common playing field and forge new partnerships and agreements, the top U.S. trade negotiator told The Associated Press on Friday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai arrived in Thailand for meetings with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group trade ministers, the same day President Joe Biden started an Asia visit in South Korea. The two are to link up in Japan, where they are to announce plans for a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which Tai said above all else would demonstrate “the U.S. abiding commitment as a partner to the countries in this region” as Washington seeks to keep growing Chinese influence in check.

  • Lawyer: Elect Democrats, because real gains in wealth result from stronger labor laws

    Democrats could transform many lives with a change to labor law. The Protect the Right to Organize Act would enable financial power.

  • Prague Zoo gets Taiwanese pangolins after fallout with China

    Prague’s zoo has introduced a pair of critically endangered Chinese pangolins to the public. The arrival of the rare acquisition from Taiwan follows a political fallout with China that prevented the expected arrival of a pair of giant pandas. Guo Bao, the male pangolin, and Run Hou Tang, the female, came from the Taipei zoo, the leading breeder of the mammals that are hunted heavily for their scales and meat.

  • With rakes and bulldozers, New Mexico battles 'beast' wildfire

    Raking up dead grass and bulldozing a 20-mile-long fuel break, locals and fire crews in New Mexico on Wednesday fought to stop the devastating march northward of the largest active U.S. wildfire. Under the plume of a blaze that has torched up to 1,500 properties, Christine Gonzalez piled weeds in her wheelbarrow to stop "spot fires" should embers land around her mountain home in Placita, about 40 miles northeast of Santa Fe. "Climate change is very real here," said Gonzalez, 61, a retired budget manager from Los Alamos National Laboratory, as smoke rose thousands of feet above nearby Jicarita Peak.

  • Foster Mom Down to 2 Weeks Worth of Formula, Fears Parents Are 'Hoarding' amid Nationwide Shortage

    A foster mom speaks to PEOPLE about the dwindling options she has to feed her 6-month-old baby as the nationwide formula shortage worsens

  • Three Factors Drive Rightwing Violence. We Can't Solve the Problem Without Addressing All of Them

    Given Americans’ easy access to weapons, growing political divisions, racism, and rates of mental illness, there will almost certainly be more. As has been shown by many scholars, in recent years, our political affiliations have become all-encompassing. According to Harvard University political scientist Ryan Enos, “There’s a lot of evidence that any separation between groups has a lot of negative consequences.”

  • How the Buffalo massacre is part of US tradition: ‘We’ll continue to see killings’

    Brandi Collins-Dexter of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center spoke to the Guardian about how the massacre is rooted in America’s long history of white supremacist violence

  • Pandemic and explosions worsen Equatorial Guinea prospects, IMF says

    Equatorial Guinea's ailing economy has been dented by the pandemic and a series of deadly dynamite explosions in 2021 despite government efforts to mitigate the impact of these shocks on the oil-producing nation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday. The former Spanish colony on the west coast of central Africa suffered a double economic shock in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and a drop in the price of crude, which provides around three-quarters of state revenue. It took another hit in March 2021, when the negligent handling of dynamite stored at an army base caused a series of explosions in the coastal city of Bata, killing over 100 and injuring hundreds more.

  • Experts warn that drought will impact Northwest this summer

    Drought is expected to impact much of the Pacific Northwest this summer, including areas in eastern Washington.

  • The AP Interview: New Pakistani FM seeks better ties with US

    Pakistan’s new foreign minister says the United States and his country must move beyond past tensions over Afghanistan and are entering a new engagement after years of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 33-year-old son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, spoke in an interview with The Associated Press in New York, where he was attending meetings this week on the global food crisis at U.N. headquarters. Bhutto Zardari called the meeting with Blinken “very encouraging and very positive and productive.”

  • Factbox-The Great Rebrand: Western business reborn in Russia under new names

    Scores of Western brands have said they intend to exit the market, avoiding association with Russia's large-scale military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine. ACCOUNTING & CONSULTING The world's "Big Four" accounting and consulting firms have severed ties with Russia. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) said the successor to its Russian branch would be called Technologies of Trust.

  • Biden’s moves on Cuba, Venezuela could hurt Dems with Hispanics

    The Biden administration this week eased some restrictive policies toward Cuba and Venezuela in a bid to increase relations with the isolated nations, a move that has drawn bipartisan pushback and may further imperil Democrats’ chances to win over some Hispanic voters in Florida and elsewhere. Biden and Democrats struggled in Florida in the 2020…

  • EXPLAINER: What might happen to 100s of Ukrainian POWs?

    Breaking its recent silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces. The announcement by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which acts as a guardian of the Geneva Conventions that aim to limit “the barbarity of war,” came shortly after Russia's military said 1,730 Ukrainian troops at the steel mill have surrendered.

  • State rolls out webpage to assist parents in looking for baby formula amidst shortage

    Parents with questions about how to feed their baby can call their local state health office.

  • Dow plunges 1,100 points after Target earnings implosion adds to risk of a recession

    While Target said a mix of poor-selling inventory and higher input costs weighed on profitability, it believes the consumer is still strong.

  • She Played Freddie on "A Different World." See Cree Summer Now at 52.

    Cree Summer's first major live-action role was playing the quirky and good-natured Freddie Brooks, a college friend of Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) on the NBC Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World. But that likely wasn't the first time you heard her voice on TV. Summer's first credit was playing Penny in the animated series, Inspector Gadget, a few years prior. In fact, the actor is such a legend in voice work that she went more than 20 years without appearing onscreen as herself—all while stayi

  • Car fintech company Caribou is now a unicorn

    A global chip shortage, increased labor costs, and supply chain crises have led to a salient, stressful new reality for Americans looking to find cars at an affordable price.

  • Sixers can still have a first round pick in 2022 NBA draft, depends on Nets

    There is still a chance the Philadelphia 76ers have a draft pick in 2022 as it depends on the Brooklyn Nets.

  • President Biden in South Korea amid rising tensions with China, North Korea

    President Joe Biden is in South Korea for the start of a strategically crucial trip to meet with allies. That country has a new leader who is already being tested by renewed aggression from the North. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Anne-Marie Green from Seoul to discuss the importance of this visit, and a reported incident involving two Secret Service employees.

  • Chris Simms' NSFW reason for Trey Lance's low 2022 NFL QB ranking

    Chris Simms explained why Trey Lance was ranked near the bottom of his 2022 NFL QB rankings.