U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell has received COVID-19 vaccine, is in good health

FILE PHOTO: Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday said Ghislaine Maxwell is "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 and in good physical health, as Jeffrey Epstein's former associate and girlfriend prepares for trial on charges she helped enable his sexual abuse of girls.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors disputed claims that the 59-year-old British socialite has suffered from hair and weight loss while been subjected to restrictive conditions and invasive searches at the Brooklyn jail that has housed her since last July.

Prosecutors said staff at the Metropolitan Detention Center have not detected "noticeable hair loss," that the 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Maxwell weighed 137.5 pounds (62 kg) last week, and that her lowest recorded weight of 133 pounds (60 kg) was normal.

"In short, MDC medical staff assess that the defendant is physically healthy," the letter from U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss and other prosecutors said. It did not say when Maxwell was vaccinated.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One of the lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim, had written on March 31 that Maxwell's detention was having a "deleterious effect on her health and well-being," raising concern whether she would be "strong enough to withstand the stress of trial."

Prosecutors said Maxwell is subjected to regular searches like other inmates at the Brooklyn jail, and has up to 91 hours a week to review materials for trial, more than any inmate.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997.

She is awaiting arraignment on a March 29 indictment accusing her of sex trafficking of a fourth girl on Epstein's behalf from 2001 to 2004.

A trial is scheduled for July 12. Maxwell's lawyers have been considering whether to seek a delay.

Epstein, a financier, killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trail on sex trafficking charges.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona plans to seek warrants for 1st executions in years

    Prosecutors have told the Arizona Supreme Court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for two death-row inmates in what would be the state’s first executions in almost seven years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office said Tuesday that it’s asking the high court to set a briefing schedule before filing execution warrants for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood. Arizona put executions on hold after the 2014 death of Joseph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours.

  • Retired Minnesota judge: Police department ‘needed reform’

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with retired Minnesota senior judge Kevin Burke about the Derek Chauvin trial testimony and the Minneapolis Police Department.

  • Matt Gaetz suggests people are out to get him because he's happily engaged

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) apparently thinks his political enemies want to throw a wrench into his wedding plans. The congressman penned an op-ed, published Monday by The Washington Examiner, in which he defends himself amid a Justice Department investigation into payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. "First, I have never, ever paid for sex," Gaetz wrote, while also dismissing reports that he recently had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. "And second, I, as an adult man," he clarified, "have not slept with a 17-year-old." Gaetz believes he's being targeted by "partisan crooks" in the Justice Department because he "loathes the swamp" — a reference to the Washington, D.C., political establishment — and "fights both sides of it on a daily basis." Painting the investigation as a political smear campaign isn't particularly surprising or uncommon for a congressman in Gaetz's situation, but he took things a step further and suggested his opponents are also out to get him because he's happily engaged. "It comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I've ever known," he wrote. "It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Examiner. More stories from theweek.comAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workersTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California

    Almost three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, another Republican reality TV star may be eying a political campaign of their own. Caitlyn Jenner has been "actively" exploring running for governor of California and has been talking with political consultants about potentially doing so, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing three sources. Jenner, the former athlete and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, is reportedly being assisted by longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, who helped organize the Jan. 6 rally Trump spoke at before the Capitol riot. Jenner is a Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, although in a 2018, she criticized him and said she was wrong to think he would help transgender people as president. "The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote at the time. "The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity." Jenner previously considered running for Senate in California, saying in 2017 she was weighing whether she might accomplish more by "working the perimeter of the political scene" or "from the inside," per USA Today. But Jenner's manager in February shot down speculation she could run for governor, saying she has "never considered" it. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election, and several Republicans have already announced plans to challenge him. Former California Gov. Gray Davis (D), Axios noted, previously faced a recall in 2003, and Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately replaced him. "Not quite Schwarzenegger level," Politico's Alex Thompson wrote of Jenner's potential bid, "but would be something." More stories from theweek.comAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workersTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • CNN journalist arrested outside of the Russian prison where Alexei Navalny is being held and was hospitalized

    At least eight other people were also arrested at the Russian penal colony amid protests demanding Navalny receive proper medical care.

  • A former Gaetz adviser said sex-trafficking allegations are 'baseless' but gave no evidence and said he hasn't spoken to the congressman in months

    "I'm not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations," Nathaniel Nelson said.

  • Trump: Georgia voting law doesn't go far enough

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday wrote in a statement that it was "too bad" that the GOP-sponsored law restricting voter access in Georgia "didn't go further."Why it matters: The law has garnered widespread condemnation from civil rights activists, Democrats, and more than 100 businesses and CEOs for instituting stricter ID requirements and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSupport from Trump, whose false narratives about the 2020 election have gained traction among some Republican voters, could further embolden lawmakers in states with GOP majorities that are already pushing similar bills.What they're saying: "Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn’t go further, as their originally approved Bill did, but the Governor and Lt. Governor would not go for it," Trump wrote."This Bill should have been passed before the 2020 Presidential Election, not after," he added. "Boycott all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections," he concluded.The big picture: Other high-ranking members of the Republican establishment have also spoken out against the backlash to the law. On Monday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) accused corporations taking a stand against the law of employing "economic blackmail."Trump on Sunday called on his supporters to boycott the companies. Go deeper: Dozens of states see new voter suppression proposalsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden is not lying about Georgia voting law, claims former Clinton deputy assistant

    GOPAC Chairman David Avella and former Clinton White House deputy assistant Matt Bennett join 'America Reports' to discuss the controversial Georgia voting law.

  • Florida mayor slams '60 Minutes' vaccine story: 'My thoughts should have been included'

    Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner says he’s ‘disheartened’ with ’60 Minutes’ and CBS for not including his perspective in a piece with Gov. Ron DeSantis on vaccine distribution.

  • Woman alleges she was terrorized by assault from Texans QB

    The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit spoke publicly on Tuesday, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and that he needs to be held accountable for his actions. During a news conference, Ashley Solis said she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself.

  • Rangers fill stands with fans, who accept 'calculated risk'

    Susanna Frare said her family decided to take a “calculated risk” attending the home opener of the Texas Rangers, the first major U.S. pro sports event to approach capacity in a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago. The crowd of 38,238 at Globe Life Field was announced as a sellout Monday for the 6-2 loss to Toronto.

  • Denver mayor: MLB All-Star game would put city’s 'progressive voting system' front and center

    The city of Denver is aggressively pitching Major League Baseball to host this summer’s All-Star game, after the league pulled the game from Atlanta, to protest Georgia’s new voting rights bill.

  • STREET GANG Trailer Explores the Origins of SESAME STREET

    The trailer for the upcoming Sesame Street documentary Street Gang explores the social roots of the beloved children's program. The post STREET GANG Trailer Explores the Origins of SESAME STREET appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Gorsuch, Alito balk as Supreme Court declines to hear case about workplace religious accommodations

    Companies are required to accommodate workers’ religious beliefs as long as it isn't an "undue hardship." Some justices want the court to define that.

  • Man Caught on Camera Blowtorching Chinese Restaurant in NorCal

    An unidentified suspect tried to burn down a Chinese restaurant in Antioch, CA with a blowtorch last week. The botched attempt, which was caught on a security camera, occurred just outside the establishment at around 11 p.m. on March 31. In the surveillance video, a man can be seen walking up to the restaurant and firing up a blowtorch.

  • Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

    Detectives have finished collecting evidence at a Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people two weeks ago, but the store is still closed, police said Monday. District Attorney Michael Dougherty had described the investigation at the store in Boulder as painstaking, with investigators going through every shelf and pulling out each item as they gathered evidence. The overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

  • The Air Force intelligence veteran Matt Gaetz accused of extortion has denied the accusation, saying he just asked for a loan to help free a hostage in Iran

    Bob Kent said he offered to give Rep. Gaetz credit for the mission, and that it might help him get a presidential pardon.

  • A 'reasonable' journalist would have challenged Meghan Markle: Douglas Murray

    Douglas Murray, associate editor at The Spectator, discusses Piers Morgan's first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain.

  • The man behind 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' breaks down what makes his show TV gold and what he really thinks about Martell Holt this season

    Media personality Dustin Ross spoke with executive producer Carlos King for Insider in this wide-ranging conversation about reality TV.

  • Man Arrested at Disney World for Refusing Temperature Check Says 'I Spent $15,000 to Come Here'

    Kelly Sills, a tourist from Louisiana, was arrested at Disney Springs on Feb. 13 after police say he bypassed the temperature screening test and refused to go back