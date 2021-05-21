U.S. says Giuliani not above the law, cannot block review of phones

FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in Philadelphia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors urged a federal judge to allow a review of evidence seized from Rudolph Giuliani's phones, saying the former New York City mayor was not above the law and could not block the review because he had been Donald Trump's lawyer.

The recommendation came in a Thursday night court filing, three days after Giuliani opposed the government's request for a "special master" to review records seized from 18 electronic devices, including cellphones and computers, taken during April 28 raids on his home and office.

Prosecutors have been examining Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws by acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working for then-U.S. President Trump.

Giuliani's lawyers have demanded that prosecutors turn over documents showing what basis they had to obtain warrants to conduct the raids.

They have also said the evidence should have been sought by subpoena, allowing Giuliani to review the devices first, including for attorney-client privilege issues.

But prosecutors said Giuliani was not "above the law or immune to criminal investigation" simply because he was a lawyer, and not entitled to decide what they get to see.

"Giuliani argues that, quite unlike other subjects of criminal investigations, he is entitled to review the affidavits supporting the warrants, which would effectively give him the extraordinary benefit of knowing the government's evidence before even being charged with a crime," prosecutors said.

Issuance of a warrant meant a judge found probable cause to believe the seized devices might contain evidence of crimes.

Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Giuliani, on Friday said a subpoena would have been preferable.

"Any lawyer has an attorney-client privilege that he must protect on behalf of his clients," he said. "That privilege is doubly enhanced when the lawyer's client is the President of the United States who also enjoys executive privilege."

Aidala and Robert Costello, another lawyer for Giuliani, rejected the idea that their client was or considered himself above the law.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan will decide whether Giuliani can review the seized materials before prosecutors can, and whether a special master is appropriate.

Giuliani began representing Trump, a Republican, in April 2018 in connection with then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Giuliani also sought prior to the 2020 U.S. election to dig up dirt concerning Ukraine and Democrat Joe Biden, then running for the White House and now U.S. president.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Jennifer Weisselberg says the Trump Org. CFO, her former father-in-law, will flip on Trump in New York investigations

    Weisselberg said she is cooperating with prosecutors because "it's so horrifying that Donald Trump could be president again, knowing what I know."

  • Trump has charged Secret Service over $40,000 in rent to protect him at Mar-a-Lago

    Since leaving office, former President Trump has charged the U.S. Secret Service more than $40,000 for agents to use a room at his Mar-a-Lago resort while protecting him, according to spending records obtained by the Washington Post.Why it matters: The single room charge, which started on Jan. 20 at $396.15 every night until at least April 30, is ultimately paid by taxpayers. It's a continuation of his controversial practice of charging rent to those assigned to protect him.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAfter April 30, Trump moved to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer, according to the Post.It's unclear if charges have continued into May.The big picture: The $396.15 per room rate is the same amount that Trump billed the Secret Service at his Florida resort during his presidency.The Secret Service has rented fewer rooms in Trump's post-presidency than it did when he visited the Florida resort while in office.Former presidents have Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives, but a president charging the Secret Service rent on this scale is unprecedented, according to the Post.Go deeper ... Report: Trump has been receiving presidential pension payments since JanuaryLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Police find buried jewellery from World Cup heist

    Police released on Thursday (May 20) pictures of mud-covered plastic bags, filled with rings and brooches, which they said had been recovered in the woods in the city of Kazan, after the suspect, Edgar Alejandro Valero Valero, confessed to hiding them.Valero Valero was arrested in Argentina in 2019 and extradited to Russia earlier this year, the police said in a statement released on Thursday. A lawyer for the suspect could not be reached for comment.The jewellery, worth 160 million roubles ($2.2 million), had been stolen while being transported for display at an expo in Kazan, one of the cities that hosted World Cup matches. Russia had waived its normally strict visa requirements to admit thousands of foreign soccer fans to attend the tournament.

  • Trump hits 35 'wayward' Republicans for voting in favor of Jan. 6 commission

    The group included 10 who voted for Trump's impeachment earlier this year for his conduct surrounding the riot.

  • Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'

    Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a “total psychotic break.” The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health. Lady Gaga, whose hits include “Born This Way” and “Shallow,” recalled having a “total psychotic break” years after she was raped.

  • Nearly 1 year after sultry pool selfie, Martha Stewart posts another thirst trap

    Work it, Martha! The lifestyle guru knows how to take a sexy photo.

  • Paul Ryan to headline fundraiser for anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) will headline a fundraiser for Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Monday, Politico reports.The big picture: "It’s a decisive move against ex-President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on Republicans who voted to impeach him," Politico writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Kinzinger was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and has been one of the GOP's most prominent critics of the ex-president.Ryan in November called on Trump to accept the presidential election results and "embrace the transfer of power." The former speaker also told Republicans in 2016 that they "should feel free to abandon Trump."Go deeper: Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Quincy Jones: Elvis a ‘racist,’ Billie Holiday taught me to ‘stay away from heroin’

    “No. I wouldn’t work with him,” said Jones when asked if he would work with Presley. At this point, Quincy Jones is known for telling it like it is. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 88-year-old living musical legend sat down and dished on all things music.

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Obama was peeved at being called 'aloof' by reporters and vented, 'Motherf---ers, I'm aloof with you because I don't want to talk to you,' a forthcoming book says

    Obama also said the Tea Party is a group of "racist motherf---ers" and called Trump a "f---ing lunatic," according to excerpts of an upcoming book.

  • Probe launched into death of 19-year-old boxer from in-ring head injuries

    Rashed Al-Swaisat required emergency brain surgery and died days after suffering an injury at the Youth World Boxing Championships.

  • Texas’s New Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional. That’s Intentional

    On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a “heartbeat ban” that would prohibit providers from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat was detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — early enough that many people may not even know they’re pregnant yet — with no exception for rape or incest cases. This is one of the most extreme anti-abortion measures we’ve seen in the United States. According to The Guardian, 370 licensed attorneys and 200 physicians across Texas have condemned the legislation. “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Abbott said in a bill signing ceremony, which was broadcast to Facebook Live. He said that the Legislature “worked together on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that I’m about to sign that ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.” The measure, called Senate Bill 8, also allows any private citizen the ability to sue abortion providers and anyone who helps someone get an abortion — they don’t even have to have a connection with the patient. “That means the friend who drove the patient to the clinic, or the abortion fund that provided financial assistance to the patient [can be sued],” explains Elisabeth Smith, chief counsel of state policy at the Center for Reproductive Rights. “We are currently considering all legal options to prevent this draconian law from ever taking effect.” Smith calls the law outrageous, saying that it makes a mockery out of our legal system. “Texas is inviting anti-abortion protestors to police abortion clinics and harass providers, even though the state knows that these kind of bans are unconstitutional,” she tells Refinery29. “Anti-abortion activists will have the ability to sue doctors and clinic staff for providing abortion care. The goal of this law is to saddle doctors and clinics with so many lawsuits that they have no resources left to stay open.” Just yesterday, Abbott tweeted, “Texans, not the gov’t, should decide their best health practices” after prohibiting mask mandates in the name of bodily autonomy. Commenters were quick to call out the governor’s hypocritical actions. “In recognition of their right to bodily autonomy, Texas will not require the women it is forcing to give birth to wear a mask,” tweeted reporter Julia Carrie Wong. In recognition of their right to bodily autonomy, Texas will not require the women it is forcing to give birth to wear a mask.— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) May 19, 2021 The right to an abortion in the United States is being jeopardized by these actions. This measure comes right at the heels of the Supreme Court agreeing to hearing a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, which gives the Conservative-majority bench an opportunity to overturn the historic ruling that legalized abortion in the United States. Access to abortion care is already hard to get, and deeply inequitable. To directly combat the unconstitutional law, abortion activists are calling for supporters to donate to Texas abortion funds like Buckle Bunnies Fund. You can also head to the National Network Of Abortion Funds to see what other funds need your help. “It’s important to recognize these laws are part of a broader pattern that has seen over 500 abortion restrictions passed in state legislatures since January of this year, including 165 bans,” Rachel Fey, vice president of policy and strategic partnerships for Power To Decide, tells Refinery29. “Now states across the country are seeking to ban abortion care outright, and this Texas law is one more egregious example. Now more than ever, we need the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would safeguard against bans and restrictions like this.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Who's Afraid Of The Word "Abortion"?Why Are At-Home Abortion Pills So Hard To Get?The Roe V. Wade Movie Is As Bad As You’d Think

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show Joe Biden with White House press secretary has been altered twice

    A 2013 viral image that was altered to show Biden groping a reporter has resurfaced, except this time, with Jen Psaki's face. It's twice manipulated.

  • Photo op on Indy 500 track nearly causes crash in practice: 'The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen'

    Pro tip: Don't slow down across the finish line when the cars behind you are going 220 mph.

  • The Daily Beast editor who resurfaced Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying past slams Candace Owens' op-ed against the model

    The editor Marlow Stern called Candace Owens "a truly terrible person," noting Owens had "mocked" Kurt Cobain's and Anthony Bourdain's deaths.

  • Kirstie Alley tells Tucker Carlson she's experienced 'blackballing' after supporting Donald Trump

    "You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers, as long as apparently you didn’t vote for Trump," she says.

  • Pelosi cheers, Trump jeers GOP votes for Jan. 6 commission

    NANCY PELOSI: "Take back your party."House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday commended the 35 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to approve a bill to form an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, defying their party's leaders' attempts to block the commission and the former president's strong opposition to it.PELOSI: "It is interesting to see 35 members coming forth. I'm very proud of them, and it was a recognition that this was a bipartisan product."Outside the Capitol, at a press event to commemorate Cuban Independence Day, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy got no questions related to Cuba.MCCARTHY: "What do we have about Cuba?"REPORTER #1: "Would you be willing to testify about your conversation with Donald Trump on January 6th if you were asked by an outside commission?"MCCARTHY: "Sure. Next question."REPORTER #2: "Do you think it's a conflict of interest for members to be voting on a commission that they might have to potentially be witnesses for and provide information on?"MCCARTHY: "No, 'cause who knows what they're going to do on the commission? So, no, I don't think so."McCarthy, a close Trump ally, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill the bipartisan bill to establish the Jan. 6 commission, which would be modeled after the panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks.The bill now goes to the Senate where its future was uncertain. But Pelosi expressed optimism about its chances in the other chamber.PELOSI: "I don't think that what we've heard from the Senate is so bad."Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney signaled support for the commission. On Thursday, moderate Republican Susan Collins told reporters that while she thought the House bill needed modifications, she thought "a commission is a good idea." Republican Senator John Cornyn also left open the possibility of negotiating changes to the House bill. Republican lawmakers who vote in favor of the commission risk drawing the wrath of Trump ahead of the 2022 elections. STENY HOYER: "...that's what they fear."On Wednesday, Democratic House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, slammed Republicans on that point.And fellow Democrat Tim Ryan said House Republicans who opposed to the bill weren't "living in reality."RYAN: "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head and we can't get bipartisanship. What else has to happen in this country?" On Thursday, Trump bemoaned the House vote in a statement, saying "...the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do."

  • Capitol Police distances itself from an unofficial statement from officers expressing 'profound disappointment' in GOP leaders' refusal to support January 6 commission

    The unofficial statement said officers had physical and mental trauma and that it's "inconceivable" for lawmakers to"downplay" the insurrection.

  • Pardon-probe ruling roils legal teams for Trump ally Broidy, associate

    The legal shakeup involves two of Washington’s most powerful lawyers.

  • 'Revolutionary!': Amazon just dropped the Apple Mac Mini to its lowest price ever — save $69

    It truly doesn't get any better than this deal on a loaded Mac Mini