U.S. says looking at all possible routes for Afghan evacuations

Senate committee holds hearing on U.S. policy on Turkey
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is looking at all possible options and routes to continue helping Americans and legal permanent residents leave Afghanistan, U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Nuland also said the United States would continue to have conversations with the Taliban that serve U.S. interests as well as those of U.S. allies.

"We're not going to take them at their word, we're going to take them at their deeds," Nuland said of the Islamist militant group that seized power in Afghanistan last month.

"So they've got a lot to prove based on their own track record … now they also have a lot to gain, if they can run Afghanistan, far, far differently than they did the last time they were in power."

Nuland repeated U.S. estimates that there were between 100 and 200 Americans still in Afghanistan and that U.S. evacuation efforts would not end until the United States had secured the evacuation of any American citizens and legal permanent residents, and those who worked with the United States who wanted to get out.

"So, we've been in contact with them, in the last 24 hours, to tell them that we are looking at all possible options, air routes, land routes to continue to find ways for them to help evacuate and to support them in that," Nuland said.

"And to support them in that, we're trying to ascertain who precisely still wants to leave, who their dependent family members are, what routes may or may not feel comfortable to them."

State Department spokesman Ned Price told the briefing the department did not have an estimate of the number of U.S. green card holders in Afghanistan who wanted to leave.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis, Simon Lewis and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top U.S. general says he shares 'pain and anger' after Afghanistan withdrawal

    The top U.S. general on Wednesday said he shared the "pain and anger" and mixed emotions of many in the military after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, which included an evacuation effort that cost the lives of 13 service members. Nearly 2,500 Americans were killed in the United States' longest war, including 13 service members in a suicide bombing by Islamic State last week outside Kabul's airport. The Taliban, who America toppled from power at the start of the war and fought for two decades, took control of the country last month after the U.S.-trained Afghan military crumbled.

  • Concerns rise after Supreme Court ends COVID-19 eviction protections

    There are growing concerns over a potential housing crisis now that the Supreme Court has decided to end a pandemic-related eviction moratorium for most of the United States. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with Bill Treanor, dean of Georgetown University Law Center, who is one of dozens of law school deans across the country joining forces to help Americans facing this eviction crisis.

  • Qatar warns isolating Taliban could further destabilize Afghanistan

    Qatar's foreign minister on Tuesday warned that isolating the Taliban could lead to further instability and urged countries to engage with the hardline Islamist movement to address security and socioeconomic concerns in Afghanistan. The U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state has emerged as a key interlocutor to the Taliban, having hosted the group's political office since 2013. "If we are starting to put conditions and stopping this engagement, we are going to leave a vacuum, and the question is, who is going to fill this vacuum?," Sheikh Mohammed said in Doha, alongside his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

  • Canadian dollar steadies as investors eye U.S. jobs data

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors awaited further clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's asset purchase tapering. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2618 to the greenback, or 79.25 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2580 to 1.2637. "When we look at the Canadian dollar right now it's trading on broader developments and by that I mean the U.S. dollar, the broader move post Jackson Hole," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

  • EU says it has reached goal of vaccinating 70% of adults

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70% of the European Union's adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting a target it set at the beginning of the year. The announcement marks a milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations exceeding the 70% goal, while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc are far behind. In January, the Commission said that "by summer 2021, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70% of the adult population."

  • U.S. financial institutions caught in crosshairs of Afghanistan's looming economic crisis

    Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis is inextricably tied to its crumbling finances. U.S. sanctions on the Taliban, stemming from 2001, are now causing a flight of capital and aid from the country as the distinction between providing services to Taliban and non-Taliban actors becomes more difficult to vet.Why it matters: The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan’s government put U.S. financial services companies squarely in the middle of the geopolitical clash.Get market news worthy of your time with A

  • Man faces 10 years in prison after LA fireworks explosion

    The man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard — which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people — now faces a decade in federal prison. Five Los Angeles police bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with the illegal fireworks above the equipment's safety rating on June 30 after authorities were called to a South LA home for a huge stash of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July. The explosion — considered highly unusual because such containment chambers are designed to withhold blasts — damaged dozens of homes, businesses and vehicles and prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to review its detonation procedures.

  • NXP (NXPI) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    NXP (NXPI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • N.Korea's Kim praises young 'volunteers' in difficult, challenging sectors

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with young people who had "volunteered" to work in "difficult and challenging" sectors and praised them, the country's state media reported on Tuesday. Calling them admirable heroes, Kim lauded the young people for volunteering to work at the most difficult and challenging posts and said he fully supports them, KCNA said. In May, state media said that orphans, conscripted soldiers, and students - some who appeared in photos to be children - are volunteering to perform manual labour in North Korea, including in coal mines, farms, and large construction projects.

  • Canada's Ontario province to require vaccine certificates

    Ontario on Wednesday became the fourth Canadian province to announce residents will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor public venues. Premier Doug Ford said the vaccination certificate program will take effect Sept. 22. Initially, residents will show a PDF or printout of the vaccination receipt they received when they got their COVID-19 shots, along with a government-issued piece of ID such as a photo health card or driver’s license.

  • Afghanistan’s Neighbors to Close Borders to Refugees

    They are awaiting a guarantee from the U.S., U.K. and other western nations that the refugees will be processed and moved quickly.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • A GOP rep. claimed that allowing 'poorly-vetted' Afghan refugees to come to the US could lead to 'little girls raped and killed in the streets'

    Republican Rep. Scott Perry was one of the 16 Republicans who voted against the bipartisan Allies Act meant to expedite visas for Afghan refugees.

  • Fact check: President Joe Biden did not sleep through meeting with new Israeli prime minister

    A viral video misleads about President Biden's Aug. 27 meeting with Israel's new prime minister to make it appear as if Biden fell asleep. He did not.

  • U.S. SEC opens probe into EV company Workhorse Group - WSJ

    The securities regulator disclosed in a letter that its enforcement division had been investigating Workhorse, the report said https://on.wsj.com/3DCKBOk, adding that the letter did not mention what the probe was about and did not offer any further details. Workhorse and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Companies such as Apple, Disney, and ExxonMobil are swarming Capitol Hill in a desperate attempt to squash Biden's tax plan to pay for free college and childcare

    Many companies want to preserve the tax rules they locked in under Trump's 2017 law. Democrats disagree on how much taxes should climb.

  • Florida restaurant owner posts sign asking Biden supporters to take their business elsewhere

    A Florida restaurant owner put a sign outside of her business telling supporters of President Joe Biden not to enter.

  • Trump complained on a radio show that the media spent 'all night' Sunday covering the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida instead of his 'great agreement' with the Taliban

    "All they talked about was the hurricane," the former president told the conservative radio host Todd Starnes.

  • McConnell throws cold water on GOP calls for Biden impeachment

    Several prominent Republicans called on Biden to resign and raised the prospect of impeachment.

  • Taliban demand US diplomats return to Kabul

    Taliban officials “expect” President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kabul despite U.S. insistence that future diplomatic relations will depend on Taliban behavior.