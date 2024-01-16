U.S. says no damage or injuries after missile strike in Erbil, Iraq

A missile struck in Erbil in northern Iraq and explosions were reported near the U.S. consulate and a U.S. military facility, officials said Monday.

No casualties or damage have been reported, and National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said no U.S. personnel or facilities were targeted.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said ballistic missiles were fired at midnight local time in response to what it called terrorist crimes.

Watson said the U.S. tracked the missiles that struck in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

She noted that Iran’s statement focused on terrorist attacks in Iran and on the Islamic State terrorist group.

"Iran is claiming this is in response to the terrorist attacks in Kerman, Iran, and Rask, Iran, with a focus on ISIS,” she said. “We will continue to assess the situation, but initial indications are that this was a reckless and imprecise set of strikes.”

The U.S. State Department condemned what it called Iran's attacks on Erbil.

"We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability. We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Earlier this month in Kerman, more than 80 people were killed when two explosions rocked a memorial event for Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general killed in a 2020 U.S. drone strike.

An ISIS affiliated group later claimed responsibility for the attacks, and said two suicide bombers detonated explosive belts.

Iranian officials previously announced arrests in connection with the attacks in Kerman, according to state media.

