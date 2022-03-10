U.S. says North Korea is testing a new long-range missile system: 'A serious escalation'

Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·1 min read
File footage of North Korean missile test.
File footage of North Korean missile test. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration revealed Thursday that North Korea has recently begun testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in what one official described as "a serious escalation" of the isolated nation's long-range missile program, The New York Times and The Washington Post report.

The official said a pair of ballistic missile tests on Feb. 26 and March 4 were actually meant to try out parts of the new system ahead of its full launch, the Post reports. It also seems that, unlike in the past, North Korea tried to hide the nature of the tests, the Times notes.

It is unclear at this time whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un purposely ordered the tests while both Europe and the U.S. were distracted with other pressing matters — namely, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. American forces in the region are moving missile defense units into a state of "enhanced readiness" for another launch believed to be coming soon, per the Times.

"These launches are a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, needlessly raise tensions, and risk destabilizing the security situation in the region," the official said, per the Post. Multiple resolutions prohibit North Korea from firing ICBMs, notes The Associated Press.

In response, the U.S. will on Friday announce a fresh round of sanctions meant to hinder North Korea's capability to bolster its weapons programs, AP notes.

The official also noted that neither of the recent launches "demonstrated ICBM range of capability," per NBC News. The U.S. said it decided to reveal this information publicly in hopes of galvanizing the international community to speak out against it.

You may also like

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

Why Poland hasn't given Ukraine its MiG-29 fighter jets to combat Russia despite U.S. 'green light'

How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Under the hood of $1.5T bill for Ukraine, pandemic, agencies

    Even for Congress, the $1.5 trillion price tag for its bipartisan package helping Ukraine and financing federal agencies for the last half of this year is a lot of money. Here's a look at some of what's going on as the Senate prepares to send the legislation to President Joe Biden. The legislation, passed Wednesday by the House, would provide $13.6 billion to help Ukraine resist Russia's invasion and to buttress NATO allies worried about Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move.

  • DOJ finds more than $8 billion in COVID aid fraud

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) has uncovered a vast array of alleged fraudulent and criminal activities tied to more than $8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid, the agency announced Thursday.In response, the agency said it was immediately appointing a new director tasked specifically with coronavirus fraud enforcement. Kevin Chambers, who joined the agency as an associate deputy attorney general, "plans to focus on large-scale criminal enterprises...

  • Lucy And Desi: Fearless

    From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together. Their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television, I Love Lucy. Desi – an immigrant from Cuba who lost everything in exile, became a band leader, and eventually a brilliant producer and technical pioneer. Lucille came from nothing and, w

  • U.S. dismisses Russian claims of biowarfare labs in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday denied renewed Russian accusations that Washington was operating biowarfare labs in Ukraine, calling the claims "laughable" and suggesting Moscow may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon. Late on Tuesday, Russia repeated its accusation of several years that the United States is working with Ukrainian laboratories to develop biological weapons. Such assertions in Russian media increased in the run-up to Moscow's military move into Ukraine and were made as recently as Wednesday by foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

  • Ukraine invasion spurs Georgia to apply for EU membership

    The Georgian government submitted its application for European Union membership last week — two years ahead of schedule, as domestic support for Ukraine galvanized calls to look West.Why it matters: Leaders in the Republic of Georgia hope that the shockwaves caused by Russia's invasion will spur reluctant EU members to admit longtime aspirants like Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."In making this historic decision, Georgia st

  • Travis and Gregory McMichael seek acquittal of hate crimes convictions in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

    Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, filed requests for acquittal of federal hate crime convictions.

  • Democrats pressure Biden to do away with health order used to keep migrants out of U.S.

    Democratic leaders are increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to do away with a public health order that prevents migrants from entering the country, citing a nationwide loosening of pandemic-era restrictions and the presence of Ukrainian refugees at the southern border as reasons to end the program.

  • Super Nintendo World Will Open At Universal Studios Hollywood In 2023

    It's-a me...your new favorite theme park land!View Entire Post ›

  • House panel urges DOJ to investigate Amazon

    STORY: A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday urged the Department of Justice to investigate Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant and some of its top executives of "potentially criminal conduct."In a letter dated March 9 to Attorney General Merrick Garland, five members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee - including Democrat Jerrold Nadler, who chairs the committee, David Cicilline, Pramila Jayapal and Republicans Ken Buck and Matt Gaetz - said Amazon had engaged in a "pattern and practice of misleading conduct that suggests" it was acting with an improper purpose to influence or obstruct the panel's investigation into competition in digital markets.The letter added: "We have no choice but to refer this matter to the Department of Justice to investigate whether Amazon and its executives obstructed Congress in violation of applicable federal law." In response, an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement: "There's no factual basis for this, as demonstrated in the huge volume of information we've provided over several years of good faith cooperation with this investigation."The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The referral to the Justice Department follows a previous warning from members of the committee in October 2021 that accused Amazon's top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos, of either misleading Congress or possibly lying to it about Amazon's business practices.That letter had come days after a Reuters investigation based on thousands of internal documents that showed Amazon had a formal, clandestine policy of rigging search results in India to favor its own products, as well as copying other sellers' goods – practices Amazon has denied engaging in.

  • Joe Burrow extension lurks in background of Bengals’ trip to free agency

    A big point to keep in mind as the Bengals head to free agency.

  • Yellowstone logs year’s first grizzly bear sighting, issues warning

    Yellowstone National Park announced Tuesday that it has documented its first grizzly bear sighting of 2022.

  • North Korea testing new long-range missile system, U.S. says

    The Biden administration says two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were test firings of a powerful new long-range ICBM and warned Thursday that a full-range test could soon follow.

  • Forest Hill police officer who shot stabbing suspect indicted on murder charge

    Logan Barr, who authorities say shot a man twice with a shotgun, could face up to 99 years in prison if he is found guilty of murder.

  • Batter up!

    That asteroid headed to Earth next year? Yeah, not happening. 🙌 It's Thursday's news.

  • Thomas Tuchel on Abramovich sanctions: “It has a huge impact”

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government and how that will impact the Blues moving forward.

  • What you need to know ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to South Carolina

    While, SC, a consequential Republican stronghold, has always been Donald Trump's to win, his torrid return after Jan. 6 has put his influence to test.

  • U.S. stocks close lower after inflation stays at 40-year high, Ukraine-Russia talks stall

    Major indexes could not rebound Thursday afternoon as investors weighed surging inflation, a hawkish tilt from the European Central Bank, and stalled peace talks.

  • Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

    Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed.

  • Video shows Ukraine artillery strikes picking off tanks near Kyiv

    Drone footage shows at least eight strikes hitting what appear to be Russian tanks outside the town of Borodyanka.

  • Russian state television goes off message by denouncing Ukraine war

    Russian state television has broadcast calls for Vladimir Putin, the country’s president, to stop his war in Ukraine during a programme in which pundits openly likened the invasion to "Afghanistan, but even worse".