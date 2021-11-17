U.S. says it is not engaged in formal arms control talks with China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United States and China will aim to have "conversations" on arms control, "not formal talks", the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday, downplaying contact on the issue following a meeting between the two countries' leaders.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed this week to "look to begin to carry forward discussions on strategic stability," national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, in a reference to U.S. concerns about China's nuclear and missile buildup.

Following Sullivan's remarks, the NSC cautioned in a statement against "overstating" the status of those conversations, emphasizing that they were not at the same level on which the United States and Russia have engaged for decades.

"It should be clear, as National Security Advisor Sullivan said, this is not the same as the talks we have with Russia, which are mature and have history," an NSC spokesman said.

"These are not arms control talks, but rather conversations with empowered interlocuters," he said without giving details on the format for future contact on the matter.

Washington has repeatedly urged China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty.

Beijing says the arsenals of the other two countries dwarf its own. It says it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogue on strategic security "on the basis of equality and mutual respect".

Although Biden and Xi spoke for about 3-1/2 hours, the two leaders appeared to do little to narrow differences that have raised fears of an eventual conflict between the two superpowers. (Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK tones down threats in N Ireland trade spat with EU

    Britain’s top Brexit official lowered the temperature in the U.K.’s trade feud with the European Union on Wednesday, saying he believes it is possible to reach agreement with the bloc. Chief U.K. negotiator David Frost said there were still “gaps” between the two sides, but added: “I’m glad there’s ambition on the EU side...I think it can be done.” “Whether it will be done is a different question,” Frost added during a visit to Belfast to update political leaders on U.K.-EU talks aimed at resolving differences over Northern Ireland trade.

  • UK house prices soar to record high in September

    UK average house price rose by 11.8% to a record high of £270,000 ($36,271) in the year to September

  • EU to send aid to migrants at Belarus border

    WARSAW/BRUSSELS/VILNIUS (Reuters) -The EU said on Wednesday it will send 700,000 euros worth of food, blankets and other aid to migrants at the Belarus border, after criticism it had done too little to help thousands of people trapped in frozen woods by an east-west feud. In a sign of European urgency to resolve what it calls an artificial border crisis created by Minsk, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone on Wednesday for the second time in three days to Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko. A day after Polish border guards used water cannon against migrants hurling stones, the situation at the frontier appeared to have grown calmer.

  • 'I just don't know what to expect': New Ankeny school board members sworn in after contentious election

    Three new members were sworn into the Ankeny school board on Tuesday after a contentious election over COVID-19 protocols.

  • Charity: 10 migrants suffocated on packed boat off Libya

    Ten people were found dead at the bottom of an overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 surviving migrants and refugees who were rescued off Libya, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said. A rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders responded after volunteers conducting aerial surveillance confirmed a distress call coming from about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the Libyan coast.

  • Egyptian ex-lawmaker and journalists get prison sentences

    An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced a prominent human rights lawyer to five years in prison for his conviction on charges that rights advocates have decried as baseless and politically motivated. The Misdemeanors State Security Emergency Court in Cairo found Zyad el-Elaimy, a former lawmaker, guilty of conspiring to commit crimes with an outlawed group. Two other defendants got three-year sentences.

  • Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy

    President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he made clear to China’s Xi Jinping that his administration stands firmly behind the United States' longstanding “One China” policy but he also noted that the self-ruled island of Taiwan ultimately makes its own decisions. White House officials said the two leaders spoke extensively about Taiwan during their more than three-hour virtual meeting one day earlier. Tensions have heightened as China has dispatched a growing number of fighter jets toward the island, while the U.S. and its allies sail warships though the Taiwan Strait.

  • Stocks Fluctuate Amid Inflation Angst, Tech Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated on concern that inflation could pose a challenge to the global economic rebound, forcing central banks to raise interest rates sooner than expected.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialTraders took some risk off the table as data show

  • $8 Billion Takeover Offer Could Avert One of China's Biggest Potential Corporate Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Chris Christie says Melania Trump called him every day when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, while Trump was trying to make sure he wouldn't blame him

    Christie was hospitalized in October 2020. He said Donald Trump called him there to make sure he wouldn't blame the president for the infection.

  • Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Boast Finally Put To Rest In 'Daily Show' Supercut

    “RIP ‘Infrastructure Week.'"

  • Congress designates Interstate 14 across five states with I-14 corridor through San Angelo

    The I-14 Corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways.

  • Trump gave an agency $100 million to fight Covid. Here’s what happened.

    A federal agency run by a pal of Jared Kushner and given $100 million to fix the Covid supply chain crunch hasn’t invested a dime, says a new watchdog report.

  • Italy, France to sign Rome treaty aimed at changing EU power balance - sources

    Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron will sign a deal next week to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe after the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel a government source said. The details of the accord remain undisclosed, but another Italian official said it will boost cooperation between the countries in areas spanning the economy, trade, tourism and culture. The project was first mooted in 2018 under Italy's then premier Paolo Gentiloni but relations between Rome and Paris deteriorated after Gentiloni was succeeded that year by the populist government of the League and the 5-Star Movement.

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

    Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

  • Ex-Chinese diplomat warns of 'Armageddon' if Australia joins US in protecting Taiwan

    A former Chinese diplomat has warned Australia against joining the U.S. in blocking China’s mission to reunify with Taiwan, saying it would result in an “Armageddon.” Driving the news: In September, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. signed a security pact called AUKUS, which would help Australia’s capital of Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines. The agreement comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over Beijing’s aggression in the Taiwan Strait, which recently saw a record 150 warplanes breach the self-governed island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

  • White House announcer appears to skip Harris at infrastructure signing after disastrous CNN report

    Harris appeared to be passed over at the White House signing ceremony, with the event announcer introducing union political activist Heather Kurtenbach as the vice president stood at the podium.

  • Thai king flies to Germany with his 30 royal poodles, entourage of 250 amid growing protests back home

    Pro-democracy demonstrations have continued in Bangkok amid reports that Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has flown to Germany. King’s second home: On Monday, Vajiralongkorn arrived in Munich and booked an entire floor of the Hilton Munich Airport hotel for his entourage of 250 people and 30 royal poodles, reported South China Morning Post. Unwelcome guest: Vajiralongkorn attracted controversy in Germany after he made a similar trip to the German state of Bavaria last year amid mounting protests against him.

  • The hypocrisy of liberals now blasting those wary of vaccines

    A reader points to Democrats — including our now-president and vice president — saying they wouldn't trust a vaccine from the Trump administration.