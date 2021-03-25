U.S. says promoting chip cooperation with Taiwan is a priority

MediaTek chips are seen on a development board at the MediaTek booth during the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States and Taiwan are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors and promoting this cooperation is a U.S. priority, the de facto U.S. ambassador in Taiwan said on Thursday.

Washington has increasingly viewed tech-powerhouse and democratically ruled Taiwan as a key part of its strategy to shift global supply chains away from China, especially when it comes to technology and chip companies.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new chip fabrication plant for Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp in central Taiwan, Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said he was there "to restate the U.S. government's focus on supply chain security".

"Both President Biden and President Tsai have rightly identified the semiconductor industry as a key strategic priority, not only for economic innovation, but also national security," he said, according to a transcript of his comments provided by his office.

Christensen pointed to last year's launch of the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue as a way the two can "build a coalition to counter the PRC's unfair economic and investment policies", referring to the People's Republic of China.

"The United States and Taiwan are the globe's most natural partners in the semiconductor supply chain with an abundance of companies across the value chain, and it will continue to be an AIT priority to support this cooperation."

Taiwan President Tsai, attending the same event, said she would guarantee that the government will fully support the development of the semiconductor industry, describing it as a "mountain range protecting the country".

Taiwan's central role in producing chips has shot into focus during the COVID-19 pandemic, with soaring demand for laptops, tablets and other equipment to power the work-from-home trend benefiting firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Foreign governments and companies have also beseeched Taiwan to help resolve a shortage of auto chips which have idled factories around the world.

U.S. companies are not standing still either, and this week Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions

    Oil prices fell more than 2% as fresh coronavirus lockdowns revived worries about demand for oil products, even as tug boats struggled to move a stranded container ship blocking crude oil carriers in the Suez Canal. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.40, or 2.3%, to $59.78 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight. Prices, which tumbled earlier in the week on worries about tighter pandemic curbs in Europe and vaccine delays stalling fuel demand growth, sharply reversed on Wednesday on news of the grounding in the Suez Canal, potentially blocking 10 tankers carrying 13 million barrels of oil.

  • Energy transition risks political strife in oil-producing states: report

    The transition towards green energy imperils oil-producing states that have lagged in diversifying their economies, United Kingdom-based risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft warned in a report on Thursday. "Algeria, Iraq and Nigeria will be among the first casualties of a slow-motion wave of political instability that will engulf an array of oil producing countries over the next 3-20 years as the energy transition takes hold," it said. "With the move away from fossil fuels accelerating, and COVID-19 levelling out any gains oil made over recent years ... time is running out for a number of countries that have failed to diversify their economies away from exporting fossil fuels."

  • In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

    Now some are talking to their wealth managers about how to keep a hold of and consolidate their fortunes amid the global debris of the pandemic. The plans being discussed by the ultra-rich range from philanthropy, to shifting money and businesses into trust funds, and relocating to other countries or states with favourable tax regimes, according to Reuters interviews with seven millionaires and billionaires and more than 20 advisers to the wealthy. "It's quite evident that the bill is coming for everybody," said Rob Weeber, CEO at Swiss wealth manager Tiedemann Constantia, who said some clients were also considering selling major assets like businesses before tax rates rise.

  • Europe needs $355 billion for 5G rollout, industrial study says

    Europe needs to pump 300 billion euros ($355 billion) into its telecoms infrastructure by 2025 if it wants to roll out super fast 5G across the 27-country bloc to boost economic growth and tap the potential of the technology, a report said on Thursday. The study by consulting firm BCG, commissioned by telecoms lobbying group ETNO, comes as the European Union pins its hopes on 5G to lift it out of a COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession and take the lead in internet-connected devices. But EU telecoms operators have been reluctant to invest in 5G networks, which could support smart factories and self-driving cars, because of the massive outlay, while they say plans to scale up via mergers to take on these costly projects have been stymied by tough EU antitrust rules.

  • Intel CEO Charts Comeback on Foundry Model TSMC Mastered

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. unveiled a grand plan Tuesday to restore its past chipmaking glory. To succeed, new Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger must embrace a strategy the old Intel never dreamed of: playing nice with rivals.“Intel is back. The old Intel is the new Intel,” he said. “We’re going to be leaders in the market and we’re going to satisfy the new foundry customers, because the world needs more semiconductors and we’re going to step into that gap in a powerful and meaningful way.”Intel shares gained 3.5% Wednesday after the plan was announced. Analysts were largely positive on the company’s ambitions to create a new foundry business, though they cautioned Intel will have to prove itself following unsuccessful past attempts to break into the area. Key parts of the strategy are new territory for a company that’s used to doing everything its own way. Intel has almost always designed and produced its semiconductors in-house. Now, Gelsinger is starting a foundry business that will manufacture chips for other companies. And he also plans to use rivals’ factories to outsource production of more Intel components.This will create complex new relationships. For instance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. runs the world’s leading chip foundry business. Intel is now encroaching on TSMC’s turf, while also expecting this rival to make some of Intel’s best chips.“TSMC will do as much for Intel as they feel they have to,” said Matt Ramsay, an analyst at Cowen & Co.Read more: Intel’s $20 Billion Foundry Plan Hits Shares of TSMC, SamsungBefore other chip companies commit to using Intel’s factories, it has to fix its own manufacturing problems, the analyst added. Intel’s latest 7-nanometer production process has been delayed and that followed several missed deadlines for the previous 10-nanometer standard. Gelsinger said on Tuesday these issues have been fixed, but analysts are dubious.“We simply don’t understand why customers would strongly support an Intel foundry given that Intel is so far behind on process technology, and doesn’t yet possess the standard libraries needed to compete with TSMC,” said Chris Caso, an analyst at Raymond James.Charles Shum, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said big technology companies, such as Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., will hesitate to shift orders to Intel because they compete with the company in designing chips.TSMC Can Fight Off Intel Challenge in Chip Manufacturing: ReactGelsinger began his career at Intel in the 1970s and worked his way up the ranks to run some of its biggest units. He left in 2009 when Intel was approaching its zenith using a strategy he helped put in place. Intel introduced new products and new manufacturing technology at a blistering cadence that competitors couldn’t match, and PC and server customers built their product cycles around it.While he mentioned a return to that “tick-tock” discipline on Tuesday, Gelsinger will have to lean on the recent experience he gained as head of software maker VMware Inc. to navigate a more complex world for Intel.During a presentation with analysts on Tuesday, Gelsinger said the way semiconductors are designed and manufactured has changed. Parts of chips can now be made in different places using different technologies, then combined in packages. This helps designers pick and choose what fits their needs best -- and it makes the old Intel model of keeping it all under one roof less relevant.Intel showed off the logos of Qualcomm and other companies that it said are supporting its foundry push. With rising geopolitical and trade tensions between China and the U.S., customers want suppliers with facilities outside of Taiwan, Intel said.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsGelsinger is shaking it up further by doing something his predecessors would have deemed sacrilege. Intel used to jealously guard its X86 processor technology, the dominant instruction set for computer microprocessors. Now this will be available as a design if Intel foundry customers want to use it. And they can combine that with rival approaches such as those offered by Arm Ltd. and an open-source standard called RISC-V, he said.Intel has tried and failed as a foundry before. This effort is different because customers will get access to Intel’s best manufacturing techology, Gelsinger said. And there are at least two new factories being built for the effort.“Our past attempts were somewhat half-hearted,” Gelsinger said. “Customers will get the best we’ve got to offer.”New Intel CEO May Drive Improved EPS, Valuation: Company OutlookTo make his goals clear internally, Gelsinger has set up a separate division called Intel Foundry Services that will report its own financial performance and therefore have to align itself with customers’ interests to guarantee it meets targets.“If he’s really dedicated to the benefits he’s touting today, then this will put Intel on a much more competitive footing,” Loop Capital Markets analyst Cody Acree said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “You are going to get this honeymoon period that Mr. Gelsinger is in today where people are looking for the changes, looking for optimism, anything to hang onto with Intel. That’s the right thing to do. But it’s also pretty shortlived.”(Updates with shares in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

    Is (HIMX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

  • Lions open up $15M in cap space by restructuring Jared Goff’s contract

    The Lions have added a good deal of cap space by restructuring the contract of their new quarterback. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Lions have converted $20 million of Jared Goff‘s base salary into a signing bonus. The move opens up $15 million of cap space for the rest of the offseason. Goff’s [more]

  • TikTok owner ByteDance hires CFO in a step towards IPO

    TikTok owner ByteDance has hired Xiaomi executive Shou Zi Chew for a newly created role as chief finance officer, in a sign that the tech company is moving towards a much-anticipated initial public offering of one or some of its businesses. ByteDance has been considering whether to go for a standalone public listing for Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, or list some of its Chinese operations, including Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, as a package in Hong Kong or Shanghai, Reuters has reported. ByteDance has also been looking at a listing for its non-China business, which includes TikTok that is not available in China, in Europe or the United States.

  • H&M, Nike, other clothing brands boycotted in China over Xinjiang sanctions

    The attacks began when the party’s Youth League on Wednesday called attention on its social media account to an H&M statement in March 2020 that it would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang in China's northwest.

  • Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Memory for Data-Hungry AI and Computers

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will release a new generation of memory chips in late 2021, its first in seven years, that promises to double speeds and offer the biggest capacity yet to keep pace with the growth of data centers and artificial intelligence demands.The world’s largest memory chipmaker said it developed 512GB DDR5 (Double Data Rate 5) memory modules based on a High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) fabrication process that’s traditionally been used in logic chips. DDR5 memory will be twice as fast as the current DDR4 while reducing leakage and using about 13% less power, the company wrote in its announcement.Samsung expects the transition to DDR5 to begin in the second half of this year. The chip industry has been anticipating the adoption of the new memory standard and support for it will arrive with Intel Corp.’s upcoming Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed Sapphire Rapids. In addition to partnering with the two major CPU suppliers, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung has sent samples of its new memory out to developers of data center platforms, the company told Bloomberg News.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelWhat Bloomberg Intelligence says“We will have a new DRAM generation in late 2021 or 2022 for the first time in 6-7 years. Higher speed, lower power consumption and higher reliability should enable advanced high-performance computing in the coming AI era.”- Masahiro Wakasugi, analystAnalysts estimate DDR5 chips will be about 20% larger than DDR4 parts, leading to increased pressure on semiconductor supply chains. Samsung intends to begin shipments this year and gradually evolve both its fabrication processes -- expanding the use of extreme ultraviolet lithography -- and pricing, which will include a premium for the early period. The crossover between DDR4 and DDR5 is expected to happen as early as the second half of 2023, the Suwon-based company said.“As the penetration rate of DDR5 gradually rises, the shortage of DRAM is expected to persist in 2022,” said Avril Wu, Vice President at TrendForce Research. “We also expect a 30-40% price hike to take place initially.”(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence data and comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China orchestrates boycott of H&M over retailer's stance on Xinjiang

    China is orchestrating a boycott of H&M over the Swedish fashion giant’s decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang because of forced labour concerns. The coordinated assault is part of Beijing’s broader strategy to push back against sanctions from the West over human rights abuses in the region. It appears to have started with a social media post by the Chinese Communist Party’s youth division that blasted H&M for saying last year it was “deeply concerned” about the human rights allegations in Xinjiang. “Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!” read the post, which was published on Wednesday morning and liked nearly half a million times, shared 40,000 times and attracted 16,000 comments. Chinese state media attacked H&M, saying the brand “will definitely pay a heavy price for its wrong actions”. State media also said the brand would “rather believe the lies spread by a few people than hear the voices of billions of Chinese people,” a line that government officials have said repeatedly when denying human rights abuses in Xinjiang. By Thursday morning, searches for H&M products and store locations were blocked on Chinese e-commerce platforms and online map platforms. Celebrities had also backed out of endorsement deals, saying H&M’s actions amounted to “slander” of China, according to state media. The attack against H&M comes after the EU, UK, US and Canada on Monday announced sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region. China immediately announced its own sanctions against European officials and entities. Backlash is poised to grow with more foreign brands already coming under fire for their stances on Xinjiang. Chinese consumers are already taking aim online at Adidas, Nike and Ikea for being members of the Better Cotton Initiative, a cotton sustainability organisation that suspended licensing of farms in Xinjiang last year. China has unleashed the power of its 1.4 billion consumers to boycott foreign brands amid broader geopolitical spats in the past, which has been devastating financially for businesses. Conglomerate Lotte Group, for example, was forced to retreat from China due to a state-encouraged backlash against South Korean brands following the 2017 installation of a US anti-missile defence system aimed at deterring North Korea on land owned by the firm. At the time, Beijing argued that the defence equipment would increase American spying capabilities into China. China has threatened further retaliation as pressure grows over its policies in Xinjiang. Beijing, however, has continued to reject human rights abuse allegations in the region even as the US, Canada and the Netherlands decided this year that Beiing’s actions in the region amounted to genocide. More Western governments are assessing whether to make the same determination. H&M has posted on Chinese social media saying the company didn’t “represent any political stance.” The retailer, which operates more than 500 stores in China – one of its largest markets – didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Chinese social media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uighur Autonomous Region.

  • Mexican inventors make nose-only mask

    This is a 'nose-only mask'Researchers in Mexico designed it to be worn under a normal face mask They say the masks protect you while eating and drinkingLocator: City, Mexico

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • Elderly man dances after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    "We long for the vaccine to be able to be well. All we want is to be well, and in my case, I like to entertain myself, talk to friends, be with family, go to the club and dance," said Jose Luis Macedo.Macedo, who resides in Lima, received his first Pfizer vaccine at a local health center on Monday (March 22).He said he is looking forward to receiving his second dose so he can see family and friends and return to the dance floor with his regular dance partner.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • Review: The $272,000 Lamborghini Urus is king of the SUVs, but it's missing some magic

    It's unsurprising that the Urus SUV is Lamborghini's most popular model. It's a practical SUV with a $200,000 price tag.

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.