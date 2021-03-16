  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. says Putin authorized operations to denigrate Biden and boost Trump

Melissa Quinn
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington — Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations that sought to damage President Biden's candidacy during the 2020 election and boost former President Donald Trump, according to an unclassified report from the U.S. intelligence community on foreign threats to the 2020 elections released Tuesday.

The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, outlined five key judgments on efforts by foreign actors to influence or interfere in U.S. elections, including Moscow's attempts, directed by the highest echelons of the Russian government, to undermine public confidence in the electoral process and sow division among Americans. 

"A key element of Moscow's strategy this election cycle was its use of proxies linked to Russian intelligence to push influence narratives — including misleading or unsubstantiated allegations against President Biden — to U.S. media organizations, U.S. officials, and prominent U.S. individuals, including some close to former President Trump and his administration," the declassified report stated.

The intelligence community assessed with "high confidence" that Russia and Iran used misinformation to undermine public confidence in election processes and results. There were no indications, however, that any foreign actor attempted to alter voting systems or other technical aspects of voting, such as voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation or reporting results.

While the report criticizes attempts by Russia and Iran to interfere in the 2020 election, the intelligence community assessed with high confidence that China "did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy influence efforts intended to change the outcome" of the presidential election. Still, other foreign actors — Lebanon's Hezbollah, Cuba and Venezuela — mounted some efforts to attempt to influence the election, though they were "smaller in scale" than actions taken by other foreign actors. 

An August assessment from the intelligence community warned of ongoing activity by China, Russia and Iran ahead of the November election, noting China preferred Mr. Trump lose his reelection bid.

Russia's efforts in the 2020 election differed from its influence campaign in 2016, as the report from the intelligence community published Tuesday found it "did not see persistent Russian cyber efforts to gain access to election infrastructure."

Instead, a "key element" of its strategy was to use people tied to Russian intelligence services "to launder influence narratives" through the media, U.S. officials and prominent Americans. According to the report, Putin oversaw the activities of Andriy Derkach, a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker, to spread narratives designed to hurt Mr. Biden. Derkach was sanctioned by the Trump administration in September.

"The primary effort the IC uncovered revolved around a narrative — that Russian actors began spreading as early as 2014 — alleging corrupt ties between President Biden, his family and other U.S. officials and Ukraine," the report stated.

Another individual, Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Mr. Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort who is characterized as a "Russian influence agent," attempted to damage U.S. ties to Ukraine and hurt Mr. Biden's candidacy, the report said.

Kilimnik, Derkach and associates attempted to use "prominent U.S. persons and media conduits to launder their narratives to U.S. officials and audience," the intelligence community assessed. "These Russian proxies met with and provided materials to Trump administration-linked U.S. persons to advocate for formal investigations; hired a U.S. firm to petition U.S. officials; and attempted to make contact with several U.S. officials. They also made contact with established U.S. media figures and helped produce a documentary that aired on a U.S. television network in late January 2020," the report said.

Russian state media, trolls and online proxies "published disparaging content about President Biden, his family and the Democratic Party, and heavily amplified related content circulating in U.S. media, including stories centered on his son," while Russian internet influence actors promoted Mr. Trump and his messages on the election and impeachment inquiry, the report stated.

The intelligence community further found Russian hackers attempted to breach organizations affiliated with the Democratic Party after the 2018 midterm elections and targeted U.S. political actors in 2019 and 2020.  

The motivation behind Moscow's attempts to harm Mr. Biden's candidacy stemmed from the Kremlin's belief that his election would be "disadvantageous to Russian interests," according to the report.

Iran, meanwhile, mounted an influence campaign, likely authorized by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to hurt Mr. Trump's reelection prospects and exacerbate divisions in the U.S., the declassified assessment stated.

"Iran's efforts in 2020 — especially its emails to individual U.S. voters and efforts to spread allegations of voter fraud — were more aggressive than in past election cycles," the intelligence community said.

Iranian cyber actors were found to be responsible for threatening emails sent to Democratic voters in several states that purported to come from the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, as well a website containing death threats against U.S. election officials.

Tehran focused its campaign on social media and propaganda on "perceived vulnerabilities" in the U.S., including the response to the coronavirus pandemic, economic downturn and civil unrest.

"Foreign malign influence is an enduring challenge facing our country," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement. "These efforts by U.S. adversaries seek to exacerbate divisions and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions. Addressing this ongoing challenge requires a whole-of-government approach grounded in an accurate understanding of the problem, which the Intelligence Community, through assessments such as this one, endeavors to provide."

The report made public Tuesday was a declassified version of a classified report provided to the president, senior executive branch officials, congressional leadership and intelligence oversight committees January 7.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, said the assessment underscores what was already known: Russia interfered to help Mr. Trump and harm Mr. Biden, and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

"No matter which nation seeks to influence our political system and who stands to benefit, both parties must speak with one voice and disavow all interference in our elections," Schiff said in a statement. "We must guard against and seek to deter all attempts at foreign interference, and ensure that American voters decide American elections."

New York unemployment phishing scam explained

Moderna expands vaccine trial to include children as young as 6 months

Biden says he has no plans to travel to U.S.-Mexico border amid crisis

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. intel report finds Russia and Iran tried to influence the 2020 election

    NBC's Ken Dilanian breaks down a new report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that found Russia and Iran worked to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

  • Beyonce is now the performer with the most wins in Grammys history

    History has just been made: Beyoncé has now won more Grammys than any performer at the Grammys, regardless of sex, surpassing Alison Krauss. Heading into the 2021 Grammys, Beyoncé -- the most-nominated female performer in Grammys history -- was already atop the list of nominees with nine nominations, the most of any other artist this year. Upon winning four of trophies during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé now has 28 wins, officially overtaking Krauss' 27 wins.

  • US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election

    Russia and Iran sought to influence the outcome of last November's presidential election, but U.S. intelligence officials found no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process, according to a government report affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence amounts to the most detailed description of the broad array of foreign threats to the 2020 election, including Russian influence operations that officials say were authorized by President Vladimir Putin and efforts by Iran to undermine confidence in the vote and harm Donald Trump's re-election prospects. In the end, officials said: “We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to interfere in the 2020 US elections by altering any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, ballot casting, vote tabulation, or reporting results.”

  • Football Index collapse: MPs call for inquiry into 'scandal'

    The failure of the betting site raises serious questions about regulation of the gambling industry, MPs say.

  • Purdue Moves to Unload Opioid Claims Via $10 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Purdue Pharma LP has floated a settlement plan calling for members of the billionaire Sackler family to pay more than $4.2 billion to help resolve the thousands of lawsuits that drove the maker of OxyContin opioid painkillers into bankruptcy.Court papers filed late Monday by Purdue call for the drugmaker to hand over the company’s assets to trusts for the benefit of states, cities and counties suing to recoup billions spent dealing with the U.S. opioid crisis. Combined with the cash payment by the Sacklers -- the company’s current owners -- the Chapter 11 reorganization plan may be worth more than $10 billion, according to court filings.In exchange for the company and the cash, slated to be paid out over nine years, Purdue and the Sacklers would be legally insulated from existing and future opioid lawsuits. Some states, cities and counties that sued the drugmaker oppose the proposal, arguing it doesn’t do enough to hold Purdue’s owners accountable.“Purdue has delivered a historic plan that can have a profoundly positive impact on public health by directing critically needed resources to communities and individuals nationwide who have been affected by the opioid crisis,” said Steve Miller, Purdue’s board chairman. “The company has worked closely with a broad and diverse group of stakeholders to guarantee billions of dollars will be used exclusively for abatement purposes and not diverted elsewhere.”The plan calls for an initial $500 million payment to opioid claimants following its approval. The drugmaker is then expected to generate some $1 billion through the end of 2024, which would -- along with the payments from Purdue’s owners -- be funneled to trusts established for states and cities, hospitals, Native American tribes and personal injury plaintiffs, among others. The states and cities are expected to receive about $250 million of the initial $500 million payment, court papers show.The creation of trusts in exchange for immunity from lawsuits has a history in the public health arena -- the tobacco settlements of the 1990s are a notable example, and a number of asbestos companies have opted for that strategy in bankruptcy. Purdue’s plan is unusual in that nearly all of the payouts are earmarked for abatement of the U.S. opioid crisis.Legal FightsThe filing is a critical step toward Purdue’s emergence from bankruptcy, a process marked by legal fights among the company, its owners and more than two dozen states that snubbed the Sackler family members’ original $3 billion cash offer. Bloomberg News reported in January that state attorneys general were seeking as much as $7 billion from family members involved with the company.“Today marks an important step toward providing help to those who suffer from addiction, and we hope this proposed resolution will signal the beginning of a far-reaching effort to deliver assistance where it is needed,” members of the Mortimer Sackler and Raymond Sackler families said in an emailed statement.Since filing for bankruptcy in 2019, Purdue has pleaded guilty to three felonies and agreed to pay $8.3 billion to settle federal probes of how it marketed OxyContin, a highly addictive painkiller. Members of the Sackler family last year agreed to pay $225 million to resolve government probes regarding their conduct in relation to Purdue’s marketing efforts. The family members deny any wrongdoing.Purdue officials say the Sacklers’ total contribution to the bankruptcy plan -- which doubles as a settlement for the company’s and family’s opioid liabilities -- is $4.5 billion after the $225 million payment to the federal government is added to the more than $4.2 billion cash contribution.The settlement requires bankruptcy court approval. Judge Robert Drain has signaled a desire to resolve the suits. “The parties have a tremendous opportunity to end these cases and get the money out and abate the opioid crisis,” Drain said in a September hearing. “They should do it.”Health CrisisTwenty-four states and a number of cities and counties who’ve sued to recoup billions of tax dollars spent dealing with the opioid epidemic said the plan doesn’t do enough to hold the Sacklers accountable for their role in the public-health crisis.While the plan “contains improvements over the proposal Purdue announced and we rejected in September 2019, it falls short of the accountability that families and survivors deserve,” the dissenting attorneys general said in a joint release. “Now, the Sacklers and Purdue need to own up to their decades of misconduct and their role in creating this crisis,” the state officials added. The dissenting states include California, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware.Purdue and its owners have been targeted by state and local governments over their aggressive marketing of the drugmaker’s opioid-based OxyContin painkiller. They’ve been accused of illegally pushing doctors to widen the use of the painkiller beyond government limits to generate billions in sales.“The Sacklers became billionaires by causing a national tragedy. Now they’re trying to get away with it,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. She vowed to keep pushing the drugmaker to improve its settlement plan.Joe Rice, a South Carolina-based lawyer representing cities and counties suing Purdue and other opioid makers, called the Chapter 11 plan “a step on the ladder of progress,” but warned there are still issues to be negotiated to win the municipalities’ support.New TrustsThe plan calls for transferring almost all of Purdue’s assets to a newly formed company, which would generate money governments can use to bolster drug treatment and policing budgets. That entity will be indirectly owned by trusts for the benefit of governments and Native American tribes, court papers show.Other trusts will be created to handle fund disbursements for hospitals, personal injury plaintiffs and families of opioid-addicted babies, according to court filings. The plan calls for, among other things, paying $4 billion to the trust established for the benefit of states and local governments, at least $700 million to personal injury plaintiffs and $250 million to hospitals that claim Purdue owes them money.The deal, if approved, also means that parties won’t be able to sue Purdue or its owners for opioid-related damages, but would instead have to direct their claim to the appropriate trust.Still OperatingSome states object to the idea that once Purdue is handed over, it will continue to operate to generate revenue governments can use to combat the opioid epidemic. They’d prefer the company be sold rather than stay on the market. Purdue officials counter continued operation maximizes the value for all creditors.“A business that killed thousands of Americans should not be associated with government,” the attorneys general of California, New York, Idaho and other states said in a letter to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr in October.The bankruptcy case is Purdue Pharma LP, 19-23649, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (White Plains).(Updates with mechanics of payouts, history of structure, starting in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges

    The recent trading frenzy around GameStop Corp and other so-called "meme" stocks highlights shortcomings and challenges in the U.S. markets as retail investors become a bigger presence, exchange leaders said on Tuesday. "The regulatory structure of the U.S. equity markets, in my mind, is flawed," Jeff Sprecher, chief executive of New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on a panel at the Future Industry Association's virtual FIA Boca conference. Regulators have focused on competition between market intermediaries, like brokers and exchanges, rather than between buyers and sellers seeking to get the best prices, and the GameStop event exposed issues with that structure, he said.

  • Russia and Iran tried to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence community finds

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Florida bills would stop transgender athletes from playing women’s sports

    TALLAHASSEE — The latest front in the culture wars has made its way to the Florida Legislature. Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in school-sponsored girls’ sports, arguing that the integrity of gender-specific competition is at stake. Activists for transgender rights say the legislation is thinly disguised bigotry that purports to ...

  • Colts tender S George Odum with right of first refusal

    George Odum has been tendered by the Colts.

  • Russian Paramilitaries Accused of Torture and Beheading in Landmark Legal Case Against Wagner Group

    ALEXEY DRUZHININKremlin-backed mercenary soldiers who worked for the Wagner Group could be tested in the Russian courts for the very first time after an all-star team of human rights lawyers filed a case in Moscow accusing the militants of the torture and beheading of a man in Syria.In a legal criminal complaint announced Monday on behalf of the victim, Muhammad “Hamdi Bouta” Taha al-Abdullah, attorneys representing the victim’s brother allege that six Russian citizens who worked on a contract to secure a Russian-Syrian operated gas plant were behind the 2017 killing. The lawsuit marks the first known attempt to bring to account anyone linked to the highly secretive network of covert operators financed and managed by close inner-circle associates of President Vladimir Putin.Opponents of the dark money paramilitary outfit hope an attack through the courts—which they expect to take all the way to European Court of Human Rights—will expose the scale of the abuses carried out by the shadowy forces used to conceal the Kremlin’s off-the-books military adventures all over the world. After more than a year of government stonewalling and dodging allegations about the case, advocates for the victim say, Russian authorities will now be forced to go on record no matter what.“Hopefully, this will open the door for all the crimes committed by the Wagner Group not only in Syria,” said Mazen Darwish, one of several human rights activists pressing for justice in the case and director general of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.In a phone interview with The Daily Beast on Saturday, Darwish said that the case against the six Wagner Group paramilitaries is being lodged under articles in the Russian criminal code that call for the prosecution of anyone implicated in torture, grievous bodily injury, and murder. “They can’t say that this is just a political issue or propaganda because we are bringing this case in Russian courts, under Russian law. We’re going to Moscow, to their territory, to their courts, and to their jurisdiction,” Darwish said.Allegations of the Wagner Group’s involvement in the torture and murder of al-Abdullah, who is better known by his nicknames, Hamdi or Hamadi Bouta, first emerged in June 2017 when a two-minute long video clip of the killing surfaced in an anonymous post on a Reddit subchannel popular with military geeks. The post didn’t provide much commentary, only a link to a graphically violent video shot with a shaky hand on a cell phone that showed several Russian speaking men dressed in desert military uniforms taking turns beating a man who has since been identified as Bouta with a sledgehammer.Lawyers and human rights advocates involved in the Moscow case say the complaint marks an important first step toward bringing Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group to account for a host of war crimes committed not only in Syria but Libya and the Central African Republic, where several related firms linked to a well-connected Kremlin insider and a one-time Russian intelligence official have reportedly been operating since at least 2017.The brief filed on Friday in connection with Bouta’s case contends that the Russian government holds effective control over the Russian private military contingent that killed Bouta during operations at the al-Shaer gas plant.Known colloquially as the Wagner Group, the contingent has been linked to a network of Russian firms that U.S. and European authorities say are financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key player in Putin’s inner circle known as “Putin’s chef.” Although the Wagner Group has been implicated in several violations of international law, including skirting a UN arms embargo in Libya, the Moscow legal filing on Bouta’s case marks the first time that any official complaint has been brought in court against the private security contingent in connection with an alleged war crime.Last month, the FBI placed Prigozhin on its Most Wanted list in connection with his alleged role in interfering in American elections in 2016 and 2018, offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest The U.S. government has also sanctioned Prigozhin for his alleged ties to Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group.The legal case in Moscow turns on four separate video clips depicting several Russian-speaking men beating, decapitating, and burning a badly mutilated man at the al-Shaer gas plant, a central node in a multimillion-dollar joint oil and gas deal forged between the Syrian government owned General Petroleum Corporation and Stroytransgaz, a Russian state-run hydrocarbon engineering firm headed by Gennady Timchenko, a longtime Putin associate.Neither Timchenko nor Prigozhin are expressly named in connection with Bouta’s killing.Media and think tank reports indicate that natural gas extraction by EvroPolis, a firm Prigozhin holds a stake in according to U.S. authorities, generated about $162 million from al-Shaer and several other nearby gas fields in 2017, the same year Bouta was killed.Representatives for Stroytransgaz and Prigozhin’s main company Concord Consulting and Management did not respond to requests for comment made before lawyers representing Bouta’s family went public with details of the Moscow court filing on Monday.After the first video was anonymously posted in June 2017 three more were posted in November 2019 and began circulating widely on Russian social media platforms.Within days of the second tranche of videos being posted by open source investigators on Twitter, reporters with al-Jessr Press, a Paris-based media outlet that reports on Syria, published the very first account of Bouta’s killing. A few days later, Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s only remaining independent daily news outlets, published a report naming Stanislav Dychko as one of several Russian nationals depicted in the video. The report also revealed that at least one of the Russian-speaking men in the video had fought in the embattled region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine before traveling to Syria to work for a contingent affiliated to the Wagner Group.Bouta was born in August 1986 in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor in a village not far from where one of his alleged assailants, Vlaidslav Apostol, was killed only months after beating Bouta with a sledgehammer. Apostol’s family have reportedly confirmed that he worked as a private security contractor in Syria, and that he was one of several hundred Russians killed in a U.S. airstrike in the northeastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.After his brief stint in the Syrian Arab Army, Bouta went to work in the construction industry, working primarily as a bricklayer. He married and started a family. When the civil war began, he traveled to Lebanon to find construction work after the situation in Syria deteriorated and large parts of Deir Ezzor came under ISIS control, according to an account of Bouta’s final days given to lawyers by his family.After working for a time in Lebanon, Bouta decided to return to his family in Deir Ezzor. On March 27, 2017, Bouta traveled across the border from Lebanon into Syria at the Beirut-Damascus crossing with a group of young men from his village. Syrian authorities arrested Bouta as he crossed the border and turned him over to members of the Syrian military. At this point, members of the group Bouta was traveling with notified Bouta’s brother-in-law, who was in Lebanon at the time, that the Syrian military had taken Bouta into custody.Bouta later got in touch with his brother-in-law directly and told him that members of the Syrian Arab Army had taken him to the al-Draij military camp, a well-known deployment hub for Wagner Group fighters. Before he was killed, Bouta said Russian speaking soldiers had press ganged him and several others in custody at al-Draij into fighting contingents deployed to Homs to seize and protect oil and gas infrastructure.Syria’s government controls oil, gas, and mineral production and export, and Syria’s General Petroleum Company sets strategy for exploration and development and supervises national subsidiaries, including the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) and Syrian Gas Company (SGC). But, as in many other developing countries, Syria’s nationalized energy sector is highly reliant on external backing from foreign firms for capital-intensive upstream investment in exploration and development.Stroytransgaz, or STG, the company headed by Kremlin-insider Timchenko, is one of the largest such investors, and in February it secured a $22 million production sharing agreement with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, according to The Syria Report, an online journal that tracks economic developments in the country.Ilya Novikov, one of the Russian attorneys who filed the ground-breaking legal complaint, said in a written statement that he and his co-counsel Petr Zaikin, decided to initiate the case after a demand for Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top prosecutorial body, apparently fell flat.Novikov said that Novaya Gazeta asked the Investigative Committee to open an inquiry into the murder, but the committee ignored the request. “This has forced us, as human rights defenders, to turn to Russian investigative authorities, Novikov said. “Indeed, this is a repeat of what happened 20 years ago, when enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions committed during the armed conflict in the Northern Caucasus were likewise not investigated.”Mazen Darwish, one of several human rights activists pressing for justice in Bouta’s case and director general of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, said that Russian authorities have about 40 days to respond to the initial court filing.The case is being lodged jointly by lawyers and advocates associated with Darwish’s organization, the Memorial Human Rights Center in Moscow, and the International Federation for Human Rights in Paris. If for some reason the case does not go forward in Moscow, Darwish said, it is likely that he, Novikov and others will take the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.In 2018, American authorities filed criminal charges against Prigozhin for alleged financial ties to the internet troll farm accused of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. It was unclear, however, whether that case would move forward after federal prosecutors working under the Trump administration dropped charges against Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based firm Concord Consulting and Management in connection with the case. But, a federal arrest warrant issued for Prigozhin in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 16 would seem to indicate renewed interest at the Department of Justice in seeing Prigozhin brought to account.Under a 2019 U.S. law known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, anyone connected to war crimes in Syria under Assad’s regime could be subject to sanctions. While it is not clear whether U.S authorities would pursue further sanctions against Prigozhin, Timchenko, or any of the other entities implicated in reporting and legal filings on Bouta’s case the facts certainly suggest that American investigators in Washington will be tracking its outcome closely.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sheldon Whitehouse Says FBI Conducted 'Fake' Background Check On Brett Kavanaugh

    The bureau is facing allegations it failed to interview witnesses while investigating sexual assault allegations against the now-Supreme Court justice in 2018.

  • Lawsuit filed over 2019 police custody death in Connecticut

    A wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Stamford, Connecticut, police of using excessive force on a mentally ill man and failing to immediately get him emergency medical and psychiatric care after he was taken into custody in October 2019. Steven Barrier died on his 23rd birthday after becoming unresponsive in a police cruiser on the way to the police department, where officers carried him into a holding cell and some of them made jokes as he lay unconscious and handcuffed, according to the lawsuit and police body camera videos. The death of Barrier, who was Black, sparked protests, including one in which several demonstrators and police officers were injured and six protesters were arrested.

  • Alexei Navalny broke his silence from Russian prison, describing 24/7 surveillance and being woken up every hour

    Russian authorities transferred Navalny to Penal Colony No. 2 on February 28. Nobody had heard from him until his Monday Instagram post.

  • Charlie Crist "strongly considering" another run for Florida governor

    Rep. Charlie Crist's hat sits teetering at the edge of the 2022 ring. The state of play: The St. Petersburg Democrat told Axios he is "seriously considering running for governor" while on a tour of local businesses on Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat's a bit firmer than his response to the question just a month ago: "My mind is open to it."Crist visited a hair salon, a deli and a food truck to make sure they can secure small business loans as part of the stimulus package — and to casually mention he is thinking of running for governor.The big picture: The race against Gov. Ron DeSantis will be decided 15 years after Crist was elected as a Republican governor — and a decade since he switched parties. He went from "Chain Gang Charlie" to saying "God bless Joe Biden." This sets up 2022 to have two major Tampa Bay contenders for governor. David Jolly is considering running as an independent.Other possible Democratic contenders from across the state are former Rep. Gwen Graham, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Reps. Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy.Crist took a jab at DeSantis' vaccine rollout while sitting in a salon chair at Tabatha Exquisite Touch on Central Avenue:"We're in a crisis. Some people don't know it. They may live in places where they don't get to see it. ... Places like Lakewood Ranch or Ocean Reef, where the governor likes to go to hand out the vaccine. He doesn't come to South St. Pete."Worth noting: Criticizing DeSantis may not be enough for Crist as some other Democrats are already doubting him.A Florida Democratic National Committee member told told Politico he doesn't think Crist is exciting enough to beat DeSantis. And attorney John Morgan called him a "cold fish."This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • GOP is being ‘eaten alive’ by Trump, election experts warn

    Florida Republican strategist Gianno Caldwell says 'unquestionable majority of party is with him'

  • Want to call or text Tom Brady? Here’s his number

    TAMPA — You would think a celebrity athlete like Tom Brady wouldn’t want everyone to have his cell number. Well, the Bucs quarterback says he wants you to call or text him. Two rules: Don’t tell him “you suck” and never try to reach him on game days. He needs to focus, you know. Here it is, so put it in your contacts: (415) 612-1737. “What this is, it’s a tool that will allow me to communicate ...

  • Phillip Lindsay gets lowest-level RFA tender from Broncos

    Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team would be tendering restricted free agent running back Phillip Lindsay with a contract and we learned the size of that contract on Monday. According to multiple reports, the Broncos have tendered Lindsay at the lowest level. The team will have right of first refusal if Lindsay [more]

  • Ex-Covid tsar urges Donald Trump to tackle Republican vaccine hesitancy

    Adm Brett Giroir says Trump’s leadership ‘matters a great deal’Poll found 49% of Republican men would refuse vaccine Adm Brett Giroir: ‘The people who follow the former president are very committed to President Trump. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/EPA Donald Trump’s former coronavirus testing tsar has urged the former president to address Covid vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, even as the man who some say has assumed Trump’s platform and megaphone, the Fox News host Tucker Carlson, criticized vaccine outreach by the Biden administration. Several recent surveys have shown vaccine hesitancy is highest among Republican men. Public health experts are scrambling to respond. Speaking to CNN, Adm Brett Giroir, in charge of coronavirus testing in the Trump administration, asked the former president and former vice-president Mike Pence, who have both been vaccinated, “to actively encourage all of their followers to get the vaccine”. “We all have to get together and urge every American,” Giroir said. “The people who follow the former president are very committed to President Trump, and I think his leadership still matters a great deal.” Giroir also highlighted the Trump administration’s role in getting the vaccine made, with its Operation Warp Speed program. “This is something that the Trump administration developed under its time,” he said. Trump has encouraged followers to get vaccinated, recommending the step in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, but he has been more muted than the other living former presidents. In an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll last week, 49% of Republican men, 47% of Trump supporters and 41% of Republicans overall said they would not get a vaccine if one was available to them. In the survey, 11% of Democrats and 34% of independents said they would not get a vaccine. In a CBS News poll on Sunday, a majority of Republicans aged 65 and older said they had been vaccinated. Republicans under 45 were most likely to be vaccine hesitant. As of Tuesday, more than 71 million people in the US, or 21% of the population, had received a first vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Monday night, Carlson, host of one of the highest-rated shows on US cable news, demanded public health experts provide more information about vaccines. He also lectured such experts about how they are providing information about vaccines. “If you want them to take the vaccine, don’t berate them, don’t issue more commands, calm their fears by rationally explaining the benefits and risks of the vaccine,” Carlson said. His 18-minute segment included a video of the CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, explaining guidance for people who have been vaccinated. Carlson responded: “They lecture us like they’re our parents, which they are absolutely not.” Carlson’s career as a rightwing provocateur has had many slumps but he has seen a recent resurgence in support. In December, he said he was “strongly supportive” of vaccines – in a segment in which he also questioned the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. The same month, Rupert Murdoch, Fox News’s owner, was vaccinated. “I would like to thank the key workers and the [UK National Health Service] staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible,” Murdoch said. “I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available.”

  • Biden eyes major tax hike in next economic plan

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman, Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi discuss Biden’s plans for a tax hike and wealth tax indecision.

  • The NFL salary cap has become a headache for a lot of teams. Here are the players with the biggest cap hits for the 2021 season.

    The NFL salary cap went down for the first time since 2011, putting a bigger spotlight on the players with bigger caps in 2021.