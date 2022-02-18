U.S. says Russia was responsible for cyberattack against Ukrainian banks

FILE PHOTO: A laptop screen displays a warning message on the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anne Neuberger
    Head of the United States National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Directorate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian military intelligence was behind the recent spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and government websites offline, a senior U.S. official said Friday.

Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger told journalists at the White House that Washington was seeking to hold Russia to account for its aggressive moves in cyberspace.

"Russia likes to move in the shadows and counts on a long process of attribution," Neuberger said. "In light of that, we're moving quickly to attribute the DDoS attacks. We believe the Russian government is responsible for widespread attacks on Ukrainian banks this week."

Neuberger said that Americans have data showing that infrastructure connected with Russia's military agency, generally known as the GRU, "was seen transmitting high volumes of communication to Ukraine-based IP addresses and domains.”

Russia has denied any role.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine

    President Biden speaks about diplomatic efforts over Ukraine, and the buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border.

  • Tensions rise as Russia increases military presence in Ukraine

    The White House revealed that as many as 7,000 additional Russian troops have arrived near the Ukrainian border in recent days.

  • White House says Russia to blame for cyberattacks on Ukraine

    A Biden administration official on Friday put the blame on Russia for a cyberattack that hit Ukrainian banks earlier this week. "We believe that the Russian government is responsible for widescale cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week," Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger told reporters.

  • Recent Ukraine outage caused by modest cyberattack, data shows

    The distributed denial of service - often abbreviated DDoS - hit Ukraine's defense ministry website and several banks on Tuesday, briefly knocking them offline and interrupting services. Kyiv blamed Moscow for the digital disruption amid heightened tensions since Russia began massing more than 100,000 troops near the border, raising fears Russia is planning to attack Ukraine. The Kremlin denied involvement in the denial of service and has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-World Bank proposal would shift $600 million from Afghan trust - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank's management has signed off on a proposal that would repurpose $600 million of the just over $1 billion left in a frozen trust fund to benefit Afghan education, families and communities, a source familiar with the plan said. The board of the World Bank is due to discuss the proposal on March 1, with a final decision on disbursement of the funds left up to the donors of Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which is administered by the bank, the source said. The funds would be disbursed by various United Nations agencies, including UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization, amid escalating concerns about the collapsing Afghan economy, the source said.

  • Hong Kong 'cannot afford to lose' fight against surging COVID

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that it would take up to three months to stabilise a worsening COVID-19 pandemic that has overwhelmed health facilities and forced the postponement of an upcoming leadership election. "Our government needs to focus on the epidemic," Lam said at a news conference after a week that saw daily infections jump by 60% so far this month. Quarantine facilities in Hong Kong have reached capacity and hospital beds are more than 95% full as cases spiral, with some patients, including elderly, left on beds outside in chilly, sometimes rainy weather.

  • White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

    The White House blamed Russia on Friday for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine's defense ministry and major banks. The announcement from Anne Neuberger, the White House's chief cyber official, was the most pointed attribution of responsibility for cyberattacks that unfolded as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Speech-delayed boy, 3, does not qualify for emergency relief, must wear mask to school, rules judge

    A judge has denied a family’s request for a speech-delayed 3-year-old boy with learning disabilities to attend preschool without a mask.

  • Mayor Lightfoot denies permit to controversial Southeast Side scrap shredder

    Faced with an outcry from neighborhood activists, a federal civil rights investigation and pressure from the Biden administration, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday blocked a clout-heavy scrap shredder from opening on Chicago’s Southeast Side. Lightfoot’s decision to reject a permit for Reserve Management Group leaves the Ohio-based company with piles of flattened cars, twisted rebar and used ...

  • School counselor alerts parents they can opt kids out of Black History Month lessons

    CORRECTION: The statement from Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy said the district supports "teaching about the facts in our history including historical injustices." An earlier version of this story included incorrect information.A school counselor in Indiana sent a memo to parents telling them they can opt their children out of Black History Month lessons."In honor of Black History Month and Valentine's Day, I will be coming...

  • What's the IOC – and why doesn't it do more about human rights issues related to the Olympics?

    This protest outside IOC headquarters in early 2022 objected to the Winter Games being held in China. Valentin Flauraud/AFP via Getty ImagesThe International Olympic Committee, a nongovernmental organization based in Switzerland that’s independent of any one nation, was founded in 1894. It’s a group of officials who supervise and support the Olympics and set Olympic policies about everything from whether break dancing can be added as an official sport to what’s required for an athlete to compete

  • Whistleblower group says Meta misled investors over misinformation

    It's been accused of making 'material misrepresentations' of efforts to fight climate change and COVID-19 misinformation.

  • NC State removes the word ‘Dixie’ from its alma mater. What’s replacing it?

    The lyric change follows concern about the word’s ties to the Confederacy and slavery as an anthem for the Confederate army.

  • Jen Psaki said she was ‘emotionally drained’ by watching skater Kamila Valieva crash out of the Winter Olympics

    Kamila Valieva attracted global sympathy for her harrowing exit from the Olympics, including from the White House press secretary.

  • The Dow Is Falling, Roku Is Tumbling—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Markets have been rocked by mixed messages this week over the threat of war in Eastern Europe. The latest headlines raise hopes of a diplomatic resolution.

  • Harris County officials ask DOJ to look into rejected mail-in ballots

    Top officials in Texas's biggest county have asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to step in amid growing concerns over the unprecedented rejection rate of mail ballots cast so far in the state's primary election.Officials from Harris County, home to Houston, asked federal officials to use any available means to address the "alarmingly high" number of ballots being rejected as a result of voter ID requirements enacted under a new Texas voting...

  • Ky’s Republican legislators want to rewrite history to keep schools safe from reality

    OpEd: Good morning, class! I’m your new social studies teacher. I’m here because your old teacher quit after the Kentucky General Assembly passed a law to restore traditional ideas and conservative values to the study of history.

  • US lifts its Mexican avocado ban after temporary halt

    The ban came just ahead of the Super Bowl and immediately sparked fears of a shortage of the popular fruit.

  • UK says Russia attempting to fabricate pretext to invade Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Russia on Thursday of seeking to fabricate a pretext to invade Ukraine after Moscow expressed concerns about escalating military activity in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. Earlier, Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, in what Kyiv said appeared to be a "provocation". Western countries fear Moscow, which has massed an estimated 150,000 troops near Russia's borders with Ukraine, may try to engineer an escalation of the fighting in eastern Ukraine as an excuse to intervene directly.

  • Canadian police arrest over 20 people in trucker protests

    Ottawa police announced Friday it has arrested 21 people involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests, and has towed 21 vehicles. The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOttawa's police chief resi