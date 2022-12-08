U.S. says Russian oil price cap does not require checks on every tanker by Turkey

Oil tankers wait at anchorage in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul
·1 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday that the price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western powers does not necessitate checks of every tanker passing through Turkish waters and that Ankara has made clear it is working quickly to resolve the issue.

A Treasury spokesperson said that Turkey shares U.S. interests in maintaining a well supplied oil market, despite a back-up of tankers waiting to transit the Bosphorus Strait at Istanbul.

“We’ve been in touch with Turkey about how the price cap only applies to Russian oil, and explained that the cap doesn’t necessitate additional checks on ships passing through Turkish waters," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Our understanding is that virtually all of the delayed tankers are not carrying oil from Russia and are not affected by the cap."

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word to headline).

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Fort Worth; writing by David Lawder in Washington)

Recommended Stories

  • Western officials in talks with Turkey over oil tanker delays -UK

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western officials are in talks with Turkish counterparts to resolve oil tanker queues off Turkey, a British Treasury official said, after the G7 and European Union rolled out new restrictions on Dec. 5 aimed at Russian oil exports. "The UK, U.S. and EU are working closely with the Turkish government and the shipping and insurance industries to clarify the implementation of the Oil Price Cap and reach a resolution," the official told Reuters. The G7 group of countries, the European Union and Australia have agreed to bar shipping service providers like insurers from helping export Russian oil unless it is sold at an enforced low price, or cap, in a bid to deprive Moscow of wartime revenue.

  • Exxon, Chevron to spend billions more on oil projects next year

    The two largest U.S. oil companies - Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp - disclosed plans to increase outlays on energy projects next year amid high oil demand and prices. While spending more, it will be less than half the combined $84 billion they spent in 2013, when oil prices often traded above $100 per barrel as it has this year. The focus on shareholder returns have led to pressure from the White House.

  • European Gas Prices Swing as LNG Surge Battles Arctic Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fluctuated as record imports of liquefied natural gas helped to offset a blast of winter weather that is testing the region’s resilience to the energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Car

  • Western officials and Ankara are in talks after stand-off on oil tanker pile-up near Turkey

    Turkey's demanding unusual proof of insurance from oil tankers, causing a pile-up. The US says the ships do not need additional checks.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond yields dip as U.S. data muddies Fed rates outlook

    World stocks slid further and Treasury yields weakened on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. Economists said the reading pointed to elevated labor costs and inflation staying high, adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep raising rates.

  • White House: Griner release was ‘difficult decision’ for Biden

    President Biden’s decision to release basketball star Brittney Griner was a “difficult” one, a senior administration official said Thursday, adding that the Russians rejected U.S. efforts to also release imprisoned American Paul Whelan. “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home. It was a choice between bringing…

  • Poland Is Ready Move ‘Quickly’ on EU Demands If Brussels Reassures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Polish government will “quickly” push through legislation to meet the European Union’s demands on judicial independence if it secures guarantees from Brussels, a top official said. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Musk Spars With San Fra

  • Green Hydrogen Gets a Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

    The planned factory by Air Products and AES will be the biggest facility powered by wind and solar in the U.S.

  • Renasant's (NASDAQ:RNST) Dividend Will Be $0.22

    The board of Renasant Corporation ( NASDAQ:RNST ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share on the...

  • 'Daylight is here': China travel searches surge as public cheers COVID easing

    Searches on Chinese travel sites surged and social media platforms were flooded with delight and relief on Wednesday as the public cheered the biggest loosening of some of the world's strictest COVID policies. China's relaxation of its rules includes allowing infected people with mild or no symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for people travelling domestically, marking an apparent end to the hugely unpopular zero-COVID strategy. The policy has kept the number of infections in China extremely low by global standards but also choked its economy and had a devastating impact on the lives of many people.

  • Strength Seen in SVB (SIVB): Can Its 4.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    SVB (SIVB) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • China is snapping up Russian oil at the steepest discount in months as EU scrambles to keep a lid on Moscow's energy income

    "They don't really care about the price cap. All they do is crunch the numbers to see if the delivered prices make good profit or not."

  • Analysis: Germany's government looks inward as challenges mount, allies fret

    In its first year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has driven the biggest overhaul of German policy since World War Two. The next year could be even tougher, further absorbing Berlin's bandwidth to Europe's detriment. Scholz, formerly the finance minister, came to power pledging continuity with the era of Angela Merkel who oversaw 16 years of prosperity and stability in Europe's largest economy, enabling her to take stewardship of the broader region.

  • Germany's Scholz wants air defence shield in next five years - Funke

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to develop a missile defence shield in the next five years, he said in an interview with the Funke Media Group and French newspaper Ouest-France published on Thursday. "Right now, the government is talking to the manufacturers of the various systems to get ready for concrete decisions," he said. Scholz also reiterated his goal of boosting German defence spending to meet the 2%-of-GDP target set for NATO allies, including with the expansion of air defence for a so-called Sky Shield with other NATO states.

  • Pope Francis breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer

    ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis broke down and cried on Thursday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer in central Rome. The crowd, including Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri who was right next to the pope, applauded when they realised he was unable to talk and saw him crying. Francis broke down during a traditional prayer to the Madonna at the foot of a statue on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a national holiday in Italy.

  • Sporadic progress in Russia-U.S.talks on prisoner swap, diplomat says

    The two countries have been examining ways of conducting an exchange to enable jailed Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan to go free. Moscow has made it known it would like convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout to be included in any deal. "The questions of exchanges are examined in a separate channel designated by the presidents and sometimes this goes well and sometimes not so well," Ryabkov told Izvestia.

  • Latest Twitter lawsuit says company targeted women for layoffs

    Twitter Inc has been hit with another lawsuit stemming from the recent purging of half its workforce, this one accusing the social media company of disproportionately targeting female employees for layoffs. The proposed class action filed late on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court said that after Twitter was taken over by Elon Musk, the world's richest person, it laid off 57% of its female workers compared to 47% of men. Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

  • Joy Reid Calls Herschel Walker an ‘Insult’ to Black Voters: ‘Can Barely Put a Sentence Together’ (Video)

    The MSNBC host lambasted Georgia's GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate as voting polls closed in the state

  • ‘DNR’ flag used to clean shoes in US Congress

    The flag of the “DNR” – a sham republic created by the Kremlin in part of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast in 2014 – can be seen used as a shoe cleaner in the U.S. Congress in a video that has gone viral on social media.

  • On the money: Yellen's next milestone is name on US currency

    Faith in the U.S. dollar has often hinged in part on what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. Yellen loops her capital “J” and “Y,” with the rest of her name flowing in a haste that suggests handwriting might not have been the top priority for this pathbreaking economist.