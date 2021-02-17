U.S. says threat posed by North Korea cyber activity part of policy review

U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing at State Department in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and its allies and will be included in an ongoing review of U.S. policy toward the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"North Korea poses a significant cyber threat to financial institutions, it remains a cyber espionage threat, it retains the ability to conduct disruptive cyber attacks," Price told a news briefing.

"Our review of our policy to North Korea will take into account the totality of the malign activity and the threats that are emanating from North Korea. ... Of course its malicious cyber activity is something we are carefully evaluating and looking at as well."

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

