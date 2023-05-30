U.S. says Ukraine differences won't hurt India relations - CNN-News 18

FILE PHOTO: Opening ceremony of the "Wings of Los Angeles", a bronze sculpture presented by Mexico's government, in Los Angeles

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Disagreements over Russia's invasion of Ukraine won't hinder U.S. relations with India, Washington's ambassador to New Delhi, Eric Garcetti, told news channel CNN-News 18 on Tuesday.

Garcetti’s comments come ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state-visit to the U.S. from June 21-24.

Garcetti also said India had helped to keep the price cap on Russian oil imposed by the Group of Seven economies, the European Union and Australia late last year to try to deprive Moscow of funds to fight its Ukraine war.

New Delhi has refused to condemn its old ally Russia for the war and has increased its trade with Moscow to record levels, driven largely by imports of Russian oil.

