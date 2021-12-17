U.S. schools boost security after online posts warn of Friday violence

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Francisco
Julia Harte
·2 min read

By Julia Harte

(Reuters) - U.S. schools and law enforcement authorities responded to vague warnings of violence at schools on Friday with bulletins to parents, heightened security and, in a few cases, canceled classes.

The bulletins to parents largely referred to postings on the social media app Tik Tok.

One of the nation's largest school districts, in Florida's Palm Beach County, said in its letter on Friday that local police were aware of a "video circulating on Tik Tok nationally, encouraging violence in schools."

Tik Tok said on Friday that it had been unable to find any credible threats on its platform, only "alarmist warnings" of rumored threats. Palm Beach County Schools did not respond to a request for details about the alleged video.

"We continue to aggressively search for any such content on our platform, but we are deeply concerned that the proliferation of local media reports on an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring real world harm," Tik Tok said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday that it did not have information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools either, but encouraged communities to "remain alert."

The warnings began circulating this week as the United States was reeling from the deadliest school shooting of 2021, a November shooting at a Michigan high school that left four students dead and seven people wounded. It was the latest in a decades-long string of lethal American school shootings.

Most schools and law enforcement officials noted in messages to parents on Thursday and Friday that this week's warnings of attacks were not specifically directed at their school, nor were they credible.

Multiple schools around the country canceled classes on Friday, though it was unclear whether the cancellations were connected to the perceived Tik Tok threats.

In Gilroy, California, the superintendent of the unified school district announced online that classes at Gilroy High School would be canceled on Friday because of threats of violence directed at the high school on "several social media accounts."

Gilroy High School did not respond to questions about the threats.

Other schools did not cancel classes but heightened security. The Fitchburg, Massachusetts, public school system said in a Thursday news release that police would be present at each school in the district on Friday as an added precaution because of an alleged Tik Tok post threatening "every school in the USA even elementary."

The Fitchburg public school system did not respond to questions about the post.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers call Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend as a witness

    Defense lawyers say they expect their case to conclude Friday or Monday, setting stage for closing argumentsThis article contains depictions of sexual abuse Eva Dubin, right, testifies as Judge Alison Nathan, left, listens, as seen in a courtroom sketch during Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial on 17 December. Photograph: Elizabeth Williams/AP Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers called one of Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriends as a defense witness on Friday in the British socialite’s Manhattan fede

  • Due to TikTok threat, Millcreek students can stay home Friday; other Erie districts react

    Excused absences will be granted to MTSD students due to a social media video that encouraged violence at schools nationwide on Friday. Other Erie County districts also react to the threats.

  • What is the December 17 TikTok challenge? Schools across US cancel classes, up security

    Here’s what we know of the supposed TikTok challenge, which reportedly mentions threats of violence at schools.

  • Unverified viral rumors of threat to schools spreads nationally on TikTok

    A proliferation of ominous, non-specific TikTok rumors suggested that schools across the U.S. faced threats of violence on Friday, December 17. While a number of schools responded to the trend by closing their doors, many local law enforcement agencies and at least one federal one have weighed in, disclosing that the threat doesn’t appear to be substantiated. The Department of Homeland Security noted that it is aware of reports of a possible threat to schools, though did not find any “specific, credible threats.”

  • FTC chief says considering rule-makings on consumer privacy

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering writing rules to fight data privacy abuses, poor online security and the use of algorithms that may lead to discrimination, the agency's chair said in a letter released on Friday. The letter from FTC Chair Lina Khan to Senator Richard Blumenthal, which was dated Tuesday, said the commission was "considering initiating a rulemaking" that would focus on online privacy and security as well as potential civil rights violations. "I share your concerns about commercial surveillance and am committed to ensuring the FTC is using its full suite of tools to protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices online," wrote Khan.

  • U.S. offers $1.5 billion to help provide school meals during supply chain crunch

    The U.S. Agriculture Department is providing up to $1.5 billion to help school meal programs weather the supply chain crunch, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday. Procuring large amounts of food has become difficult because of delays in shipments, a lack of certain products, high food costs and labor shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA is tapping the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) for funding, providing $1 billion for schools to purchase food for their meal programs and another $500 million for the purchase of local foods to be distributed to schools, Vilsack said.

  • Woman beaten, dragged out of car during a road rage incident, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police are looking for two people shown in the video who they say left a woman unconscious.

  • Serial killer may be behind 4 slayings in Virginia, police say

    Virginia police on Friday said they believe a serial killer may be behind four mysterious homicides in the state since August.

  • TikTok posts referencing violence raise anxiety at schools

    Some parents kept their children home, police stepped up patrols and educators tightened security protocols Friday in response to viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence that raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide. Vickie Cartwright, the interim superintendent of schools in Broward County, Florida, one of the nation’s largest school districts, said the U.S. government should take action if TikTok won’t get rid of dangerous posts that hurt American schools. With stress levels already soaring from the effects of the pandemic and a rash of hoax threats following a deadly school shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30, districts said they were taking precautions out of an abundance of caution.

  • US schools cancel classes following potential shooting threats on TikTok

    A number of school districts in the US has canceled classes for today, December 17th, due to shooting and bomb threats supposedly circulating on TikTok.

  • Tik Tok rumor prompts national and local school, police response

    Tulare County detectives and police are aware of a rumor on TikTok challenging students "to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats" Friday.

  • Oklahoma schools take precautions after threat circulating nationally on Tik Tok

    Oklahoma schools take precautions after threat circulating nationally on Tik Tok

  • Area schools on alert after nationwide TikTok threat of violence

    Local school districts have beefed up security after a nationwide TikTok threat suggests violence at schools on Friday. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the more on what measures schools are taking.

  • Local schools take precautions after TikTok threats

    Some school districts across San Diego County are taking precautions Friday in light of threats appearing on the social media platform TikTok.

  • Man threatened to kill US senator and ‘take back Washington,’ feds say. He’s prison-bound

    He is also accused of posting a series of threats related to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

  • When Does ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Take Place?

    It's both explicitly stated and incredibly confusing

  • 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' snags eye-popping $50M in previews

    “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records. Previews once featured only late-night screenings, but they have steadily moved earlier in the day; “No Way Home” began playing around 3 p.m. in 3,767 locations. “No Way Home” is on pace to be the first release of the pandemic to surpass $100 million.

  • The Johnstones have owned McDonald's franchises in Bay County for 60 years. They just sold them all

    Johnstone family has officially retired and sold all their McDonald’s franchises to Costa Enterprises McDonald’s as of Dec. 15.

  • Meadows and the Band of Loyalists: How They Fought to Keep Trump in Power

    WASHINGTON — Two days after Christmas last year, Richard P. Donoghue, a top Justice Department official in the waning days of the Trump administration, saw an unknown number appear on his phone. Donoghue had spent weeks fielding calls, emails and in-person requests from President Donald Trump and his allies, all of whom asked the Justice Department to declare, falsely, that the election was corrupt. The lame-duck president had surrounded himself with a crew of unscrupulous lawyers, conspiracy th

  • Schools in the U.S. Taking Precautions Over Disturbing TikTok Threat for Dec. 17: 'I'm Scared'

    TikTok said it is handling the rumored threats with the "utmost seriousness"