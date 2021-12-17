U.S. schools ramp up security over TikTok shooting threats "challenge"

School shooting threats made on TikTok and other social media prompted school officials and authorities across the U.S. on Thursday to step up security measures.

Driving the news: Law enforcement agencies believe the threats that warn of possible incidents this Friday are not credible, but schools in D.C., New York, California, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota and elsewhere have taken precautions including closing for the day or increasing police or security presence.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Just in: Hart School District in #santaclarita just emailed all parents this letter in regards to a general nationwide threat called “National School Shooting Day”. pic.twitter.com/of4o8kbA1p — News Source LA (@NewsSourceLA) December 17, 2021

Context: Officials in Tooele County, Utah, said in a statement that they believe the "challenge for students post a threat regarding gun violence in schools on social media" originated on TikTok, but it's also been seen on Instagram and Facebook.

"Multiple outlets have stated the original threat started off as a way for students to skip school or be excused from school and has morphed into something much more disturbing," the statement added.

Of note: Police in Seattle have opened investigations into threats at two schools, "which led to the closure of one high school campus," per a statement issued Wednesday.

Oxford Community Schools in Michigan, where four students died during a school shooting last month has already closed its buildings for the rest of the week due to the threats.

Meanwhile, Michigan's Charlton Police Department issued a statement Thursday saying it's "aware of a Snap Chat message about a threat to Charlton Middle School."

Story continues

"Our agency is actively working with other agencies and the school," the statement continued.

"We believe this threat may be related to Tik Tok challenge and not a credible threat. We have patrols concentrated in certain areas as a precaution.

What they're saying: TikTok in a statement Thursday said, "We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."

The FBI said in a statement to news outlets that it "takes all potential threats seriously and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats."

Authorities in several cities have warned that students could be disciplined or prosecuted for making threats.

By the numbers: Schools have been subjected to nine active and 235 non-active shooter incidents this year, per the Center for Homeland Defense and Security,

While there are no known specific threats against New Jersey schools, the safety of our children is our highest priority and we will work closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation and remain prepared. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 16, 2021

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free