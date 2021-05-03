U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

FILE PHOTO: Travelers reclaim luggage at Denver airport
David Shepardson
·1 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 35% lower than the same date in 2019, down about 1 million travelers, the TSA said. By comparison, just 170,000 people were screened at U.S. airports on the same day in May 2020. U.S. airlines have been adding more flights, anticipating rising summer travel demand.

Last month, United Airlines said it was adding more than 480 daily flights to its U.S. schedule in June to meet summer travel demand that is expected to rise as more people receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The company said it plans to fly 67% of its domestic schedule and 60% of its overall schedule compared with June 2019.

American Airlines said in April it expects to fly more than 90% of its domestic seat capacity compared with summer 2019 and 80% of its international seat capacity compared with 2019, and it will operate more than 150 new routes this summer.

Airlines are seeing an uptick in bookings as accelerated vaccination efforts encourage leisure travel with friends and family after months of pandemic-linked restrictions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Cox Automotive signs service deal with U.S. commercial EV maker

    U.S. electric commercial vehicle maker Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) said on Monday it has signed a letter of intent for Cox Automotive to supply service and repairs for the delivery van it will launch later this year. Under the deal, Cox's Pivet unit will provide warranty repairs, vehicle maintenance, roadside assistance, collision repairs and EV battery servicing to ELMS' customers, the companies said. "The opportunity to collaborate with industry leader Cox Automotive helps put us on track to offer customers one of the most comprehensive service solutions that addresses their fleet needs in the most time and cost-efficient manner," ELMS Chief Executive James Taylor said in a statement.

  • Airport security app Clear looks to score with U.S. 'vaccine passport’

    Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are among the first big businesses to demand guests prove they tested negative for the virus or are immunized against it. While the teams welcome paper proof, they encourage downloading records onto Clear's Health Pass feature for convenience. Republican governors including in Florida and Texas last month moved to bar some establishments from asking about immunization status, though legal experts say door-checks are lawful to protect public health.

  • Singapore Airlines raises $1.5 billion from airplane sale-and-leaseback deals

    The airline said it would continue to explore other ways to raise liquidity after reaching deals with four parties over seven Airbus SE A350-900s and four Boeing Co 787-10s. Rivals such as Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Qantas Airways Ltd have done similar deals during the pandemic. "The additional liquidity from these sale-and-leaseback transactions reinforces our ability to navigate the impact of the COCVID-19 pandemic from a position of strength," Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said in a statement.

  • COVID-19: 39 new cases detected in Singapore; 11 linked to TTSH cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (2 May) confirmed the detection of 39 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,128.

  • Corn tortilla prices are increasing in Mexico. Here's what Americans can expect.

    Tortillas and corn chips are about to get pricier. Here's why your favorite staples and snacks aren't going to be bargain-basement deals this summer.

  • Biden Adviser Says Schools Will ‘Probably’ Reopen by Fall: ‘It’s an Unpredictable Virus’

    Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Biden, reiterated the president’s statement on Friday that schools will “probably” be fully open by September, in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Host Jake Tapper asked Dunn whether the Biden administration could guarantee that all K-12 schools would be open “full-time” for “in-person learning” by the coming school year. Tapper also asked if the administration would push back on any party, including teachers unions, “who stake out any position to the contrary not backed up by science.” Dunn touted the fact that 80 percent of teachers in the U.S. have been vaccinated, but called for more vaccination in the general population before the new school year. Anita Dunn, an adviser to the President, says that schools should probably reopen in September if people continue to get vaccinated, adding that it is not absolute because "it's an unpredictable virus." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/VzvykrW7sB — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2021 Biden “said ‘probably,’ he didn’t say ‘absolutely,’ but given the science, if the vaccination program in this country proceeds — if people do go get their vaccines — he does believe that schools should be able to reopen in September,” Dunn said. “But he said ‘probably,’ he did not say ‘absolutely,’ because we’ve all seen this since, unfortunately, January of 2020: it’s an unpredictable virus.” Biden said schools should “probably all be open” by September in an interview with NBC News Today on Friday, adding that “there’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among these young people.” The Biden administration has struggled to fully reopen school districts that moved to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, facing opposition from teachers unions in some of the nation’s largest districts. Currently, 4 percent of American schools are operating with fully-remote learning while 48 percent have hybrid remote and in-person learning, according to the American Enterprise Institute’s Return to Learn Tracker. Less than half the nation’s schools, at 47 percent, are operating with full in-person learning.

  • Ethnic guerrillas in Myanmar say they shot down helicopter

    An ethnic rebel group in northern Myanmar said it shot down a government military helicopter on Monday during heavy fighting over a strategic position. The claim by the Kachin Independence Army came as protests against Myanmar’s military government continued in Kachin State and elsewhere in the country. It would be the first aircraft shot down during recent hostilities between the government and ethnic guerrilla armies.

  • Warren Buffett says Greg Abel is his likely successor at Berkshire Hathaway

    Buffett told CNBC that "the directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning." The 90-year-old Buffett has never publicly signaled any plan to step down. Abel has been a Berkshire vice chairman since 2018, after a decade building its Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit into a major U.S. power provider.

  • Why the experts think Jabril Cox was a great get for Cowboys

    The linebacker position had a rough go of it for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Jaylon Smith took a step back, Leighton Vander Esch missed six whole games and parts of others with multiple injuries, and newly retired Sean Lee was absent for seven games ...

  • CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Is Officially Titled THE MARVELS

    Highest? Furthest? Fastest? Disney has begun development on Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel 2, which has a new title: The Marvels. The post CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Is Officially Titled THE MARVELS appeared first on Nerdist.

  • It's unlikely America will reach herd immunity, experts warn

    When will the United States reach herd immunity to COVID-19? Experts now say it might not — but that doesn't mean the virus has to remain a "society disrupter." That's according to a new report in The New York Times, which says there is now a "widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts" that in the U.S., the "herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever." The report explains that while experts once thought the U.S. may be able to reach this threshold when 60 to 70 percent of the population had immunity to COVID-19, it's now believed reaching 80 percent or more may actually be required due to the spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. This level may be out of reach, experts say, in part due to vaccine hesitancy. These experts think that COVID-19 may continue circulating in the United States for years, the Times reports, but that vaccines can help turn it into a "manageable threat" that could be "seasonal, like the flu, and affect mostly the young and healthy." "The virus is unlikely to go away,” Emory University in Atlanta evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia told the Times. "But we want to do all we can to check that it's likely to become a mild infection." Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch also explained to the Times that by protecting those most at risk, COVID-19 can be turned "from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease," while evolutionary biologist Carl Bergstrom said that a "very sensible target" would be getting "to a point where we have just really sporadic little flare-ups." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, acknowledged to the Times there's been a change in thinking on this among experts but noted that putting aside the "mystical level of herd immunity," if "you vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • McDonald’s is offering free McFlurries on Tuesday. Here’s how to get one

    The chain launched a new McFlurry flavor Monday.

  • Fears of a Chinese attack on Taiwan are growing, and Taiwan isn't sure who would help if it happened

    "This problem is much closer to us than most think," the new head of US Indo-Pacific Command said in March.

  • Philippines protests `blocking' of its patrol ships by China

    The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guard's harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday. It was the latest of dozens of recent protests by Manila’s foreign affairs department, along with increasingly acerbic remarks by the country’s top diplomat and defense chief about Chinese actions in the disputed waters. The high-profile feud has escalated despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s friendly stance toward China.

  • A Black man enslaved by his white boss for 5 years should be given $546,000 in compensation, a court ruled

    In 2019, Bobby Paul Edwards was sentenced to 10 years for coercing John Christopher Smith into 100 hours a week of unpaid labor for five years.

  • Hugh Jackman trolled Ryan Reynolds with some 'incredibly smart career advice' from a fan about 'Deadpool 3'

    Hugh Jackman said he was approached by a New York parks officer who offered some "incredibly smart" advice to Ryan Reynolds.

  • Who might take a shot at Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the Preakness?

    There might also be a logistical problem in getting Medina Spirit to Baltimore.

  • CNN's Jake Tapper questions why Biden is still wearing a mask outside even after a change in CDC guidelines

    Jake Tapper asked senior Biden advisor Anita Dunn why the president was still wearing face masks outdoors despite the newest CDC guidelines.

  • LeBron James says whoever set up play-in games 'needs to be fired'

    Lakers star LeBron James is not happy about play-in games and says if he's not 100%, a title repeat is out of the question. Health is No. 1 priority.

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple