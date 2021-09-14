U.S. SEC chair wants private fund fee disclosures, bond market transparency -testimony

FILE PHOTO: Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gensler testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katanga Johnson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the top U.S. securities regulator wants private funds to disclose more information to investors about potential conflicts of interest and the fees they charge, according to congressional testimony published Monday evening.

Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), also wants to impose greater transparency on the corporate bond, municipal bond and asset-backed securities market, which combined are worth about $28 trillion, he wrote in the testimony submitted to the Senate Banking Committee.

Gensler will appear before the congressional panel on Tuesday to field questions on his agenda for the regulator.

"I believe we can enhance disclosures in this area, better enabling pensions and others investing in these private funds to get the information they need to make investment decisions," Gensler wrote.

In the bond markets, meanwhile, trading data is often insufficient, causing liquidity crunches during times of stress, which was evident during last year's market turmoil sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This market is so critical to issuers. It is nearly 2.5 times larger than the commercial bank lending of about $10.5 trillion in our economy," Gensler wrote in his testimony, without elaborating on the changes he may pursue.

Addressing fund fees and the bond market add to an already jam-packed agenda for the SEC, which is working on new corporate climate change-risk disclosures, cracking down on blank-check company deals, and overhauling several aspects of the U.S. equity market structure.

Also on Monday, Gensler, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, urged Chinese companies to open up their books and records to SEC scrutiny or risk being kicked off U.S. exchanges.

(Writing by Michelle Price; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. raises funds for Afghanistan "lifeline" as starvation looms

    "After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, they face perhaps their most perilous hour, " U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said.

  • 3 Tax Tips That Can Save You Thousands of Dollars in 2021

    With only a few months left in 2021, it's time to gather all the secret savings tips that can score you a home run on your tax return. The last thing you want is to ring in the new year with a surprise tax liability. If you're looking for instant tax savings this year, your employer-sponsored retirement plan could do the trick.

  • Chinese students hit by US visa rejections amid tension

    After a semester online, Wang Ziwei looked forward to meeting classmates who are returning to campus at Washington University in St. Louis. Wang is among at least 500 students the Chinese government says have been rejected under a policy issued by then-President Donald Trump to block Beijing from obtaining U.S. technology with possible military uses. Students argue it is applied too broadly and fume at what they say is an accusation they are spies.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • The U.S. isn't vaccinating most of the world — but China might

    The global COVID-19 vaccination campaign began nine months ago, and 58% of the world's population has yet to receive at least one dose.The big picture: Raw material shortages, complex and costly manufacturing, and vaccine makers' choices have made it clear the U.S. and its drug companies likely won't get the poor, unvaccinated parts of the world out of the pandemic — but China might.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Wealthier nations ha

  • China just gifted Cambodia a $150 million stadium that looks like a giant ship, and it's part of its 'stadium diplomacy' strategy. Take a look inside.

    The Morodok Techno National Stadium, which pays homage to Chinese-Cambodian relations, is part of China's "stadium diplomacy" tactic.

  • Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products. Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives. "A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Heavy Short Interest

    Right now, markets are giving investors opposing trends simultaneously. The S&P and NASDAQ have posted strong year-to-date gains. At the same time, however, Wall Street strategists are growing more concerned that a slowing U.S. economy could derail the stock market’s record run. It’s an environment full of risk, and so risk-friendly investors are finding plenty of options – including short trading. Short trading is betting on the risks to play out; it’s buying into a position using borrowed shar

  • This Top Construction Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.