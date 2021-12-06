U.S. SEC charges dialysis provider, three former executives with revenue manipulation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it has charged dialysis provider American Renal Associates Holdings Inc and former senior executives with engaging in a revenue manipulation scheme.

ARA has agreed to pay $2 million to settle the civil charges related to a scheme which resulted in the restatement of several years of financial reporting, the SEC said. Two of ARA's former chief financial officers and its former controller were also charged for their misconduct relating to the scheme, SEC said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)