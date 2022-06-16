U.S. SEC seeks data from index providers over role in investment decisions

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gary Gensler
    Investment banker, government official

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday requested information on the activities of financial information providers amid growing concerns over their influence on investment decisions, despite not being fully regulated.

Critics have expressed concerns that information providers, particularly index companies such as S&P Global, MSCI and FTSE Russell which assist in trillions of dollars of investment decisions globally, have acted as unregulated investment advisors.

"The role of these information providers today raises important questions under the securities laws as to when they are providing investment advice rather than merely information," U.S. SEC chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

Index providers are currently treated as data publishers by the SEC.

The information gathered will help the watchdog to understand whether information providers should be regulated, given the influence of these companies in driving investment decisions, the statement said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Edges Higher as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after falling almost 5% over the prior two sessions as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmeri

  • ABC Life Holders Weighing Stake Sale at $4 Billion Value, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The minority investors in ABC Life Insurance Co., the insurer controlled by Chinese state-owned Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., are considering a sale of their stake, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the

  • Australia Hiring Boom Powers on; Jobless Rate Holds at 3.9%

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s strong hiring showed little sign of abating in May, while unemployment held at a 48-year low, underscoring the case for the Reserve Bank to keep rapidly increasing interest rates. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Bu

  • U.S. SEC chair Gensler says investors should beware of crypto returns that seem "too good to be true"

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler said on Tuesday that investors should beware promised returns from crypto lending platforms and products that seem "too good to be true." The Wall Street watchdog's comments come a day after the world's largest cryptocurrency fell 15% on Monday, its sharpest one-day drop since March 2020. Bitcoin, which steadied on Tuesday, had earlier hit a new 18-month low as major crypto lender Celsius Network's freezing of withdrawals and the prospect of sharp U.S. interest rate rises shook the volatile asset class.

  • BHP Scraps Exit From Thermal Coal as Investors and Prices Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group will scrap a plan to exit from thermal coal and instead aim to shutter its final mine by mid-2030 after prices surged and with investor attitudes shifting on the sale of fossil-fuel assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans

  • Schwab (SCHW) Settles Charges Related to Robo-Adviser Clients

    Schwab (SCHW) agrees to pay $187 million to settle the SEC charges that it mislead robo-adviser clients by not disclosing the less profitable fund allocations.

  • 2 REITs That Are Outperforming the NASDAQ

    While it can be tempting to hibernate things out, this one could be around for a while, and a good place to look for good stocks to buy remains the NASDAQ. While that exchange is ground zero for some of the most beaten-down go-go growth and tech stocks around, it's also home to some real estate investment trusts (REITs), property-owning companies whose stocks provide income that can help ease the pain while waiting for the market to regain some solid ground. There are 35 REITs trading on the NASDAQ out of about 3,600 total stocks on that exchange.

  • Fed Gave the Market What It Expected. Now What Will the Market Give?

    On the last Fed day, we saw a positive response to Powell, but then stocks were slaughtered 24 hours later. What can we expect this time?

  • China Brokerage Warns Traders as Stock Surges Over 80% in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese brokerage firm that saw its share price rocket more than 80% in June warned investors of trading risks, adding there’s little change in the company’s business environment. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vac

  • Man Allegedly Stabbed Parents To Death, Carved 'X' Into Dad's Back

    A Virginia man has been charged with murder for the gruesome stabbing slaying of his parents. Adam Moore, 51, Melissa Moore, 49, and their 24-year-old son Jonathan Thomas Moore were reported missing by other family members last Wednesday after not being heard from for two days, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the family home in New Point — on a coastal peninsula north of Norfolk — for a welfare check and noticed that Adam Moore's 2015

  • Amazon Pulled Plug on Cricket but Remains Bullish on India

    (Bloomberg) -- Manish Tiwary had only been in his new job as head of Amazon.com Inc.’s India business a couple of months when he faced a weighty decision: How aggressively should the US e-commerce giant bid for media rights to the Indian Premier League?Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wron

  • Florida abortion ban violates Jews' religious freedom, lawsuit says

    Florida's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy violates the religious freedom of Jews because Jewish law requires the procedure in some cases, a Boynton Beach synagogue said in a lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in state court on Friday by Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, also says that the abortion ban violates the right to privacy guaranteed by the state constitution. "Our office is confident that this law will ultimately withstand all legal challenges," a spokesman for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in an email.

  • Wall Street rallies in relief after Fed's assurance on rates

    Wall Street rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's sharpest hike to interest rates since 1994, and its later assurance that such mega-hikes would not be common.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor defends the decision to turn his company's stock into a highly levered bitcoin bet: 'I can't come up with a better idea'

    "If you had a chance to grab $2 billion at 1.5% interest, it seems like a reasonable thing to do and I'm glad we did it," Michael Saylor said.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.