U.S. SEC to set up new office for crypto filings

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator will set up two new offices to deal with filings related to crypto assets and the life sciences sector, the agency said on Friday.

The "Office of Crypto Assets" and the "Office of Industrial Applications and Services" will join seven existing offices under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) department which handles corporate disclosure filings.

"As a result of recent growth in the crypto asset and the life sciences industries, we saw a need to provide greater and more specialized support," Renee Jones, director of the Division of Corporation Finance, said in a statement.

Cryptocurrencies and other digital assets have soared in popularity over recent years and are getting increasingly intertwined with the regulated financial system, saddling policymakers with monitoring risks in a largely unregulated sector.

2022 has seen a sharp drop in crypto demand though, as global risk sentiment was walloped by the Ukraine crisis, aggressive monetary policy tightening and decades-high inflation.

Allegations of money laundering against some crypto firms as well as consumer data violations in the United States, the biggest market for digital assets, have also affected demand.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto: Coinbase backs lawsuit against Treasury Department, Skybridge sells FTX stake

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to detail the latest crypto news.

  • Bitcoin's Correlation With Stocks Comes Back as Economic Factors Roil Markets

    Bitcoin and stocks are almost trading in tandem again – as risky asset markets move in response to fresh developments in the economy and international affairs.

  • Crypto Startup Slide Raises $12.3M to Connect New Users to Web3 Apps

    Crypto-focused investment firms Polychain Capital and Framework Ventures led the funding round.

  • GameStop announces partnership with crypto exchange FTX

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for GameStop as well as the company’s new partnership with crypto exchange FTX.

  • Man pleads guilty to defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 using stolen credit cards

    Stolen credit cards were used to create fraudulent accounts and buy more than $600,000 in supplies.

  • How to Get a 6% Yield and Profit From Rising Rates

    Leveraged-loan funds’ floating-rate feature offers protection and good income to investors. But there are dangers. especially in a recession.

  • How to Diversify Your Portfolio With Bitcoin After the Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin's role as a hedge against stocks has been largely debunked. But analysts say that crypto still has a valuable role in portfolio diversification.

  • Regulator alleges Celsius resembled Ponzi scheme in new filing

    A financial regulator in Vermont has all but said that bankrupted Celsius Network LLC resembled a Ponzi scheme at times, alleging the crypto lender had used new investor funds to repay previous investors, as well as misled investors about its financial health and bolstered its balance sheets by using its CEL token. See related article: […]

  • MicroStrategy Says It May Buy More Bitcoin in Stock Sale Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., probably best known as the largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell as much as $500 million in stock. Proceeds may be used to buy more of the cryptocurrency. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned

  • MicroStrategy Files to Sell Up to $500M of Stock to Fund Bitcoin Purchases

    The deal is a sign Executive Chairman Michael Saylor isn't backing off his audacious plan to turn his software developer into a bitcoin proxy.

  • How to Turn a $100,000 Investment into $1 Million

    Are you wondering how to invest $100,000 and turn it into $1 million? With some patience and smart investing moves, it's not out of reach. Learn more here.

  • Bitcoin Recovers. This Key Signal Says the Rebound Won’t Last.

    The macro environment isn't helping Bitcoin. Neither are waves of traders selling into any bear market rallies.

  • Apollo Cleared to Lend $700 Million to Bankrupt Airline SAS in ‘Unusual’ Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles on Friday approved a $700 million financing package for SAS AB from Apollo Global Management, though he said features of the deal concern him. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reig

  • SEC Chairman Gensler Wants Disclosures From Crypto Issuers, Lawyer Says

    0x Labs Chief Legal Officer, Ashley Ebersole, joined CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” to discuss what the SEC could do in order to make platforms more “comfortable,” as the agency calls on crypto exchanges to register.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Most in 6 Months as Investors Anticipate US CPI Report

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies bounced early Friday as traditional market investors shrugged off U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's pro-liquidity tightening stance. "The Hash" team discusses the macro environment and its impact on crypto.

  • Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation. "Based on what I know today, I support a significant increase at our next meeting ... to get the policy rate to a setting that is clearly restricting demand," Fed Governor Christopher Waller told the Institute for Advanced Studies in Austria. Waller noted he was not convinced that inflation was yet "moving meaningfully and persistently downward," while fears about an economic recession were receding.

  • Caterpillar Settles Tax Dispute With IRS, Will Pay No Penalties

    Analysts had estimated the construction-equipment maker faced potential tax increases and penalties from the IRS totaling more than $2 billion.

  • Caterpillar To Pay No Penalties As Settlement Of Tax Dispute

    In an SEC filing, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) revealed settling with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which resolves all issues for 2007 through 2016 without any penalties. The company's settlement includes the resolution of the disputed tax treatment of profits earned by its Switzerland subsidiary, Caterpillar SARL, from certain parts transactions. "We vigorously contested the IRS's application of the "substance-over-form" or "assignment-of-income" judicial doctrines and its proposed in

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.