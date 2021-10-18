U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reacts to death of General Colin Powell
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reacts to news of General Colin Powell's death from COVID complications at the age of 84. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN with more reactions to the death of the former secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other stories from the White House.