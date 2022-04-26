U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says Ukraine can win war with Russia
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to allies and emphasized the strength of the Ukrainian military.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to allies and emphasized the strength of the Ukrainian military.
When Tom's mother, Helen, agrees to a date with Archie - 10 years after he initially asked her out - Tom and his wife, Jen, reluctantly attend a very awkward double date with them to help ease Helen's nerves, on the CBS Original series HOW WE ROLL, Thursday, April 28 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The tech giant is giving developers until July 20th to declare their apps' privacy information.
Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications Scott Kessler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means for the platform's users, upcoming changes, and looming free speech concerns.
Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na
The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.
HBOCults make prophetic promises they can almost never fulfill, which in turn leads them to revise those guarantees in order to keep their flock in line and their scams alive. In that regard, few have faced a bigger obstacle than the Remnant Fellowship Church, whose founder and leader Gwen Shamblin routinely preached that being faithful to God—primarily by maintaining a slim waistline and training children to be docile and subservient—resulted in glorious financial, familial, and spiritual rewar
"Always beautiful, inside and out."
Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.
The body of a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl who went missing Sunday night was found Monday morning, police said. Iliana “Lily” M.
A family of four in North Carolina reportedly entered the sheriff’s office just hours before being found dead in what authorities say was a murder-suicide. Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, entered the Davie County Sheriff’s Office with his girlfriend and two young children on April 18, according to Greensboro Fox affiliate WGHP. Meeks and his girlfriend, Ashton Brown, also 26, then made several calls to authorities over the next two hours until the family was found dead in their burning Junction Road hom
"@elonmusk buys Twitter. It's confirmed. Congratulations. A great day for free speech," Tyler Winklevoss, an investor, tweeted Monday.
Mystery solved.View Entire Post ›
"I'm in love, pretty sure for the first time in my life," the actor wrote of Johnny Depp in her 1988 journal.
The Washington Nationals infielder became a hurler for one gross moment — which was caught on video — against the San Francisco Giants.
Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers over the Ben Simmons trade.
YouTubeDuring a Monday meeting at Moscow’s Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a shocking accusation, announcing the arrest of several accused assassins who were allegedly planning to kill prominent Russian state TV journalist and ardent Putin loyalist Vladimir Solovyov.“This morning, organs of the FSB halted the activities of a terrorist group that was planning an attack and a murder of a prominent Russian TV journalist,” Putin stated, claiming that the plot was o
"Maybe don't do it via group chat?" the "Late Night" host suggested.
The late-night host wants to help the conspiracy theorist remember her insurrection lies.
Sharon Osbourne has always been an open book when it comes to her plastic surgeries over the years, but her latest facelift is a warning that things don’t always go as planned. The former talk show host went under the knife again last October and walked away with less-than-desirable results. Admitting that she “looked like […]
Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.