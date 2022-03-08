U.S. Secretary of Ed. speaks on Des Moines East High shooting: Schools are 'havens for learning,' not gun violence

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed their condolences following the shooting of three teens outside East High School in Des Moines Monday afternoon.

"My deepest condolences to the entire East High School community & those impacted by today’s events," Cardona tweeted Monday evening.

He also expressed frustration over ongoing gun violence in schools.

"Gun violence – whether on the grounds or in the community – has no place in our schools. We must make sure that our schools are havens for learning & support," Cardona said.

Reynolds released a statement Tuesday.

"I'm praying for the victims of this senseless act of violence," she said. "I am heartbroken for the families and the pain felt across the entire community."

The drive-by shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Monday at the northwest corner of the school campus. A 15-year-old boy, and two women, ages 16 and 18 were shot. The two women were critically injured and the boy died from his injuries. Authorities say the 15-year-old was the intended target of the shooting. The two women are students at the school but the boy was not.

As of Tuesday morning, six teenagers are each facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to the shooting. The names of the victims have not been released.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

Since being appointed to his position, Cardona has spoken out about gun violence in schools a number of times.

Cardona was not alone in expressing his frustrations. Teachers unions and community organizations also spoke out about the shooting.

"Right now there are too many guns on the street. Too many guns in the hands of young people," said Izaah Knox, executive director of the social services agency Urban Dreams. Knox is also a candidate for the Iowa Senate.

The Iowa State Education Association also issued a statement Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students, staff, and families in the East High school community. Violence of any kind against our precious children is unacceptable,” said Mike Beranek, the organization's president.

Andrea Sahouri and Stephen Gruber-Miller contributed to this story.

