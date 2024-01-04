U.S. Secretary of Education visits Portsmouth, announces $5 million grant for school infrastructure

Virginia will receive a $5 million federal grant over five years to help school infrastructure needs, the U.S. State Department of Education announced Thursday. According to a news release, it is one of nine — totaling $47 million — awarded under two federal programs to help states support facility improvements.

In Virginia, more than half of all the state’s public school buildings are over 50 years old. A 2021 report from the Virginia Department of Education projected it would cost nearly $500 million to build new schools in the Tidewater region, which includes Hampton Roads. The report also said the region is facing nearly $514 million in renovation costs and close to $300 million for repairs and replacements of aging HVAC systems.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona spoke about the grants during a visit to Victory Elementary School with Rep. Bobby Scott and Sen. Tim Kaine. Several local superintendents and other top administrators participated in a roundtable discussion with Cardona.

Cardona said research shows that modernized and well-maintained schools can improve student achievement, reduce absenteeism and improve teacher retention. He gave an example of when he was a principal at a Connecticut school and had to remove students from their regular classrooms and rotate groups through an area of the school with a functioning air conditioning system.

“You don’t learn well that way,” he said.

He said parent-teacher organizations are often lauded for filling in the gaps, such as bringing in fans when schools need them. But it shouldn’t be that way.

“We’ve normalized conditions in our schools being so bad that adults don’t want to be here,” he said.

Superintendents discussed improving safety, such as having to modify school entrances to better track visitors. Cardona noted the importance of safety, in light of yet another school shooting Thursday morning in Perry, Iowa. Cardona also said addressing infrastructure is an issue of equity, stressing that it is often high-poverty schools that are the oldest and worst-maintained.

Scott, the ranking member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, said chronic neglect has led to hazardous conditions, including the presence of asbestos, contaminated water and mold. He has reintroduced his Rebuild America’s Schools Act in Congress, which would provide $130 billion across the country.

Kaine said that while maintenance largely falls on states and locales, the federal level can do more. He added that legislators can rethink how appropriations in other areas, such as clean energy, could benefit schools.

Grants through the Supporting America’s School Infrastructure program can fund expenses such as conducting needs assessments, hiring staff, and developing or improving infrastructure data systems, according to the press release.

The grant through the National Center on School Infrastructure will establish a clearinghouse and technical assistance center that will consolidate federal resources related to school improvements that support safe, healthy, sustainable and equitable facilities. Though Cardona acknowledged that $5 million is a “drop in the bucket” of schools’ needs, he hopes it will help the state prioritize projects, catalog best practices and create a comprehensive approach to infrastructure needs.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com