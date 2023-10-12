As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid

Mourners stand near covered bodies of the Abu al-Rish family who where killed during an airstrike in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Israel's warplanes continued their bombardment of Gaza on Thursday, the sixth day of its war against Hamas, as the death toll on both sides continued to climb.

As conditions on the ground in Gaza continued to deteriorate, Hamas on Thursday called on world relief organizations to provide the region with medical and other supplies as Palestinians face war-filled days and nights with little food or water and no electricity.

"We call on all relief, health and charitable institutions in our Arab and Islamic world and in the international community, to intervene urgently and quickly to bring in all necessary medical and relief supplies and fuel, to save more than two million Palestinian citizens," Hamas said in a statement reported by CNN.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, its fighter jets struck Gaza in waves targeting Hamas' Nukhba elite forces, hitting what the Israeli Air Force said were operational command centers used by operatives who infiltrated border kibbutz communities Saturday as part of the militant group's surprise assault.

IDF officials also said the military raided five residential buildings used by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the Times of Israel. The report also said one of the homes belonged to the brother of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

Palestinians assist an injured man following an Israeli strike in a southern section of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Israel was caught unaware by Hamas' multi-prong attack by sky, land and sea that captured several kibbutzim close to the Gaza border.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the country was at war with Hamas, formed a unity government on Wednesday in a sign of solidarity and an effort to thwart the proscribed organization.

People move through the rubble of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Since Saturday's attack, Israel has consistently bombed Gaza, displacing hundreds of thousands of the Palestinian enclave's 2.5 million residents.

Netanyahu vowed late Wednesday to "crush and eliminate" Hamas.

Palestinians carry an injured man on a stretcher after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

The death toll in the war has climbed to a combined 2,400, with Israeli officials stating more than 1,200 of its citizens were killed and 3,200 injured.

Late Thursday, CNN cited the Palestinian Health Ministry in reporting that at least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,763 wounded.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog holds a press conference in Jerusalem on Thursday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

According to the IDF, its warplanes have struck 2,687 targets in Gaza as of early Thursday.

The bombing has displaced at least 340,000 people, the United Nations Agency for Palestine refugees said early Thursday, an increase of 76,000 in 24 hours.

A woman flees following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Nearly 220,000 of those people were sheltering in 92 of UNRWA's schools in Gaza, where officials say there is no humanitarian access to food or other supplies and a water crisis looms.

"Shelters are overcrowded and have limited availability of food, non-food items and potable water," it said in a Wednesday night statement.

Palestinian women flee following an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

"Water supplies cannot be replenished due to the total blockade on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli authorities. Fuel cannot be brought in and Israeli water suppliers can no longer deliver water in Gaza."

UNRWA said Thursday 12 of its workers have been killed since the fighting began.

Israeli border police patrol in front of Israeli flag projected on the wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

"UN staff and civilians must be protected at all times," it said. "We mourn this loss and are grieving with our colleagues and the families."

The World Health Organization identified the healthcare workers as nine paramedics, a doctor and a member of auxiliary health staff.

An Ultra-Orthodox man walks under an Israeli flag projected on the wall of the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Since Saturday, there have been 51 documented Israeli attacks on healthcare facilities across the Palestinian territory, the WHO said early Thursday.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (C) arrives at the Southern Command to approve plans for the continuation of the fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Israeli Defense Forces