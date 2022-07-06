U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke to Pakistan foreign minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call on Wednesday with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Pakistan's neighbor Afghanistan, the State Department said.

They also spoke about the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and the rest of the world, the State Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)