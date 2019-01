FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference with Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with his North Korean counterpart in Washington later on Friday, the State Department said.

Pompeo will meet with Kim Yong Chol at the U.S. Department of State at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), the department said in a statement.

