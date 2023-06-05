U.S. seeing increasing level of aggressiveness by China's military, White House says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that actions by China in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea reflect a "growing aggressiveness" by Beijing's military that raises the risk of an error where someone gets hurt.

The U.S. Navy on Sunday released a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a U.S. destroyer.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Jasper Ward; editing by Tim Ahmann)