U.S. seeks 250,000 mentors, tutors to address pandemic learning loss

FILE PHOTO: Parents fill the role of substitute teacher during Omicron wave in Austin
Jeff Mason
1 min read
In this article:
  Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday will launch a new effort to recruit 250,000 mentors and tutors to help students who have fallen back in their learning during the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

The program, which will be led by AmeriCorps and the Department of Education along with other service organizations, will seek to get adults to fill the roles over the next three years.

Students on average are two to four months behind in reading and math as a result of the pandemic, a White House official said. The program is intended to help address that deficit.

"Research shows that high quality tutors and mentors positively impact student achievement, well-being, and overall success," the White House said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden will also call on schools to use $122 billion in funds provided by the American Rescue Plan COVID-relief package to "provide high-quality tutoring, summer learning and enrichment, and afterschool programs," the White House said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Simao)

