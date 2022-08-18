U.S. seeks information from Tesla on cabin camera in Autopilot probe

FILE PHOTO: The view of Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory in Freemont, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Advanced driver-assistance system
    Electronic systems that help the vehicle driver while driving or during parking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Thursday asked Tesla Inc to answer questions about its cabin camera as part of a probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles that employ the carmaker's advanced driver assistance system called Autopilot.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in June upgraded its probe opened in 2021 to assess the performance of Autopilot after earlier identifying a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles struck stopped emergency vehicles.

NHTSA's nine-page letter demands Tesla answer questions by Oct. 12 about "the role that the Cabin Camera plays in the enforcement of driver engagement/attentiveness."

According to Tesla, the cabin camera can determine driver inattentiveness and provide audible alerts to remind the driver to keep their eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla May Be Opening Up Its Charging Network. Why That Risky Move Makes Sense.

    Allowing non-Tesla EVs to use the company's chargers would boost revenue and could make it easier to access federal infrastructure funds, but there is a risk.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: EV Giants Are Now Direct Rivals — And Partners

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings July 20.

  • Argentina's new economy chief highlights plans to boost reserves

    Argentina's latest economy minister, Sergio Massa, stressed the need to boost hard currency reserves in a speech on Thursday, pointing to new debt repurchase operations that could help, as well as advances in talks with the country's key farm sector. President Alberto Fernandez tapped Massa as economy minister a couple of weeks ago, making him the country's third economic chief in barely a month, amid a severe economic slump fueled by sky-high inflation and growing street protests. "We're negotiating three (debt) repurchase agreement mechanisms," Massa said during a speech at a think tank event in Buenos Aires.

  • Next year's Geneva auto show cancelled -organisers

    The Geneva International Motor Show scheduled to take place in February has been cancelled for the fourth year running, the organisers said on Thursday. They said they would focus instead on a complementary motor show, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, due to be held in Doha later in 2023. "Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organisers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023," the organisers, the permanent committee of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), said in a statement.

  • U.S. oil futures rally to their highest finish in nearly a week

    U.S. oil futures jumped on Thursday, as recent U.S. government data showing weekly declines in domestic crude and gasoline supplies helped to ease worries about a recession, pulling West Texas Intermediate crude prices to their highest finish in almost a week. September WTI crude rose $2.39, or 2.7%, to settle at $90.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Aug. 12, FactSet data show.

  • Biden admin says about 20 models will still qualify for EV tax credits

    The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday, says that if automakers want their electric vehicles to be eligible for tax credits, they'll need to have final assembly in North America. The law, which takes effect immediately, ends credits for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. About 20 model year 2022 and early model year 2023 vehicles will still make the cut for EV tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of the year under the new legislation.

  • Proceed with caution if you trade stocks based on this popular market signal

    The U.S. market closing above its 200-day moving average isn't a significantly meaningful measure.

  • Taylor Swift Asked for a Role In 'Twilight' and Got Denied

    She was brave enough to do what others wouldn’t.

  • Musk targets ad tech firms in Twitter suit over takeover deal

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his deal to acquire Twitter Inc, is seeking documents from advertising technology firms as part of his quest to gain more information on bot and spam accounts on Twitter, according to filings in a Delaware court on Thursday. Twitter has sued the Tesla chief executive, who has accused Twitter of hiding information about how it calculates the percentage of bots on the service, for attempting to walk away from the $44 billion agreement. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed both Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify for any documents or communications on their involvement to review accounts or participate in any audit process of Twitter's user base.

  • Stocks Tick Higher in Seesaw Session; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks edged higher after swinging between modest gains and losses as mixed economic and earnings data failed to spark a broad conviction trade. The dollar and bonds rose.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillStock Market Plunge Punished 401(k) Mill

  • Tesla (TSLA) to Bring Supercharger Network to US Non-Tesla Owners

    Tesla (TSLA) to launch Supercharging network in the US and offer it to non-Tesla owners to encourage the transition to battery power. Production is to begin later this year.

  • Buying Roku Now Could Be a Genius Move

    A pair of analysts downgraded the streaming video pioneer last week. They're changing the channel, but there's still something good to watch on this TV.

  • U.S. Plans Reduced Role in Distributing Covid Vaccines: Report

    The Biden administration is preparing to move Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics onto the private market, ending the practice by which the government distributes them without charge, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • U.S. extends public input on GM, Ford self-driving petitions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators will extend a deadline for public input on General Motors and Ford Motor petitions seeking to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday made the 30-day extension of the public comment on the automaker requests after cities like San Francisco and Oakland, California, state transportation agencies, the National Association of City Transportation Officials and others sought further time to analyze the exemption requests.

  • Cathie Wood Sold Some Tesla Stock. Just Not In the Way You Would Expect.

    An ARK internet-focused exchange-traded fund sold 898 shares of Tesla on Wednesday, and added Teladoc Health. Tesla remains the ETF's top holding.

  • July existing-home sales fall for the sixth straight month, realtors see ‘housing recession’

    U.S. existing-home sales fell 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million in July, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

  • Manchester United stock jumps after Elon Musk joke about buying team

    Although Elon Musk joked about buying the English soccer team Manchester United, the Tesla CEO has a history of influencing stock and crypto market valuations through his tweets.

  • Ukraine Latest: Erdogan Says Talks Focus on Ending War

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said talks in Lviv, western Ukraine, with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy focused on how to “ultimately end” the nearly six-month-old conflict. Erdogan said he would evaluate the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s

  • Swapping This Common Seasoning for a Substitute May Lower Risk of Heart Attack

    Research found dietary salt substitutes can lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from cardiovascular disease, and can lower high blood pressure.

  • Manchester United stock rises as takeover saga continues; Ineos chief Jim Ratcliffe confirms interest in club

    The Glazers are coming under intense pressure to sell the iconic club amid mounting fan frustration over Manchester United’s underperformance.