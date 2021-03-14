U.S. seeks to reinvigorate diplomatic effort alongside U.N. in Yemen: State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before House Foreign Affairs Committee
1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts, alongside the United Nations and others, to end the war in Yemen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told U. N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday.

"He highlighted that the United States supports a unified, stable Yemen free from foreign influence, and that there is no military solution to the conflict," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the country's government from the capital Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

