U.S. seeks to resume enforcing federal employee vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday asked a federal appeals court to allow the Biden administration to resume enforcing a federal employee vaccine mandate that had been blocked by a lower-court judge in January.

A 5th Circuit U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday reinstated President Joe Biden's executive order mandating that federal civilian employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Justice Department on Monday asked the appeals court to take "appropriate steps so that the government may resume implementation and enforcement" of Biden's executive order.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)