U.S. sees compliance, even 'self-sanctioning', on Russia export controls in Asia

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows letters arranged to read "Sanctions" in front of flag colors of U.S. and Russia
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States has not seen any indications of non-compliance in Asia with export controls on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, and companies are even self-sanctioning, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"The restrictions have been in place for roughly a month, a little bit over a month, and we certainly haven't seen any indication that there's non-compliance, in fact we've seen the reverse," Matthew Borman, U.S. Commerce Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, told a teleconference when asked about Asia's response.

"I think there's also a fair amount of additional self-sanctioning, if you will, by multinational companies operating in Russia," he added.

Major players know there is a significant risk to their business if they don't comply because of actions the United States could take, including fines or criminal penalties, Borman said.

"We know that Russia is quite dependent upon foreign supplies for some key inputs like semiconductors so I think it will be relatively readily apparent if there is non-compliance and the task will be to trace that back to its origin."

In Asia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan have joined in the Western-led sanctions effort.

China, the world's second-largest economy and a close friend of Russia's, has repeatedly voiced opposition to the sanctions, calling them ineffective and insisting it will maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with the country.

Borman said the United States had held talks with Chinese government officials to explain the "scope of the controls" on Russia, and could take enforcement actions on any Chinese firms found to have breached the U.S. bans.

The United States has warned of significant consequences if Beijing offers material support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, or provides an economic lifeline to Moscow in the face of the sanctions.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who spoke with China's leader Xi Jinping earlier this month, has said that China understands its economic future is more closely tied to the West than to Russia.

"We're always willing to work with any government in Asia to explain in more detail our actions," Borman said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin spokesman accuses U.S. of leading a 'war' against Russia's economy

    Putin spokesman accuses U.S. of leading a 'war' against Russia's economy

  • Russian bombardment turns frontline Kharkiv district into ghost town

    After weeks of bombardment by Russian troops, the frontline Saltivka district of Kharkiv has become a ghost town. Most of the locals have fled the incessant Russian air strikes, and those who remain have had to take refuge in underground shelters as they are either too old, too unwell or too disabled to leave.

  • Oil Extends Losses on China Demand Concerns Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil kept falling after capping the biggest loss in almost three weeks on concern that a virus flare-up in China will weigh on global demand.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectWest Texas Intermediate

  • Pentagon to deploy six naval aircraft to Germany to bolster NATO

    The U.S. will deploy six U.S. Navy Growler aircraft and 240 support troops to Germany to help bolster NATO's eastern flank, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby announced Monday.Why it matters: NATO leaders committed at a summit in Brussels last week to "significantly strengthen" the alliance's long-term force posture in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including through major new troop deployments in the east.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • Jewish Federation, artists raise money for Ukraine relief efforts

    The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley and three local artists will hold a fundraiser to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine on April 3.

  • Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million

    Liberty Strategic Capital, a Washington D.C.-based private equity fund founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has acquired a controlling stake in enterprise security firm Zimperium for $525 million, both told Reuters on Monday. The deal is Liberty Strategic Capital's first majority stake acquisition since its launch last year. SoftBank Corp, which has been an investor in Zimperium since 2017, will continue as a minority owner.

  • Shanghai’s lockdown shows China doesn’t have a roadmap out of covid-zero

    The move, which comes after officials initially sought to avoid a lockdown, suspends ride-hailing operations and public transport.

  • Egypt will defend with 16 players against Senegal, vows Queiroz

    Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz says his team "will defend with 16 players" when they protect a 1-0 lead over Senegal on Tuesday in the second leg of an African World Cup play-off.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Letters: Mike DeWine's willing to jeopardize Ohioans to get reelected

    Mike DeWine signed gun bill with eye on reelection. Governor's empty words lose potential voter. Gun law makes us like militia. Bond should fit crime.

  • Another potential casualty of Ukraine war: global tech standards

    The invasion of Ukraine is adding heat to a long-simmering battle for control of global standards bodies, a rivalry that has pitted the U.S. and Europe against Russia and China.Why it matters: Global standards ensure that things like smartphones and laptops — and even the internet itself — work across borders.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Standard bodies are essential to ensure interoperability which is critical to achieving

  • CBS News crew visits "liberated" Ukrainian town

    A CBS News crew on its way to Makariv was told to take cover as alleged Russian drones flew overhead.

  • While KCPD struggles, this city made its police force more diverse than its residents

    In Kansas City, police leaders often speak as if improving diversity is a mystery they can’t solve. But at least one city has figured it out.

  • Shenzhen firms nurse wounds after COVID 'war'- Chinese state media

    China's manufacturing hub of Shenzhen is starting to get back on its feet after being hit by shutdowns in a recent COVID-19 outbreak, but many smaller firms worry about their near-term outlook, clouded by uncertain demand, Securities Times reported. Shenzhen's recent "war" on COVID-19 has hurt up to 93% of the local small and medium-sized companies surveyed by the state-controlled newspaper, with many suffering production disruptions due to shutdowns, interruptions in supply chains, and delays in order executions. Shenzhen allowed businesses and factories to restart operations on March 21 after authorities declared the latest outbreak had been brought under control.

  • Biden says 'nobody believes' he was 'talking about taking down Putin'

    Biden says 'nobody believes' he was 'talking about taking down Putin'

  • NATO allies distance themselves from Biden's comment that Putin must not 'remain in power'

    NATO allies distance themselves from Biden's comment that Putin must not 'remain in power'

  • Ukrainian woman in Poland heads back home to rebuild

    STORY: "Yes, it's bad, it's scary. But we're not giving up, everything will be good," the 47-year-old said, adding "Our people will start to rebuild everything... We will continue to rise."Zaremenna is among the few going that direction, as central European nations are bracing for a renewed influx of refugees from Ukraine that could test their capacity to house, school and find work for the rising numbers of mainly women and children escaping the war.Poland, which shares a 500-km (310-mile) border with Ukraine, has integrated children into schools and set up a grassroots network to provide housing.It has also allowed Ukrainians to register for government IDs and benefits.More than half of the refugees arriving in the European Union have come via Poland, home the to region's largest Ukrainian community of around 1.5 million people before the war. Others have come through Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

  • Marines will have to wait at least until 2025 for light amphibious warship

    The Corps only is likely to get four of them in inventory by 2027 if the current plan holds.

  • Reports: Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Showed Signs Of Poisoning After Meeting Russians

    Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was among those showing symptoms consistent with poisoning.

  • Letters to the Editor: Ketanji Brown Jackson is 100% qualified, and it didn't matter to Republicans

    Ketanji Brown Jackson is indisputably qualified to sit on the Supreme Court. She deserves nothing less from senators than full respect and swift confirmation.