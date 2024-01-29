U.S. Sen. Cornyn visits ACC to discuss workforce support for people released from prison

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with Central Texas leaders at Austin Community College about supporting work force development for formerly incarcerated individuals on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn sought advice from Central Texas leaders and formerly incarcerated individuals at Austin Community College on Monday for legislation he is crafting to fund career development programs for people released from prison.

The Workforce Reentry Act would make the Department of Labor's Reentry Employment Opportunities grant permanent. The Partners for Reentry Opportunities in Workforce Development grant provided specific job support to federally incarcerated people, including training during incarceration and residential reentry centers after their release.

Cornyn said the new legislation would fund evidence-based organizations working on job training with formerly incarcerated people who committed nonviolent crimes.

The Texas Republican told reporters after the roundtable that supporting paths to employment after release will help reduce the number of people who become incarcerated again.

"We want to try to figure ways to bring that number down significantly," Cornyn said. "And it's not just a number; it's about the lives of human beings who made mistakes and (feel like) there's no other option for them, to show them that there is."

Cornyn said about 80,000 Texans are released from prison each year. The Department of Justice reports that incarcerated people are 43% less likely to return to prison when they participate in an education program.

"Today the most powerful tool we have at combating this vicious cycle of incarceration is continued participation in the workforce," Cornyn added.

Representatives from Austin Community College, the Texas Workforce Commission, Goodwill of Central Texas, Workforce Solutions and Jail to Jobs, all of which provide programs that support incarcerated people, attended. Four formerly incarcerated graduates who are now employed after workforce development programs told Cornyn about the impact the programs had in their lives.

Clarence Watson, who was incarcerated at 15 years old, spoke of being homeless in 2015 after his release. On a rainy day, he went into ACC to find shelter and was met with a kind man and a sandwich.

"I went in that room, and there was a room of professors, and they were having a discussion on how to help one another. I thought I was out of place, but I was really at home," Watson said. "Two weeks later, I started here at ACC."

While at ACC, Watson helped start Students with a Purpose, a group of students who were formerly involved in the criminal justice system working to help address barriers to education and support one another.

Watson is now a career workforce trainer at ACC and hopes to one day become a professor of social work at the college. He told the American-Statesman in an interview that ACC works "hand in hand" with students to connect them to resources such as learning support classes and financial aid. He also said ACC has mental health counseling and a food pantry.

Watson said Cornyn's visit was very touching, and that the bill can have a transformative impact on families and the community.

"It was absolutely amazing to know that there's somebody at the senator's level that cares enough about people who have similar experiences I have, to want to fight and want to help them be more successful," Watson said in an interview. "If we can help an individual who was formerly incarcerated now have a better life and make more money and be more productive in the community, then that translates to their kids."

The discussion was held at the Make it Center at ACC, which opened in the fall and uses virtual reality and other tools to help community members explore careers. The Make it Center is an example of a resource formerly incarcerated people could access to explore different career opportunities, said Curtiss Stevens, the college's executive dean of accelerators and strategic initiatives. Walk-ins are welcome Tuesday through Friday.

Edward Serna, executive director of the Texas Workforce Commission, which had previously received $4.6 million from the Partners for Reentry Opportunities in Workforce Development grant, said the commission has about 160 Workforce Solutions offices that will offer professional development support and training to formerly incarcerated people for free.

Those offices can help people find jobs, improve soft skills and access adult education and literacy programs, Serna said.

Cornyn told reporters he is "inspired" by the testimonies and Central Texas leaders. He said Texas prison programs helped pioneer the First Step Act that funded the PROWD grant, and this bill could help change more lives.

"It is an inspiration to see what good things can happen," Cornyn said. "I appreciate the great work being done here by each of you to try to make sure we can save as many people as possible."

