U.S. Senate aims to pass gov't funding, Ukraine aid bill on Thursday -Schumer

Richard Cowan and David Morgan
·2 min read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday pushed for quick passage of a $1.5 trillion bill providing emergency aid to Ukraine and funding the government through Sept. 30 that would avoid government agency shutdowns at the end of this week.

"Once this bill arrives at the Senate (from the House of Representatives), Republicans must work with Democrats to pass a bill as soon as possible, hopefully tonight," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

Late on Wednesday, the House approved the omnibus spending bill to fund military programs and an array of nondefense operations through the end of this fiscal year. It includes $13.6 billion to provide military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia.

The Senate is up against a midnight Friday deadline, when the latest in a string of stop-gap funding bills since last September expires. Congress has resorted to these short-term remedies because Democrats and Republicans until now failed to reach agreement on budget priorities, a basic function of government.

"Rarely does this responsibility arrive at such a critical moment for our country and for the world," Schumer said. "War has erupted in Europe and Americans are looking to relief from rising costs, and this package is critical for facing these challenges."

Schumer noted that the legislation will give U.S. troops a pay raise, provide additional funding for education and "open the floodgates" for spending more than $1 trillion worth of infrastructure investments already authorized by Congress.

For the massive spending bill to move through the Senate on Thursday, Schumer will need to get the cooperation of all 100 senators for such quick action that circumvents the chamber's regular procedures.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell indicated bipartisan cooperation, saying the bill met his requirements, including robust defense spending.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

