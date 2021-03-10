U.S. Senate Banking committee votes in favor of Biden's pick for SEC chair

The Telegraph

PM’s dream of Northern Ireland tunnel moves closer Boris Johnson: Transport overhaul will boost our recovery EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit Coronavirus latest news: Germany still not making Oxford vaccine available to over-65s Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has directly challenged comments made by European Council chief Charles Michel, suggesting the UK had imposed an "outright ban" on Covid vaccine exports. The Prime Minister used his PMQs appearance to "correct" the claim made yesterday, saying: "We have not blocked a single export of a single Covid- 19 vaccine, or vaccine components. "This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism of all forms." Downing Street is seeking an apology and retraction of the claims, but so far Mr Michel has refused to oblige, instead insisting there are "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions". Nicole Mannion, deputy ambassador of the EU to the UK, was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office this morning. It came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, wrote directly to Mr Michel over the “completely false” claims, asking him to set the “record straight". A senior Government official told the Telegraph: "The move was born out of frustration that, despite repeated corrections, this incorrect statement kept being repeated across the Commission. "We want to work closely with our European friends to beat the virus - but that we will only be effective if we work together. The public correction reflected the strength of views at the top of Government". Follow the latest updates below.