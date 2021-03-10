U.S. Senate Banking committee votes in favor of Biden's pick for SEC chair

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday voted in favor of U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but was tied when it came to approving his nominee to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

With a 14-10 vote, Gary Gensler's nomination moved out of the committee recommending favorably to a full Senate vote. The committee was split 12-12 on Rohit Chopra, Biden's pick to be director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

Recommended Stories