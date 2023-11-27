U.S. Senate candidate Christiansen and family safe after crash in SD

Nov. 27—A Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and her family are safe after they were involved in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 25, near Plankinton, South Dakota, according to her campaign's Facebook post.

"Yesterday, my family was in a car crash as another car was attempting to pass a semi and hit us," Katrina Christiansen's post said. "We are all okay because of the volunteer Plankinton Fire & Rescue's efforts. This rural fire and rescue department saved the day. These folks represent the courage and generosity that makes our country exceptional. My family is so thankful for their dedication to helping people in the worst moments."

Christiansen will challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Kevin Cramer during the 2024 election cycle. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, when she was defeated by Republican incumbent Sen. John Hoeven.

Christiansen is an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown.