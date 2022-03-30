U.S. Senate candidate says Independence campaign office was burglarized

Equipment worth tens of thousands of dollars was allegedly stolen from the Kansas City area campaign office of U.S. Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce, the candidate announced Tuesday.

Kunce shared images on social media Tuesday of cluttered desks and half-opened drawers inside the office space in Independence. He said in the message that some campaign staffers were missing personal items, including framed photographs.

“Based on the materials taken, it’s clear we were a target,” the candidate concluded.

Yesterday, we discovered that our campaign office had been robbed. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and other resources were stolen. Some staff even had framed photos and other personal items taken. Based on the materials taken, it’s clear we were a target. pic.twitter.com/GzW5vFjnnl — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) March 29, 2022

Independence police have opened an investigation, Officer Jack Taylor, a department spokesman, confirmed Tuesday. Taylor said the theft was reported Monday at the campaign office building at 201 W. Lexington Ave.

A final report of the incident had yet to be completed by Tuesday evening. But Taylor said investigators would seek to review surveillance footage and speak with any potential witnesses as they look for a suspect.

Kunce, a 13-year Marine Corps veteran, lives in Independence. He is among the Democrats seeking the seat held by Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring.