U.S. Senate confirms Dr. Robert Califf to lead FDA for second time

FILE PHOTO: FDA Commissioner nominee Califf arrives to testify a hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Robert Califf
    Cardiologist, medical researcher, former FDA commissioner
  • Barack Obama
    Barack Obama
    44th president of the United States, from 2009 to 2017
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after some senators had argued his ties to the pharmaceutical industry or views on birth control made him unfit for the role.

Calif, 70, is a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher who takes the helm at the FDA for a second time over a year after the health regulator last had a permanent leader. His confirmation comes at a pivotal moment as the agency reviews vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

Califf previously served as FDA commissioner from February 2016 until the end of President Barack Obama's second term in January 2017.

He will take over from longtime FDA veteran Janet Woodcock, who has been serving as acting commissioner. The FDA oversees everything from medicine and medical devices to food, tobacco and cosmetics.

His nomination by President Joe Biden was opposed by five of Biden's fellow Democrats including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who said Califf's work with pharmaceutical companies made him unfit to regulate the industry impartially, and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who criticized how the agency handled the opioid crisis under Califf's leadership.

Califf was confirmed by a narrow margin three months after Biden nominated him as six Republicans joined with the remaining Democrats, resulting in 50 votes in favor and 46 against. One senator voted present.

The battle over Califf stood in stark contrast to the overwhelming bipartisan support he received ahead of his first time in the role, when 89 senators voted to confirm him.

Previous Republican backers said they withdrew their support after Califf told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in a December confirmation hearing that he trusted the FDA to make the right decision as it considered easing abortion pill restrictions, which it did two days later.

Califf has co-authored papers with industry executives, served as a consultant for drugmakers, and following his first stint as FDA chief was hired by Google parent Alphabet Inc in 2019 as head of clinical policy and strategy across its Google Health and Verily Life Sciences enterprises.

Califf had served as an adviser at Verily since 2017. He advised executives on clinical matters for potential products.

Alphabet has also backed Duke University's AI for Health project in which Califf - a longtime cardiology professor and founding director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute and the university's health data science center - was heavily involved.

Califf has been on the board of drugmaker Cytokinetics Inc since February 2018, the company's website shows, and has received over $93,000 in consulting and other fees between 2014 and 2019 from nine drugmakers, government records show.

Merck & Co accounted for 40% of the total sum, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The other companies in order of contribution amounts are AstraZeneca Plc, Amgen Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biogen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, and Roche Holding AG.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investigation underway after man found fatally shot inside vehicle, CMPD says

    There have been at least 9 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to police data.

  • Myanmar to skip ASEAN ministerial meeting, Cambodia says

    Cambodia said on Tuesday that Myanmar had confirmed its absence from this week's meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a day after its ruling military criticised neighbours for insisting its generals are not invited. "No representative from Myanmar, already confirmed," Chum Sounry, foreign ministry spokesman of ASEAN chair Cambodia, said in a text message to Reuters when asked about Thursday's foreign ministers' retreat. The military, which seized power in Myanmar a year ago, said late on Monday the continued actions of some ASEAN members in sidelining the army leadership and inviting only junior representatives were in conflict with the bloc's principles.

  • North Korea marks key anniversary with swimming showcase

    Video provided to Reuters by North Korea's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed North Korean residents and students watching performances by synchronised swimmers at a swimming pool complex in Pyongyang.The state's secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Ri Il Hwan, and other high-ranking officials were present at the performance, titled "A Dear Name".Kim Jong Il passed away on December 17, 2011. His birthday falls on February 16 and has been designated as a national holiday called "the Day of the Shining Star".

  • EU lawmakers to vote on whether to warn drinkers off all alcohol - or only too much

    EU lawmakers will vote over the next two days on whether to warn Europeans against all alcohol consumption to fight cancer - or only against drinking too much. The European Parliament will discuss a resolution based on the European Commission's "Beating Cancer Plan", outlined last year. The lawmakers' report, which is non-binding but could guide new rules from the European Commission, describes alcohol as a risk factor for cancer and cites the World Health Organization as saying there is no safe level of consumption.

  • U.S. producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

    U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures were underscored by other data on Tuesday showing a measure of prices received by factories in New York state surged to a record high in February, while manufacturers reported they continued to pay higher prices for inputs. Financial markets have priced in a better-than-even chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month by half a percentage point.

  • Liverpool eyeing treble chance, says Alexander-Arnold

    Trent Alexander-Arnold said Tuesday that Liverpool are capable of winning a treble this season as they prepare for their Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan.

  • Russia says some troops near Ukraine return to base

    It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by what distance, after a build-up of an estimated 130,000 Russian troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine.The development drew a cautious response from Ukraine and Britain but prompted a sharp rally on financial markets. Western military analysts said it was too soon to be sure of the extent of any de-escalation."We've always said the troops will return to their bases after the exercises are over. This is the case this time as well," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.He accused the United States of fuelling the crisis by warning repeatedly of an impending invasion, to the point where Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had made jokes about it.

  • Accounting Firm Drops Trump Org As Client Amid New York AG’s Investigation

    The former president's longtime accountants at Mazars USA told the Trump business on Feb. 9 that its financial statements "should no longer be relied upon."

  • As President Biden eyes drug pricing, expert laments 'failure of democracy'

    Despite promises from numerous politicians, there still hasn’t been meaningful legislation passed to address prescription drug costs, which are still unaffordable for millions of Americans.

  • UPDATE: Boise police arrest woman after stabbing; four schools placed in lockdown

    An adult man was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

  • Papadakis, Cizeron claim Olympic ice dance gold in Beijing

    Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron missed out on ice dancing gold by the slimmest of margins four years ago in Pyeongchang. The French duo didn't even make it close in Beijing. The last on the ice for the free dance, Papadakis and Cizeron scored 136.15 points for their performance to “Elegie” by the early 20th century French composer Gabriel Faure.

  • Opinion: Blackout — Governor Lujan Grisham’s high-tension summer flop is coming soon

    A new feature is coming to a neighborhood near you this summer: "The Threat of Blackouts!" Rest assured, it’s definitely not a comedy.

  • Canada announces sweeping measures to end trucker protests against virus restrictions, as U.S. COVID death toll tops 922,000

    The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 climbed above 922 million on Tuesday, and the Canadian government announced sweeping measures to end protests by truck drivers battling virus restrictions that have paralyzed the capital Ottawa and blocked border crossings to the U.S.

  • Is the omicron variant fading throughout Missouri? This is what wastewater data shows

    University of Missouri research shows the shifting presence of omicron in the state.

  • Yield curve will force the Fed 'to be a little more cautious': Fixed income strategist

    Truist Managing Director for Fixed Income Chip Hughey joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's ability to raise rates, how inflation affects investments and savings, and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • National Security Adviser Says Russia, Not U.S., Is ‘Source Of The Alarm’ In Ukraine

    The White House's Jake Sullivan spoke about what has become the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

  • Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank confrontation

    Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, during what the Israeli military described as a violent confrontation. The military said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at soldiers stationed at an army post near the village of Nabi Saleh. An eye witness, who declined to be named, told Reuters that a group of about 10 Palestinians, some of whom were throwing stones, had started marching toward the soldiers near the village entrance when the troops opened fire.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx, COVID adviser under Trump, has a book deal

    Dr. Deborah Birx has a memoir coming out this spring that will focus on her contentious time as White House coronavirus task force coordinator in the administration of President Donald Trump. Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Birx's “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late," will be published April 26. “I wrote ‘Silent Invasion' to document the full extent of what I witnessed as I tried to save lives during this devastating time," Birx said in a statement.

  • US to face Slovakia in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals

    Miroslav and Michaela Knies will have big smiles on their faces when their son Matt plays for the United States against Slovakia at the Olympics. The quarterfinal matchup Wednesday is also special for Matt Knies, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to his parents’ birth country, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament. “It’ll be a moment I won’t forget for a long time,” said Knies, who also played for the U.S. against Slovakia in the world junior championship in December.

  • Israel plans to cut ultra-Orthodox men's seminary hours to boost work

    Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday offered ultra-Orthodox men an incentive to join the workforce by halving the hours spent in religious study in return for the same state stipend, although the plan was condemned by community leaders. Around half of ultra-Orthodox men work, with the rest studying for 40 hours a week in seminaries - a practice dating back to the formation of the state of Israel when they were allowed to forego work and military service as their population was small. But the Bank of Israel and economic leaders have warned of long-term strains on the budget if they are not integrated into the workforce - especially with the ultra-Orthodox population forecast to grow from 12.6% last year to 32% by 2065.