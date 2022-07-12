U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick to head firearms bureau

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds an event on fighting ghost gun crime at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch and Makini Brice
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Steve Dettelbach
    United States Attorney

By Sarah N. Lynch and Makini Brice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Tuesday, making career prosecutor Steve Dettelbach only the second person to be confirmed as the agency's director in 16 years.

Dettelbach, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio and currently a partner at the law firm BakerHostetler, was confirmed in a 48-46 vote, with Republicans Susan Collins and Rob Portman joining with Democrats to support his nomination.

He is Biden's second choice to lead the agency. The prior nominee, former ATF agent and gun-control advocate David Chipman, was forced to withdraw following fierce opposition from gun groups and an online disinformation campaign.

Dettelbach has pledged to lead the bureau in a nonpartisan manner, but several Republicans have said they are still concerned over his views on gun regulations.

The ATF, part of the U.S. Justice Department, is both a law enforcement agency and a regulatory office.

Its lead role in regulating firearms in America has made it the target of the powerful gun lobby, which fiercely opposes efforts to tighten U.S. gun laws.

Since the role of the ATF director became a position requiring Senate confirmation in 2006, only one person - Democratic President Barack Obama's nominee B. Todd Jones - has ever won confirmation.

The rest of that time, it has been led by a string of acting directors, hobbling its ability to propose and adopt tougher gun regulations.

Democratic senators and anti-gun violence group Brady praised the confirmation.

"While certainly not a panacea to the gun violence epidemic plaguing our nation, having Mr. Dettelbach at the helm of the ATF will ensure the feds have all hands on deck in the fight to stop gun trafficking, prevent illegal possession of firearms, and make sure our kids can't get their hands on dangerous weapons," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer was not in Washington for the vote because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden commended the Senate for confirming Dettelbach, saying in a statement that the new ATF director would play a key role in implementing a recently passed bipartisan gun safety bill.

Biden said he would continue to try to push Congress to adopt other measures to stem gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and expanding background checks. It is unlikely that Congress would pass further gun control legislation in the near term.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Makini Brice in WashingtonEditing by Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Confirms Biden's Pick To Head ATF

    For the first time in seven years, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will have a permanent director: Steven Dettelbach.

  • Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Steve Dettelbach, a former federal prosecutor, to run the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making him the agency’s first confirmed director since 2015. Dettelbach takes the reins of the agency as the Biden administration and the Justice Department are fighting to combat a surge in violent crime, gun violence and mass shootings that has touched both big cities and small rural communities across the nation. Dettelbach was confirmed by the Senate in a 48-46 vote.

  • Blumenthal second Democrat to miss votes with COVID, complicating Senate agenda

    Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced Monday that he will miss Senate votes this week because of a positive COVID-19 test, complicating Democrats’ plans for confirming Steve Dettelbach to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID. So this week, I’ll be working remotely. I’m not experiencing symptoms &…

  • Steve Dettelbach becomes head of firearms agency, first confirmed chief in years

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Steve Dettelbach, a former federal prosecutor, to run the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making him the agency’s first confirmed director since 2015.

  • US Vice President Harris to announce investments in Pacific

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will announce new investments in the Pacific and the opening of two embassies when she addresses a summit on Wednesday of island nations that are increasingly coming under Chinese influence. Harris will speak virtually at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.

  • U.S. VP Harris will join Pacific Islands meeting in push to counter China

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in the Pacific Islands Forum leaders' meeting on Tuesday, a senior administration official said, as Washington steps up its engagement to counter China in the region. She will announce new measures including the establishment of new U.S. embassies in Kiribati and Tonga, the appointment of the first-ever U.S. envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum and bringing the Peace Corps back to the region. She will also establish a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) regional mission in Fiji and announce a new request asking Congress for economic assistance for the Pacific Islands that is nearly triple the current levels.

  • Biden Unveils Images From James Webb Space Telescope

    President Joe Biden unveils one of the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope, calling it a "new window into the history of our universe." The image marks the first time human beings have seen a distant galaxy cluster as it appeared more than 4 billion years ago in such vivid detail.

  • Senate advances Steve Dettelbach to head ATF

    The Senate voted mostly along party lines on Tuesday to advance the nomination of Steve Dettelbach to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in a 48-46 vote. In advancing Dettelbach, the Senate bypassed a filibuster of the nominee, despite the absences of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen.…

  • US Navy officials say Pacific exercise is not aimed at China, but it zeroes in on defending Taiwan

    The Navy makes clear RIMPAC is never aimed at any specific country. But RIMPAC 2022 focuses on all the same skillsets that would be useful if China were to attack Taiwan, the head of the Pacific Fleet acknowledged.

  • The House Rules Committee set to vote on 2 abortion rights bills

    ABC News senior national policy reporter Anne Flaherty discusses the House Rules Committee vote on two bills that could protect abortion access nationwide.

  • Liz Cheney says Pat Cipollone's testimony before Jan. 6 panel 'met our expectations'

    Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the January 6 committee that he agreed Trump should concede the 2020 election.

  • U.S. court says FCC cannot make broadcasters check sponsors' identities

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday struck down a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirement that broadcasters check federal sources to verify sponsors' identities. The court noted that the FCC had raised concerns "that the Chinese and Russian governments have been secretly leasing air time to broadcast propaganda on American radio." The FCC rules, which were finalized in April 2021, require foreign-government sponsorship disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material.

  • Central Florida park reopens after temporarily closing because of 'aggressive' alligator, FWC says

    Palm Island Park reopened Monday morning after temporarily closing Sunday because of an aggressive alligator, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

  • Jennifer Lopez Switches Up Her Look With Face-Framing Baby Braids

    Image Source: Getty/ Gotham / Contributor Jennifer Lopez's latest hairstyle is proof that baby braids aren't going anywhere any time soon. The singer and actor posted a video on Instagram showing off her new look and she styled the trend in a quintessential fashion: two single braids framing her face perfectly with the rest of her hair slicked back into a sleek bun.

  • Dick Durbin said calls to impeach Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are 'not realistic'

    "I would think that Justice Thomas should recuse himself from any decisions that relate to the January 6 episode," he recently said on Fox News.

  • Fox News Hosts Whine Jefferson's Monticello Makes People Feel Bad About Slavery

    The museum's teachings about Thomas Jefferson's slaves were apparently a tad too real for them.

  • Lubbock man sentenced in brother's 2020 shooting death

    James Leroy Hernandez pleaded guilty to a count of murder in his brother's Sept. 27, 2020 shooting death

  • Liz Cheney resumes January 6 hearings by saying Trump is 'not an impressionable child'

    "Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions," Co-chair Liz Cheney said of former President Donald Trump.

  • State Rep Jena Powell introduces bill commemorating June 24 as, ‘Celebration of Life Day’

    Republican State Representative Jena Powell from Arcanum has introduced legislation that will establish June 24 as, “Celebration of Life Day in Ohio,”

  • Biden says strike killing ISIS leader sends ‘powerful message’ to terrorists

    President Biden on Tuesday hailed a successful U.S. airstrike against an ISIS leader in Syria, saying it would degrade the terror group and send a “powerful message” to terrorists who threaten the United States. In a written statement issued by the White House, Biden thanked the U.S. military officials involved in the strike against…