U.S. Senate confirms Biden's solicitor general pick Prelogar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Raymond
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Elizabeth Prelogar to serve as U.S. solicitor general, approving President Joe Biden's pick to be his chief advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court just days before it hears two major abortion and gun rights cases.

The Senate voted 53-36 to approve Prelogar, a former member of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation team who then served as acting solicitor general from the time of Biden's inauguration in January until her nomination in August.

Due to a legal quirk, Prelogar was required to step down from that acting position while her nomination was pending and has been working since then in the U.S. Justice Department's office of legal counsel.

Her confirmation comes ahead of the conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday hearing a challenge to a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortions and a closely-watched gun rights case on Wednesday.

During a September hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republicans pressed Prelogar on how the solicitor general's office under Biden reversed the government's position in several cases from former President Donald Trump's era.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the panel's ranking Republican, cited those "flip flops" earlier this month in saying he opposed her nomination.

The Harvard Law School graduate clerked for liberal Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020, and Elena Kagan and later served as an assistant to the solicitor general from 2014 to 2019.

A former student of Russian who held a Fulbright fellowship in St. Petersburg, Prelogar while at the Justice Department also worked as an assistant special counsel to Mueller, who led the probe into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

She briefly returned to private practice and joined the law firm Cooley in January 2020 before returning to the Justice Department following Biden's election.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate confirms Elizabeth Prelogar as government's top Supreme Court lawyer

    Sometimes called the "10th justice," the solicitor general leads a team of lawyers who argue before the Supreme Court for the U.S. government.

  • India ironing out crypto regulatory framework

    India’s Finance Ministry is working on a regulatory framework for the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market, according to Business Today India.

  • Democrats scrap bank reporting requirement from U.S. spending package

    U.S. banks will not be required to report additional information about certain accounts to the Internal Revenue Service after Democrats removed the proposal from a sweeping government spending package. The exclusion of the provision, originally sought by some Democratic lawmakers as a way to identify people underreporting income on their taxes, marks a major victory for banks and credit unions that had vigorously opposed the provision. U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-give-update-democrats-spending-plans-before-europe-trip-source-2021-10-28 the framework for a $1.75 trillion economic and climate change plan on Thursday, his latest attempt to unify Democrats in Congress behind a comprehensive bill pursuing many of his top policy priorities.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • 10 Things in Politics: Dems slash Biden's agenda in search for a deal

    And a top general says China's hypersonic weapon test is close to a "Sputnik moment."

  • 'We will own the future' -Biden on spending plan

    "Today I’m pleased to announce after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, I think we have, I know we have a historic economic framework," that will create millions of jobs and allow the United States to compete with China and other countries, Biden said after a last-minute trip to Congress to get reluctant progressives to support his spending plan.In a meeting with Democrats in the House of Representatives, Biden pleaded for their support, according to a person familiar with the matter.The framework includes $555 billion in spending for climate initiatives, and six years of preschool funding, among other top agenda items, but does not include paid family leave or a tax on billionaires.

  • US revokes licence of top Chinese telecoms company

    Washington has banned China Telecom from operating in America, citing "national security concerns".

  • New Push By Texas Democrats To Get US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

    The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote.

  • Florida sues Biden over contractor vaccine mandate

    The state of Florida on Thursday sued President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors, opening yet another battleground between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the White House. The lawsuit, announced by DeSantis at a news conference, alleges the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law. DeSantis has vowed legal action over federal vaccination requirements and fought masking and vaccine rules implemented by local governments in Florida.

  • Iran's president says cyberattack meant to create 'disorder'

    Iran's president said Wednesday that a cyberattack which paralyzed every gas station in the Islamic Republic was designed to get “people angry by creating disorder and disruption,” as long lines still snaked around the pumps a day after the incident began. Ebrahim Raisi's remarks stopped short of assigning blame for the attack, which rendered useless the government-issued electronic cards that many Iranians use to buy subsidized fuel at the pump. “There should be serious readiness in the field of cyberwar and related bodies should not allow the enemy to follow their ominous aims to make problem in trend of people’s life," Raisi said.

  • Biden’s confirmed ambassadors all have close Senate connections

    It turns out the best way for any of President Biden's would-be ambassadors to get confirmed by the Senate is to have served in the Senate — or been married to a senator.Driving the news: Each of the four ambassadorial nominees confirmed Tuesday has a connection to the Senate. Their approval brings the president’s number of confirmed ambassadors to five, and the fifth has his own Senate link.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen.

  • Federal appeals court temporarily halts Oklahoma executions

    A federal appeals court granted stays of execution on Wednesday for two Oklahoma inmates who were scheduled to receive lethal injections in the coming weeks. A three-member panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stays for death row inmates John Marion Grant, who was scheduled to die on Thursday, and Julius Jones, whose lethal injection was set for Nov. 18. The court ruled that U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot in Oklahoma erred when he removed Grant, Jones and three other inmates from a lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocols because they did not designate an alternative method of execution.

  • Clearwater candidate appeared on show known for antisemitic, racist content

    CLEARWATER — Since launching his YouTube channel in 2015, Aaron Smith-Levin has used the platform to talk about alleged abuses within the Church of Scientology. A Scientology defector who is running for City Council in the March 15 election, Smith-Levin said he believes in educating anybody who will listen about alleged fraud, exploitation and forced estrangement in the church, which has its ...

  • Big Pharma Wins Again As Democrats Drop Prescription Drug Pricing From Spending Bill

    A broadly popular proposal to reduce the price of prescription drugs looks like it may get left out of the Democrats’ sweeping social spending bill. A framework released by the White House Thursday does not include the proposal at all. Democrats had hoped to give the federal government the power to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies over drug prices—a power used by all other wealthy countries that allows them to enjoy much cheaper medications than the U.S. The proposal is overwhelmingly popular among Americans of all stripes—Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike —and President Joe Biden and dozens of Democratic lawmakers campaigned in 2020 on a promise to deliver lower drug prices this year.

  • Manchin waffling on "billionaire tax"

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is telling colleagues he has deep concerns about a proposed “billionaire tax” but is waiting for more details before making a final decision, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The senator's doubts reveal an uncomfortable truth for the White House and congressional leaders as they race to finish — and pay for — their nearly $2 trillion social spending and climate package: A tax solution designed to satisfy Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) isn't nec

  • Fund managers are tossing out their losers. Here are the bargains investors might not want to miss.

    Our call of the day from Macro Tourist's Kevin Muir finds treasures in the stocks that fund managers are cutting from their portfolios as the year winds down.

  • Emily Blunt says Ina Garten's 'engagement chicken' led to John Krasinski proposing

    Emily Blunt joked that making Ina Garten's "engagement chicken" for husband John Krasinski when they were first together was "all it took!"

  • DeSantis announces lawsuit against Biden federal contractor vaccine mandate

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its requirement that federal contractors get vaccinated.

  • Here are all of Biden's progressive campaign promises that got cut from his $1.75 trillion social-spending package

    Biden released a social spending plan half the size of the original package. Paid leave and free community college are gone, among others.

  • Democrats drop paid family leave, and maybe billionaires tax, from social-spending bill whose 10-year price tag now appears to be in vicinity of $1.75 trillion

    Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden's big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires' tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate.