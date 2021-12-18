U.S. Senate confirms ex-Chicago Mayor Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan

FILE PHOTO: Rahm Emanuel speaks during an interview with Reuters
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate early Saturday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Rahm Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan, despite questions about the murder of a Black teenager by a white police officer when Emanuel was mayor of Chicago.

The Senate approved Emanuel by a vote of 48-21 in a middle-of-the-night session, with three of Biden's fellow Democrats voting against his nomination.

Emanuel is a former member of the House of Representatives and was the first White House chief of staff when President Barack Obama was president and Biden was vice president.

Supporters backed him for the post in Tokyo because of his long record in public service at a time when Washington is looking to Asian allies such as Japan to help push back against a rising China.

Detractors said they would not back Emanuel because of his handling of the shooting seven years ago of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who died after police office Jason Van Dyke fired his weapon multiple times.

Then-Mayor Emanuel's handling of the case was criticized, especially because a video showing the shooting was not released for more than a year.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and jailed for nearly seven years and four Chicago police officers were fired over McDonald's death, which highlighted racial tensions in the United States' third-largest city.

Biden nominated Emanuel in August. At his confirmation hearing in October, Emanuel said he thought about McDonald's death every day and that, as mayor, he was responsible and accountable.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy

    Turkey's largest business group, TUSIAD, on Saturday urged President Tayyip Erdogan's government to abandon a controversial monetary policy based on low rates that has prompted a crash in the lira, calling for a return to "rules of economic science". The lira hit a record low beyond 17 against the dollar on Friday, gripped by fears of an inflationary spiral brought on by Erdogan's new policy in the face of soaring prices. In a statement, TUSIAD said it had warned the government of the negative impacts of the low-rates policy, adding economic woes were harming businesses and citizens.

  • EU may involve WTO to resolve China-Lithuania trade row, Commission says

    China is pressuring German car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania amid a dispute between Beijing and the Baltic state over the status of Taiwan, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting two people familiar with the matter. The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius.

  • Roger Stone appears before Jan. 6 committee, refuses to testify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone appeared before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday but said he refused to answer questions. Speaking to reporters after his closed-door appearance, Stone said he invoked his constitutional protection against self-incrimination in response to a subpoena from the House of Representatives Select Committee. The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects a person from being forced to disclose information to investigators that might subject them to criminal prosecution.

  • Liquor distribution exec gets six weeks in prison in U.S. college scandal

    The chief executive of a liquor distribution company was sentenced on Thursday to six weeks in prison for paying $575,000 to rig her son's college entrance exam and secure his admission to the University of Southern California as a fake football recruit. Marci Palatella, 66, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston to serve an additional six months of home confinement after admitting she participated in the vast fraud scheme at the center of the U.S. college admissions scandal. Gordon also ordered the Hillsborough, California, resident to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service.

  • Exclusive-China pressures Germany's Continental to cut out Lithuania - sources

    China is pressuring German car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a dispute between Beijing and the Baltic state over the status of Taiwan. The targeting of Continental is an example of how the China-Lithuania diplomatic spat is spilling over into business in an era of global supply chains and affecting Germany's car industry, a lucrative pillar of Europe's biggest economy. The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-downgrades-its-diplomatic-ties-with-lithuania-over-taiwan-issue-2021-11-21 diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius.

  • McConnell Stops Another Coup Attempt as Trump’s Grip Keeps Slipping

    Doug Mills/GettyWhen it comes to pulling off coups in 2021, Donald Trump is 0 for 2. The latest, of course, being his failed effort to depose Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.I recently documented how Trump’s political endorsements don’t matter much in the outside game of GOP primary elections. It turns out, neither do his condemnations in the inside game of Senate leadership contests. At least, that’s what this Politico headline suggests: “GOP blows off Trump’s bid to oust McConnell.”As t

  • Kamala Harris got heated after Charlamagne tha God asked if Joe Biden or Joe Manchin was the 'real president'

    "Don't start talking like a Republican," Harris said. "It's Joe Biden. And I'm Vice President, and my name is Kamala Harris."

  • Mitch McConnell Rips 'Horrendous' Jan. 6 Riot, Says Public 'Needs To Know' What Happened

    "The fact-finding is interesting. We’re all going to be watching it."

  • California Pig Law Requiring More Space Prompts Meatpacker to Halt Pork Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- A top meatpacker is halting sales of some pork products in California, in the first sign of fallout from the state’s new law demanding more space on farms for the animals.Most Read from BloombergSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceOmicron Gets Around Previous Covid Infection, Study WarnsN.Y. Covid Cases Top 20,000 for Daily Record as Shutdowns SpreadSinopharm, J&J, Sputnik Vaccin

  • Roger Stone takes 5th, refuses to answer questions from House committee investigating Jan. 6

    Roger Stone, a longtime Republican political operative and confidant of Donald Trump, refused to answer questions from Jan. 6 committee.

  • A Wonky Tax Break for the Well-Off Is a Bigger Problem for Democrats Than You'd Think

    In its edible form, salt is used to dry out meat; in its mineral form, it’s used to dry out snowy highways; and in its tax form, SALT—the acronym for state and local tax deductions that disproportionately benefit well-heeled taxpayers—might sound like a topic bound to dry out conversations. “I thought she was the only person in the world who was concerned about SALT,” he told me, gesturing to another reporter, when I asked him for an update on SALT’s status. As Senate Democrats struggle to pass BBB, the debate over SALT may be one of the more interesting things happening at the Capitol.

  • Don't extend turnpike, build other new highways through North Florida

    Lawmakers should have completely killed off M-CORES rather than giving new life to extended toll roads.

  • Stimulus Update: $575 Million in Payments on the Way by January. Will You Get One?

    More stimulus money is on the way to many Americans. Unfortunately, this is not because the federal government took action to provide a fourth coronavirus stimulus check, despite calls for another direct payment on the part of lawmakers and the public. Many locations are providing stimulus funds to at least some residents, including the state of California.

  • Kamala Harris Defends Biden Administration in Charlamagne Interview: 'Don't Start Talking Like a Republican'

    The vice president expressed frustration when the host continually asked her about Democrat Joe Manchin and wondered whether she would "be the superhero" who would save Americans from he and other lawmakers voting against the administration's agenda

  • Letters to the Editor: Dec. 17, 2021

    Readers share views on Joe Biden, Donald Trump, sacrifices of World War II and D-Day veterans and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking federal money.

  • Letters to the Editor: Dec. 18, 2021

    Readers share their views on voting, World War II, extended warranties, and coral reefs.

  • Trump is annoyed that Mark Meadows said 'his hair was a mess' and he had 'red streaks' in his eyes while sick with COVID-19

    "This guy is talking about what I look like, in my bedroom," Trump complained about Meadows' description in his new book, per The Washington Post.

  • U.S. ends talks over payments for separated migrant families

    Republican lawmakers had expressed outrage over reports that some families could have received hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a potential settlement.

  • Dishonorable discharges for COVID vaccine refusal off the table as military separations begin

    Only discharges of honorable or general under honorable conditions will be allowed under the new defense authorization bill.

  • McConnell: 'It would be a great idea' for Manchin to switch parties

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday told reporters that "it would be a great idea" for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to switch to the Republican Party. The comment came after McConnell and Manchin had a meeting as negotiations continue for President Biden's Build Back Better plan, The Associated Press reported."As you know, he likes to talk," McConnell said of Manchin. "It would not surprise you to know that I've suggested...