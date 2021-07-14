U.S. Senate democrats release discussion draft to federally legalize cannabis

·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and two other top democratic senators on Wednesday released a discussion draft of a bill that aims to make cannabis legal on a federal level.

While adult use of cannabis is legal in 18 states, and medical use in 37 states, the substance remains illegal under U.S. federal law, deterring banks and other businesses from engaging with companies that sell marijuana or related products.

A bill would expunge federal non-violent marijuana crimes and further medical research, the draft document said.

The draft also states that a new definition of cannabis would be established within the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and primary agency jurisdiction over cannabis would be transferred to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives within the Department of Justice.

It said a cannabis reform act would recognize state law as controlling the possession, production, or distribution of cannabis, and that shipment of the substance into a state in violation of state law would be prohibited.

A final legislative draft will be introduced at a later date and stakeholders can provide feedback on the draft by Sept. 1.

In April, the U.S. House of Representatives had voted 321-101 to approve a legislation that would allow banks to provide services to cannabis companies in states where it is legal.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Georgian parliament stormed after journalist's death

    Shouting, pushing and shoving - the scene in Georgia's parliament on Monday (July 12). Scuffles broke out as journalists and opposition politicians tried to enter the lower house to protest the death of a journalist, beaten up during violence against LGBT activists.The majority were turned away by security, but some did get through, sparking chaos.Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was badly hurt along with several other journalists as violent groups ransacked an LBGT+ campaign office last week, prompting activists to call off their pride march.He was later found dead at his home by his mother, according to the channel he worked for, TV Pirveli.It did not disclose the cause of his death, and neither have police.The interior ministry said it had opened a criminal case.Hundreds rallied in the capital Tbilisi in anger on Sunday (July 11). Protesters called for the resignation of the prime minister and his government. They accuse Irakli Garibashvili of failing to protect journalists and allowing violence by radical groups.The Interior Ministry said on Monday that police have detained a new suspect in the violence against the journalists.It said at least 20 people have now been detained for attacks against media - including five held responsible for physical and verbal abuse against TV Pirveli's camera crew.

  • Democrats face these major headwinds in 2022 elections

    History and a handful of issues threaten the Democrats’ narrow congressional majorities in next year’s midterm elections.

  • The chief scientist of the WHO warns individuals against voluntarily mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, calling it a 'dangerous trend'

    The World Health Organization's chief scientist called mixing and matching vaccines a "dangerous trend," saying there is limited evidence on its effectiveness.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Democrats advance spending bill that would overturn the Hyde Amendment

    House Democrats on Monday took steps to advance a new spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services without the Hyde Amendment, a 40-year-old provision that has banned federal funding for most abortions. In moving the spending bill to the full House Appropriations Committee for debate and a vote, Democrats followed through on President Joe Biden's proposed budget, which also did not include the amendment. House Democrats had indicated they would go this route and in doing so have effectively guaranteed that abortion access will be a central focus of government funding negotiations between Democrats and Republicans -- who have the votes to block the Democrats' measure from passing the Senate without changes.

  • Why Biden Fired the Head of the Social Security Administration

    President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee who had drawn criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups for seeking to restrict benefits and taking a staunch anti-union stance in dealing with the labor groups that represent the agency’s 60,000 employees. Saul, whose six-year term was set to end in January 2025, was reportedly fired after refusing to a White House request to resign. Deputy Commissioner David Black, also appointed b

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Aging population to hit U.S. economy like a 'ton of bricks' - U.S. commerce secretary

    President Joe Biden does not yet have enough support from fellow Democrats to secure $400 billion in spending for at-home care for the elderly and disabled that the economy desperately needs, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Monday. Raimondo, who is paying for round-the-clock care for her own 90-year-old mother, said America's aging demographics were going to hit the country "like a ton of bricks" without increased federal aid, and warned the current situation was "untenable." Failure to act, she said in an interview, would harm the U.S. economy by making it difficult for women - who fell out of the workforce by the millions during the COVID-19 pandemic - often to look after out-of-school children or parents - to return to work or remain in the workforce.

  • What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

    The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post. But despite the fact that the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading so quickly through

  • Texas Republicans vote to send police to hunt down Democrats who fled state 'under warrant of arrest if necessary'

    Texas House Republicans on Tuesday voted to send law enforcement to hunt down the nearly 60 Democratic legislators who fled the state to stonewall GOP-backed voting bills.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told HuffPost's Igor Bobic.

  • The chief architect of Central Vista thinks Modi’s project will define “new India”

    "We would like the ongoing transformation of the Central Vista in New Delhi to symbolise that India is confidently resolved to tackle the problems that have plagued it for decades."

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • Exxon Lobbyists Paid The 6 Democrats Named In Sting Video Nearly $333,000

    A new analysis takes a wide look at the company's influence in Arizona, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and West Virginia.

  • Trump raged that whoever leaked that he'd hidden in the White House bunker during anti-racism protests should be 'charged with treason' and 'executed,' book says

    Trump was "obsessed" with finding the leaker, and some saw his reaction "as a sign of a president in panic," a new book says, according to CNN.

  • Americans don’t want socialism shoved down their throats

    President Joe Biden campaigned as a moderate and repeatedly tells us he is creating a government that looks like America but his hard-left program is more radical than the persona he offered and out of step with public sentiment. Whether it is voter suppression, border enforcement, limiting police or dramatically boosting federal spending, voters are not in step with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Wonder Land: Republicans are running on culture, while Democrats press economics.

  • New York firearm manufacturer fears bankruptcy from Cuomo gun law

    A small New York gun manufacturer fears his company may go bankrupt as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new firearms law.