U.S. Senate to take up gun bill as soon as possible, Schumer says

A gun control rally for gun legisaltion is held outside the United States Capitol in Washington
  Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he would put bipartisan gun legislation on the chamber floor for consideration as soon as the deal announced over the weekend was finalized.

"I will put this bill on the floor as soon as possible, once the text of the final agreement is finalized so the Senate can act quickly to make gun safety reform a reality," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor. "We have a lot of work left to do before we actually pass a bill."

(Reporting by Makini Brice; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Kanishka Singh)

