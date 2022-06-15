U.S. Senate gun bill talks hit snag over mental illness, abuse provisions

Firearms Unknown as Biden considers legislation restricting "ghost guns\
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Cowan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Cornyn
    John Cornyn
    American politician
  • Chris Murphy
    US Senator from Connecticut

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate negotiators, racing to settle details of bipartisan gun legislation, on Wednesday struggled to resolve serious disagreements over federal funding of state "red flag" programs and the breadth of a plan for keeping guns out of the hands of those prone to domestic violence.

A string of mass shootings has prompted Democratic and Republican lawmakers to line up behind gun-violence legislation that would overcome decades of inaction.

Lawmakers hope to get it passed this month. But Senator John Cornyn, lead Republican in the effort, has raised concerns

over a provision to fund state "red flag" laws allowing authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Cornyn's home state of Texas does not have such a law and is seen as unlikely to enact one. He wants the federal funding to cover other efforts as well, such as outpatient "crisis intervention programs" for people suffering from mental illness.

Senators and aides have not said how much federal funding it at stake.

Lawmakers are also at odds over an effort to close the so-called "boyfriend loophole," which allows authorities to block abusive spouses from buying firearms, but does not cover people who are not married.

Christian Heyne, a vice president at the Brady gun control organization, called that "a loophole that defies logic."

Lawmakers have been unable to settle on who should be included in the provision, such as two people who only had one date, for example, or only those in a longer-duration relationship.

Despite these differences, the lead Democratic negotiator, Senator Chris Murphy, told reporters that lawmakers remain committed to translating their framework deal into a bill that can be passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden. “I have confidence we’ll get there," Murphy said.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; editing by Andy Sullivan and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate votes to advance burn pits victims' bill in move toward final vote

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Legislation to improve health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan advanced with bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, clearing the way for a final vote. The legislation, which would cost $180 billion over four years, would cover injuries suffered by service members exposed to toxic smoke from the burn pits, which has been linked to respiratory illnesses and rare cancers. It would also expand federal research on the impact of the burn pits, which were used by the U.S. military until the mid-2010s to dispose of plastics, chemicals, human waste and other garbage on foreign bases in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

  • Boise police release name of man shot and injured by Meridian officers

    Authorities alleged Jake Cottrell — who is still at the hospital — was involved in two shootings 10 miles apart last week.

  • Two police officers shot and killed in Southern California: CBS News Flash June 15, 2022

    Two Southern California police officers have been shot and killed. The El Monte officers were investigating a possible stabbing at a motel. The suspect also died at the scene. FDA advisers are recommending that the agency authorize Moderna's COVID vaccine for kids 6 to 17. And Russia has extended WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention until at least July 2.

  • Republicans ask Biden to solve medical dye shortage, reliance on Chinese products amid supply chain crisis

    EXCLUSIVE: Amid unresolved supply chain issues nationwide, House Republicans are demanding that President Biden specifically address shortages of medical dye imperative to detecting cancer, brain clots and other diseases.

  • Spotify to slow hiring by 25% amid economic uncertainty

    (Reuters) -Spotify Technology SA Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek informed the staff via email on Wednesday that the audio streaming company would reduce its hiring by 25%, according to a source familiar with the contents of the email. Ek said Spotify would continue hiring, though it would slow the pace "and be a bit more prudent" of over the next few quarters. Earlier this month, Spotify offered investors an upbeat assessment of its business, predicting that its investments in podcasting and audiobooks would fuel growth over the next decade.

  • GOP candidate Tim Michels reasserts view on marriage as 'between a man and woman' as public opinion on same-sex unions shifts

    Support for gay marriage has grown to be nearly universal in Wisconsin, with 72% approval in recent state polling.

  • US government move could end defamation lawsuit against SC Rep. Ralph Norman

    Exclusive: Lawyers for Republican Rep. Ralph Norman want him dropped as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by a black man in Rock Hill after comments Norman made on Facebook following a controversial arrest.

  • Okla. House votes to suspend, eliminate state grocery tax, future uncertain in senate

    The Oklahoma House of Representatives voted Wednesday to both suspend and eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries, and they also put in a two-year block on cities and counties from raising their portion of the sales tax on groceries so Oklahoma families could feel the difference at the register.

  • Supreme Court dismisses GOP effort to defend Trump immigration rule in court

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an effort by Republican attorneys general to mount a legal defense of a Trump-era immigration restriction that the Biden administration has since rescinded and declined to defend in court. The case was procedural in nature, but at its heart was former President Trump’s “public charge rule,” a 2019 measure…

  • How did the Aggies fare against the College World Series field in 2022?

    How did the Aggies fare against the seven other College World Series contenders in 2022?

  • The Gaggle: Keeping an eye on the governor, secretary of state races in Arizona

    As the primaries approach, The Gaggle is talking to Arizona Republic politics reporters to update you on where the most important races stand.

  • VP Harris to meet with law professors ahead of potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday will meet with constitutional law, privacy, and technology experts to discuss what happens if the Supreme Court overrules the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a White House official. The discussion will seek to highlight the real-world implications if Roe falls, including in areas such as privacy, contraception, and in vitro fertilization, the official said. The Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion that was verified by the court, though they warned it may not represent the final official decision, expected in the upcoming weeks.

  • Festival founded by Dua Lipa's father decamps from Kosovo

    An international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa to promote his native Kosovo has led to recriminations for the small European country after it lost the event to neighboring Albania. The Sunny Hill Festival made its debut in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, in 2018 and took place again in 2019, bringing artists like Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Action Bronson to one of Europe's youngest and poorest nations.

  • Panthers HC Matt Rhule reportedly warming up to Sam Darnold, Matt Corral

    As noted by The Athletic, Matt Rhule is warming up to starting the season with Sam Darnold and Matt Corral. But some within the Panthers' organization remain interested in another QB.

  • Loudoun Prosecutor Buta Biberaj blasts Virginia's attorney general

    After a Loudoun County judge removed her office from a case saying the prosecutor mislead the court, Buta Biberaj says she’ll fight the ruling because she believes what’s happening in the courts is politically driven.

  • Jan. 6 panel pressures Republican lawmaker with release of tour video

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - - The congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol took aim at a fellow lawmaker on Wednesday as it released video footage showing him giving a tour of the building the previous day to a man who participated in the riot. The video shows the man in question, who was not named, taking pictures of tunnels and security checkpoints the day before the attack while participating in a guided tour by Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk. Separate footage released by the House of Representatives panel shows the man issuing threats to prominent Democrats as he approached the Capitol on Jan. 6 with thousands of other supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

  • Democrats Need to Tell Americans How Dangerous the GOP Really Is

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Jan. 6 Committee’s hearings are laying bare just how much coordination there was between racist, far-right extremist groups and Trump’s attempt to steal the election.Last month, a white supremacist traveled hours to a Black neighborhood in Buffalo for the express purpose of killing as many Black people as possible.And earlier this month the Department of Homeland Security issued a stark warning that the U.S. is in a “heightened threa

  • Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a judge's refusal to end his 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring a Tesla Inc lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter. According to a court filing, Musk will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn the April 27 decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman allowing his consent decree with the SEC to stand. The SEC declined to comment.

  • Newburgh schools employees under fire after teacher's 'racially insensitive' Facebook post

    A Facebook post Newburgh schools said was "reasonably perceived as offensive and racially insensitive" to Black students is part of an investigation.

  • Trump might have to be prosecuted to save American democracy, an expert on authoritarianism argues

    NYU historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat spoke to Insider about the ongoing threat to democracy posed by January 6 and former President Donald Trump.